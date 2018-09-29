The Burlington High School boys volleyball team was looking for its first tournament win in three years at the Shorewood Invitational on Saturday and it did just that by winning all six of its matches in convincing fashion.
The Demons (16-3-2, 3-1 SLC) defeated Neenah 25-15, 25-9, Shorewood 25-11, 25-16, Whitefish Bay 23-25, 25-15, 15-9, and Whitefish Bay Dominican 25-15, 25-18 in pool play. Their 4-0 record in the group stage gave them a first-round bye in the playoffs.
In the semifinals, the Demons defeated Waukesha South in straight sets 25-11, 25-17. They then defeated St. Catherine’s/Lutheran 25-22, 25-15 to win the championship.
Malik Tiedt tallied 48 kills, Trey Krause had 73 digs and David Paul had 97 assists throughout the tournament.
“Last year we lost in the semifinals, so we were looking for a different outcome,” Burlington coach Michael Jones said. “Winning this tournament shows that we are playing at a very high level and that we can compete with just about anyone.”
St. Catherine’s/Lutheran won five matches leading up to its loss to Burlington, defeating Dominican 25-18, 25-23, 15-9, Appleton West 25-21, 25-20 and 25-21, 25-15, Westosha Central 25-14, 25-13 and Shorewood 25-21, 25-15.
“We struggled against Burlington on Thursday but we made some adjustments and played them really tightly today. Even though we lost, whenever we play Burlington it’s always a really hard fought game,” said St. Catherine’s/Lutheran coach Kara Avery.
St. Catherine’s/Lutheran (18-3) was led by Adam May in digs (115), Sam May in assists (110), Evan Schuster in kills (40) and aces (13), and Quinn Cafferty in blocks (nine).
INDIAN TRAIL INVITATIONAL: Park finished sixth out of 12 teams after going 2-3 at the Indian Trail Invitational. The Panthers defeated West Allis Hale 25-22, 25-15 and Beloit Memorial 25-15, 25-21, but lost to Appleton East 21-25, 25-22, 15-11 and Bradford 25-17, 25-15. The Panthers (4-9) were led by Kevin Leslie in aces (nine) and assists (38), Nobal Days in kills (24) and blocks (12), and Calvin Dieck in digs (15).
Boys soccer
ST. CATHERINE’S: St. Catherine’s went 0-2 at the Kimberly Quadrangular on Saturday and Sunday. The Angels lost 2-0 against Appleton North Saturday and 2-0 against Kimberly Sunday. Peyton Johnson had 12 saves in the tournament for St. Catherine’s (4-5-3).
MUSKEGO INVITATIONAL: Horlick bounced back from a 10-1 loss against Brookfield East on Thursday to get a 1-1 draw against Muskego in the Muskego Invitational.
“I’m really pleased with how we bounced back and played much better after a tough game against Brookfield East on Thursday,” said Horlick coach Zeke Gutierrez, whose team is 4-6-2.
Horlick’s Grayson Harris scored in the loss to Brookfield East and Thomas Reese scored in the tie against Muskego. Zach Heiman had eight saves.
Park (1-9-1) lost to Muskego on Thursday 6-1. Rashaad Henderson scored the Panthers’ lone goal on an assist by Johnathon Munoz. Park also lost to Brookfield East 8-0 on Sunday. Juan Guereca had 12 saves between the two games.
Girls volleyball
UNION GROVE: Union Grove won the Madison Edgewood Invitational after winning four of its five matches. The Broncos defeated Markesan 25-21, 25-20, Edgewood 25-16, 25-20, Deforest 25-22, 25-18 and Platteville 25-16, 25-18 in the championship match.
“We played really well today and we persevered, especially when we were down; we fought our way back into games,” Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said.
The Broncos (23-10) were led by Olivia Dir in kills (56), Bella Kasuboski in aces (12), Kelsey Henderson in digs (37), Karlee Lois in assists (98) and Hailey Hoffman in blocks (6).
CATHOLIC CENTRAL: Catholic Central went 6-0 and won the Oostburg Invitational in Oostburg.
The Lady Toppers defeated Sheboygan Falls 25-13, 25-15, New London 25-16, 25-14, Grafton 25-14, 25-20, Pacelli 25-27, 29-27, 15-8, Oostburg 25-23, 25-22 and Whitnall 25-18, 25-20 in the finals. The Lady Toppers (25-7, 5-0 in MCC) were led by Sammie Seib in kills (64) and aces (17), Katie Goethal in blocks (six), Elizabeth Klein in assists (131) and Grace Antlfinger in digs (94).
Girls swimming
BULLDOG INVITATIONAL: Case finished fifth out of 13 teams with a score of 173 and had two top finishes at the Bulldog Invitational in Cedarburg.
The Eagles had a fourth-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:59.17 posted by swimmers Shelby Gain, Natalia Badillo, Sara Bollendorf and Maya Frodl. The quartet also placed sixth in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:00.78.
Prairie/St. Catherine’s finished in 13th with a score of two and its top finish was 16th in the 400-freestyle relay. Olivia Andreson, McKenna Barbee, Taylor Galaszewski and Marisol Valeriano swam a time of 5:53.18.
Cross country
DEMON INVITATIONAL: Burlington boys had three top-10 finishes, including a first-place finish by Kyle DeRosier, and finished second out of four teams with a score of 47 at the Demon Invitational in Burlington.
DeRosier finished with a time of 16:55.35, Kodi Krueger finished sixth with a time of 18:15.72 and Joel Fisher finished eighth with a time of 18:28.36.
The Horlick boys finished third with a score of 76 and were led by Steven Cannalte who finished ninth with a time of 18:30.80.
The Horlick girls finished in second place with a score of 40 and had three top-10 finishes. Olivia Pitrof finished second with a time of 21:40.03, Serenna Ydunate (22:59.43) was fifth and Miranda Svacina (23:02.98) was sixth.
Burlington girls finished third with a score of 74 and had two top-10 finishes. Kelsey Gelden (23:30.34) was eighth and Marlee Nichols(23:41.45) was 10th.
CASE: The Case boys finished 11th out of 13 teams with a score of 286 at the Bill Greiten Eagle Invitational at UW-Parkside.
The Eagles were led by senior Milo Altamirano, who finished seventh in 16:43.5.
The Case girls finished 12th with a score of 345. They were led by sophomore Kaitlyn Francis (21:20.2), who finished 52nd.
