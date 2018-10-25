Coley Haggard and the Burlington High School girls volleyball team have lost only five matches all year, and they weren’t prepared to let their season slip away on Thursday at Oregon in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals.
The Demons defeated Milton 25-16, 25-18, 25-14 behind Haggard’s 13 kills and are now one victory away from a sectional title and a return trip to the state tournament.
“We wanted to come in and serve aggressive to limit their opportunities to get their big hitters the ball,” Burlington coach Teri Little said. “We were happy with our execution and it was a big night for our middles as they saw many ideal matchups.”
Kaley Blake had 33 assists and Emily Alan added eight kills for the Demons, the defending Division 1 state champions.
Burlington (35-5) will play at Southern Lakes Conference opponent Westosha Central for the sectional title at 7 p.m. Saturday at Paddock Lake on the Falcons’ home court.
The two teams faced off twice this season. Burlington won the regular-season SLC match 3-1 on Oct. 9, but the Falcons defeated the Demons 2-1 in the SLC Tournament.
LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 3, PRAIRIE 0: The Hawks’ season came to an end in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal game at Prairie.
Prairie (24-8) was within striking distance in every game, but lost 28-26, 25-22, 25-22.
“This was a tough loss for us tonight, but I am so proud of these girls and how well they did this season as a team,” Prairie coach Sarah Arndt said. “We told them after tonight’s game that, down the road, they will be able to look back on this season and realize how much they impacted the program in so many ways.”
Emily Terry led the way for the offense with 15 kills, while Katie Gumina added 16 assists. Jamie May had 26 digs.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, RANDOLPH 2: The Lady Toppers finished off game five with nine straight points to defeat the Rockets 25-21, 25-13, 27-25, 25-16, 15-11 in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal at Randolph.
“The girls played a phenomenal game and I am very proud of how they battled back in the last game and showed their toughness,” Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said.
Grace Spiegelhoff was a major factor in the Lady Toppers’ victory. She served nine straight times in the final game and finished with 13 kills, 19 digs and four blocks.
Elizabeth Klein had 45 assists and Sammie Seib led Catholic Central (36-7) with 24 kills.
The Lady Toppers will play Hilbert on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Randolph in the sectional final.
Boys soccer
NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER 3, UNION GROVE 2: The Broncos had their season end in overtime against the Lions in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal game at New Berlin.
“We played really well and I am very proud of the boys tonight,” Jung said. “New Berlin (ranked ninth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll) is one of the top teams in the state and we were right there with them, just had a little bad luck tonight.”
After falling behind 1-0, Dylan Fleischman scored an equalizer for the Broncos (13-7-3) in the 18th minute.
The Lions struck again in the second half to take a 2-1 lead, but Logan Farrington scored on a penalty kick in the 65th minute to tie the game and force extra time.
In the second period of overtime, the Lions took advantage of a misplayed pass in the box and scored the game winner with just three minutes left.
“I am very happy with how the boys played this season, and can’t wait to see what next year brings for us,” Jung said.
