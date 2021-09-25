High schools: Burlington girls volleyball flexes some muscle, wins LaPorte Sprawl

KIMBERYLY 3, ST. CATHERINE'S 0: The Angels were shut out in the third- place game at the Kimberly Invitational in Kimberly.

The Papermakers (7-2-1), who advanced to the third-place match after Sheboygan North pulled out of the tournament, scored all three goals in the first half.

Both sides emptied their benches in the second half. Freshman goalkeeper Edgar Cefario made 11 saves for the Angels (2-9-1) to keep the score 3-0.

"We were able to get a lot of players off our bench and evaluate," St. Catherine's head coach Ben Lake said. "(Kimberly's) senior class is impressive. But the second half was a real positive for us."

Boys volleyball

INDIAN TRAIL INVITATIONAL: Union Grove finished fourth at the 12-team event at Kenosha.

Union Grove went unbeaten in pool play, defeating Kenosha Bradford and Menomonee Falls. In the semifinals, the Broncos fell to host Indian Trail, the lost Appleton East in the third-place match.