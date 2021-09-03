High schools: Burlington football team defeats Elkhorn in OT

Boys soccer

CASE 2, UNION GROVE 2: Case took a 2-0 lead within the first 14 minutes, but Union Grove came back to salvage a draw in a nonconference match at Union Grove.

Xavier Shroud scored on a penalty kick in the sixth minute to give the Eagles (3-0-1) a 1-0 lead. And then Mati Degefa scored.

But Union Grove came back with a Jackson Barber goal in the 23rd minute. And in the 72nd minute, Barber headed in a corner kick by Tank Anderson.

"We started horribly," Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. "We were incredibly flat. We just didn't come to play and you think we would, given the rivalry.

"We had a really bad foul. We need to be smarter than that on the penalty kick. We should not give away that sort of foul. And we had trained all day to stop one player (Degefa) and then we allowed that one player to do exactly what we had trained to stop him to do. And just like that, we were down 2-0."

Case coach Gregg Anderle, whose team graduated 10 starters, was satisfied.