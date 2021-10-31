High Schools: Burlington girls volleyball headed to state for 8th straight season

The Hawks (10-4-4) created some chances on offense, but didn't seem to have the same intensity of their opponents, Oakland said.

"Perhaps we didn't quite match the fire Oostburg had today," he said. "They brought a large crowd, and a lot of enthusiasm both on and off the field, and that hunger can be difficult to match sometimes."

Oostburg's lone goal came on a shot from 25 yards out that was crushed into the top right corner of the goal, Oakland said. "It crushes you to lose, but sometimes you simply tip your cap and say it was the perfect strike," he said.

Aside from the goal, Prairie goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg made seven saves.

Oostburg improved to 19-1-1. "They were a very strong team, I'd expect them to do well at state," Oakland said.

Girls Swimming

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE: Case's Sofia Badillo won a pair of events at the eight-team meet at Park High School.

The Eagles junior won the 100 butterfly in 1:01.28, and the 100 backstroke (1:00.35).