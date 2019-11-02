The last time the Burlington High School football team played Waterford, the Demons were humbled on their home field — on Senior Night, no less.
That didn’t sit well with Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen or his players.
So when the two teams met Friday in the second round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, the Demons had something to prove.
Prove it, they did.
Fourth-seeded Burlington got a boost of confidence early and carried it throughout the game, scoring a touchdown with a minute left in regulation to cap a 24-18 victory over the top-seeded Wolverines at Westosha Central High School in Paddock Lake.
The Demons (9-2) will have another huge test in the third round, when they will play third-seeded Waukesha West (8-3) Friday, Nov. 8 at Waukesha. West beat No. 2 seed Wilmot 35-0 in another second-round game Friday.
Recent performances showed the Demons they can play with anybody and that belief was a huge motivator.
“We’ve been talking about it since that week (Oct. 11, a 49-14 Southern Lakes Conference loss) and we’ve been getting better,” Tenhagen said. “Defensively, I feel we played well against Elkhorn (a 57-30 victory Oct. 18 in their SLC finale) and against Badger (a 33-7 victory Oct. 25 in a WIAA first-round game), and the kids started believing.
“Tonight was the first time they believed they could play with (the Wolverines) and beat them. Belief is a powerful thing, and they came out and did it tonight.”
One of the keys came on defense, where the Demons (9-2) were able to stop Waterford (9-2) on downs and force them to punt. The Wolverines did not punt in the teams’ first meeting and punted twice Friday.
“The first time was in the second quarter,” Tenhagen said. “We got some stops and we didn’t get any stops last time. Once we made the stops, we believed.”
The offense had to believe as well. After the Wolverines scored first on a 16-yard run by Dominic Miller, the Demons answered with a drive capped by a 4-yard touchdown run by Zach Wallace.
Waterford took a 15-7 lead in the second quarter when quarterback Logan Martinson found tight end Gavin Roanhouse for a 41-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Tenhagen said the ball was underthrown and one of his players had a chance for an interception, but it went through his hands.
Burlington drove again in the final minutes of the half and got within 15-10 at the half on a 33-yard field goal by Cora Anderson.
“We had to get the ball and move on them, and we were able when we needed to,” Tenhagen said.
The Demons almost fell behind by double-digits in the third quarter, but an apparent long touchdown run by Waterford was called back because of holding.
Burlington got the ball back and scored on a pass of its own. Quarterback Dalton Damon had tried twice before to hit a wide open Dylan Runkel, but one pass was dropped and one was off target.
The third time was the charm as Runkel took the pass on a five-yard in route, ran between the safeties for a 41-yard score to give Burlington its first lead of the game at 16-15; the two-point conversion pass was no good.
“We came back to (the play) and we knew if he caught it, he could split the safeties and score,” Tenhagen said. “He carried two guys from the 10-yard line into the end zone. It was a great individual play by him.”
In the fourth quarter, the Wolverines drove again and looked like they might score, but defensive back Jake Klug made a saving tackle on a Miller run, then the Demons held on third down and Waterford had to settle for a 26-yard field goal by Michael Durand for an 18-16 lead with 4:09 left.
On the ensuing drive, Burlington pounded the ball with Damon and Wallace and drove right down the field without passing, and Damon finished off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run with exactly a minute left in regulation. Wallace ran in the conversion for a 24-18 lead.
Waterford had one last chance, but a Hail Mary pass was intercepted in the final seconds.
You have free articles remaining.
“On that final drive, we put ball in the hands of our two best guys and ran off the backs of the offensive line,” Tenhagen said. “We accepted the challenge.”
Wallace finished with 98 yards on 16 carries after running for more than 200 yards in three of his previous four games. He was also a monster on defense with 10 tackles (seven solo, six assists) and Tenhagen was impressed.
“Zach was all over the field tonight,” Tenhagen said. “You can’t underestimate 98 yards against that defense.”
Damon ran for 62 yards on 17 carries and passed for 160 yards on 8 of 21.
Miller finished with 150 yards for Waterford and Tanner Keller added 81. Martinson was 4 of 8 for 77 yards, but was intercepted three times.
Division 5
ST. CATHERINE’S 14, CEDAR GROVE-BELGIUM 7: In a battle between two teams that average close to 40 points per game, it were the defenses that shone as the Angels edged the Rockets in a WIAA Division 5 second-round playoff game at Kenosha Bradford High School.
St. Catherine’s (10-1), the second seed in its playoff bracket, plays No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran in a Division 5 third-round game at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at Hartland. The Lightning beat Lomira 13-6 in overtime in another second-round game.
Angels coach Dan Miller was obviously pleased with his team’s defensive effort.
“Cedar Grove-Belgium is a quality program and to have two teams that score 40 or more a game have a defensive, grind-it-out game, it was just really great to see how well our defense played,” Miller said.
After jumping out to an early 6-0 lead on Isaiah Dodd’s 20-yard run in the first quarter, neither team could score until the fourth quarter, when Cedar Grove-Belgium (9-2) took a 7-6 lead.
Later on in the fourth, the Angels (10-1) regained the lead. After converting a fourth-and-6 around midfield, Keenan Carter spotted Dodd wide open on a reverse play and tossed it to him for a 46-yard touchdown and the winning score.
The defense took care of business from there. An interception by Jameer Barker sealed the win.
“We were able to bring pressure on the quarterback while we had man coverage and Jameer was able to jump the receiver’s route to get the late interception,” Miller said. “As we were going into the final drive there I told the guys we’re a championship team, let’s play some championship defense right here and we were able to do just that.”
Dodd led the team in rushing with 117 yards on 19 attempts and in receiving with two catches for 69 yards. Carter went threw for 82 yards and a touchdown and ran for 88 yards.
Division 7
HILBERT 48, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 7: The Hilltoppers’ season came to a rough end as they lost a WIAA Division 7 second-round game at Brillion Middle School.
Catholic Central (6-5) fell behind very early as the Wolves took the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown to open up the scoring.
From there the Wolves scored three more times in the first and added another touchdown in the second quarter to put the Hilltoppers in a 34-0 hole at halftime.
"That opening kickoff really hurt us to start and from there it just kind of snow balled on us and you have to give Hilbert a lot of credit," Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said.
The Hilltoppers got their lone score from Reid Muellenbach on a 47-yard run late in the third quarter.
Despite the loss, Aldrich was very proud of his team’s effort and the attitude and character they displayed all year.
"This was a great group of kids and I can't thank them enough for a great season," Aldrich said. "The season didn't end the way we wanted it to, but our boys never quit and displayed great character after the game and all season."
Coach Aldrich also praised the play and leadership of all his seniors throughout the whole season and their four years with the program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.