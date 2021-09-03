High schools: Burlington football team defeats Elkhorn in OT

It doesn't get much more dramatic than this.
On fourth-and-17 in overtime and the Burlington High School football team trailing Elkhorn 14-7, Jack Sulik threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Teberg Thursday night in Elkhorn.
And then first-year Burlington coach Eric Sulik went for the two-point conversion. Drew Weis responded with a run to the right and the Demons pulled off a 15-14 Southern Lakes Conference victory, their first of the season.
Jack Sulik, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, was making just his second varsity start after suffering a hip injury. He has thrown four touchdowns in those two games.
""It was what we call our '43' play," said Eric Sulik, Jack's father. "Essentially, everybody's running vertical. Our two inside guys will bend it inside and our outside guys will run it more to the corners.
"Jack just happened to buy enough time to find Tommy. I know as a defensive coach, it's hard to hold coverage for a long time. They didn't bring a lot of pressure, but he did get flushed out a little bit. Those guys have connected three times now in the last two weeks."
And then came the decision to go for the two-point conversion. While the Demons' regular kicker, Simon Graham, was playing soccer Thursday night, Burlington has a reliable second kicker in Peyton Howe.
Still, Eric Sulik decided to go for the victory.
"We had the big momentum of the fourth-and-17 touchdown," he said. "You're on the road and you've got the momentum and I thought, "Let's go for it.'
"We have a package our offensive coordinator, Jason Bousman, put together called, 'hammer package,' where we actually take out Jack, put in Tommy Teberg and put a couple of defensive guys in the backfield.
"It was a good call. Drew Weis got to the edge and sealed the win."
Elkhorn (1-1, 0-1 SLC) took a 7-0 lead with 7:07 left in the first quarter on a 4-yard run by Ryan Burns.
Burlington (1-1, 1-0 SLC) tied the score with 54 seconds left in the third quarter when AJ Dow scored on a 12-yard pass from Sulik.
"That was a nice play," Eric Sulik said. "Jack was flushed out a little bit and AJ made a pretty contested catch. We really needed it. We were moving the ball, but just not converting on third down. Our defense was playing well enough to win."
Jack Sulik completed 11 of 20 passes for 147 yards, with his two clutch touchdowns passes and one interception. Dow caught five passes for 84 yards and Teberg had three receptions for 46 yards.
Connor McNamara led Burlington in rushing with 48 yards on 16 carries.
Boys soccer
CASE 2, UNION GROVE 2: Case took a 2-0 lead within the first 14 minutes, but Union Grove came back to salvage a draw in a nonconference match at Union Grove.
Xavier Shroud scored on a penalty kick in the sixth minute to give the Eagles (3-0-1) a 1-0 lead. And then Mati Degefa scored.
But Union Grove came back with a Jackson Barber goal in the 23rd minute. And in the 72nd minute, Barber headed in a corner kick by Tank Anderson.
"We started horribly," Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. "We were incredibly flat. We just didn't come to play and you think we would, given the rivalry.
"We had a really bad foul. We need to be smarter than that on the penalty kick. We should not give away that sort of foul. And we had trained all day to stop one player (Degefa) and then we allowed that one player to do exactly what we had trained to stop him to do. And just like that, we were down 2-0."
Case coach Gregg Anderle, whose team graduated 10 starters, was satisfied.
"We replaced a lot of guys who graduated and our guys showed up tonight, they played well, but there's a lot of growth to happen yet with this team. Union Grove is a quality team, they were more physical than us and they played a very disciplined style of ball.
"We would have preferred the victory, but it was hard fought and they earned the tie."
BURLINGTON 1, STOUGHTON 1: Ethan Nienhaus headed in a ball from Brad Roe in the 74th minute and the Demons (4-0-1) salvaged a draw in a nonconference match at Burlington.
"They scored off of a little mishap on defense," Burlington coach Jake Cacciotti said. "We passed it and, unfortunately, didn't communicate enough. Our defender turned and didn't know their player was right there. He turned right into him, they countered and shot.
"I think they only had three or four shots total."
WAUKESHA SOUTH 5, WATERFORD 0: At Waterford, the Wolverines allowed three first-half goals in another challenging nonconference match.
Waterford coach Andrew Cresswell said he wanted his team to play tough nonconference games to start the season, and the Blackshirts provided just that.
South broke the scoreless tie in the 10th minute and scored again in the 18th and 39th minutes. The Blackshirts added two more goals in the second half, scoring in the 41st and 51st minutes.
“The 5-0 lost stings right now, but each of these games is preparing us for conference play,” Cresswell said. “We will keep our heads and fix our mistakes.”
Waterford goalkeeper Alex Randelzhofer made seven saves.
Cross country
CATHOLIC CENTRAL INVITATIONAL: Catholic Central had the top six finishers in the girls portion of the Catholic Central Invitational at Case Eagle Park in Rochester.
Elsie Kmecak led the Lady Toppers in the 5,000-meter race, finishing first in 20:36. Anastassya Murphy (21:37) was second, Bernadette Frisch (21:57) was third and Morgan Ramsey (23:40) and Kaleigh Lynch (24:27) rounded out the top five at the three-team meet.
On the boys side, Angel Aranda of St. Catherine’s finished second in 20:24. For Catholic Central, Nick Delimat (20:36) and Matthias Murphy (21:06) finished third and fourth, respectively.