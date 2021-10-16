High schools: Burlington girls volleyball battles to another SLC title

“The first was a quality finish, but the next two were certainly opportunities we could have, and should have handled better,” Oakland said. “We definitely looked like a team that just got off a three-hour school bus ride.

“After we conceded the first goal, we looked a bit flat and failed to respond.”

Cam McPhee had a breakaway for Prairie shortly after the third goal, but Notre Dame’s goalkeeper just got a foot on the ball to make the save, one of four for the Tritons.

Notre Dame went ahead 4-0 at the half on a penalty kick just before the end of the half.

In the second half, the Hawks had some bad luck and had an own goal, and the Tritons finished off the scoring on a “blistering shot” from 45 yards, Oakland said.

“At that point, you simply tip your cap,” he said.

Prairie goalkeeper Liam York, playing in place of starter Devin Stoltenberg, made three saves.

Oakland wasn’t totally disappointed by the play of his team, which hosts Ozaukee in a 4 p.m. WIAA Division 4 semifinal Thursday at Prairie.