High Schools: Burlington girls volleyball headed to state for 8th straight season

The Burlington High School girls volleyball team is headed back to its home away from home: The WIAA state tournament.
The Demons on Saturday night qualified for an eighth straight berth at the WIAA Division 1 state meet next weekend in Green Bay by beating Fort Atkinson 3-1 in a sectional final meet at Beloit Memorial.
Burlington (38-4) dropped the first set 25-23, but re-grouped and dominated Fort Atkinson 25-13, 25-18, 25-17 to clinch yet another state berth.
"After a tight set one, the Demons were able to open the rest of the match with solid serve receive and balanced attack," said Burlington co-coach Teri Little. "I was happy with our discipline and competitiveness and the ability to stay composed after dropping set one."
Lydia Biggin had a big night on the attack, collecting 19 kills and posting a .406 hitting percentage. Kenna Kornely added seven kills, as did Morgan Klein. Kornely also had a team-high 12 digs, while Molly Berezowitz had 11 digs.
Ella Safar had 42 assists in the four sets, and Fiona McDermitt served four aces.
The Demons have advanced to every state tournament since 2014 and 12 times in the past 13 seasons. They have won four titles - in 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2018.
Quarterfinals will be held Thursday at the Resch Center in Green Bay. The seeds will be determined early this week.
Boys volleyball
INDIAN TRAIL 3, CASE 0: A dream season for the Eagles ended on Saturday in the sectional final at Case.
Case lost to the Southeast Conference regular-season and tournament champion Hawks 25-23, 25-17, 25-15.
No individual statistics for Case were available Saturday night.
Indian Trail advances to the state tournament in Green Bay.
Boys Soccer
OOSTBURG 1, PRAIRIE 0: One perfectly-placed goal made the difference on Saturday afternoon when the state's top two Division 4 teams faced off in a sectional final at Prairie.
Prairie, the defending Division 3 state champion, came into the match ranked second among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, while the Flying Dutchmen were first.
"This went as a No. 1 vs. No. 2 seed should, with a hard fought and competitive game tipping in the higher seed's favor," said Prairie coach Corey Oakland. "I was proud of our effort, but we just couldn't get a consistent rhythm going today.
"I give a ton of credit to Oostburg. They played a solid game from front to back, and they simply out worked us across the board."
The Hawks (10-4-4) created some chances on offense, but didn't seem to have the same intensity of their opponents, Oakland said.
"Perhaps we didn't quite match the fire Oostburg had today," he said. "They brought a large crowd, and a lot of enthusiasm both on and off the field, and that hunger can be difficult to match sometimes."
Oostburg's lone goal came on a shot from 25 yards out that was crushed into the top right corner of the goal, Oakland said. "It crushes you to lose, but sometimes you simply tip your cap and say it was the perfect strike," he said.
Aside from the goal, Prairie goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg made seven saves.
Oostburg improved to 19-1-1. "They were a very strong team, I'd expect them to do well at state," Oakland said.
Girls Swimming
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE: Case's Sofia Badillo won a pair of events at the eight-team meet at Park High School.
The Eagles junior won the 100 butterfly in 1:01.28, and the 100 backstroke (1:00.35).
Badillo, Grace Gross, Emilie Miller, and Jordyn Tran finished third (2:02.13) in the 200 medley relay. Tran finished third (26.99) in the 50 freestyle and third (58.82) in the 100 freestyle. And Badillo, Gross, Tran and Bronte Jansen finished third (4:00.75) in the 400 yard freestyle relay.
Horlick's Alice Stratman finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.26).
For Park, Harper Smith-Hopkins, Brianna Jones, Kaydence Jones and Jessica Ketterhagen finished 11th in the 200 freestyle relay (2:13.76).
Case finished fourth with 513 points. Horlick finished seventh (59), Park eighth (39.5). Indian Trail dominated the meet with 712 points.
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE: Burlington Co-Op finished second at the nine-time conference meet at Whitewater.
The Demons finished with 442 points. Lake Geneva Badger won the meet with 573 points. Prairie St. Catherine's Aquatics finished eighth (85).
Burlington's lone event winner was Katie Goetzke, who won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:36.7.
Emilia Dahms finished second in the 100 freestyle (56.35), while Averi Larsen was second in the 200 individual medley (2:15.81) and Megan Schultz second in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.65).
Dahms, Larsen, Schultz and Claire Keeker placed second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.67).
Zoe D'Alessandro earned the top result for PSC Aquatics, finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.07).