High schools: Burlington celebrates 2011 team, wins SLC match over Elkhorn

The players that helped put the Burlington High School girls volleyball team among the elite in Wisconsin were celebrated Tuesday night in Burlington.
This year’s Demons then went out and took care of Elkhorn 25-9, 25-17, 25-5 to remain unbeaten in Southern Lakes Conference play.
This is the 10th anniversary year of the first Burlington team to win a state volleyball title. In 2011, after losing in the state semifinals in 2009 and the quarterfinals in 2010, the Demons lost just two sets in the quarterfinals and semifinals, then swept Fond du Lac 25-21, 25-20, 25-8 in the championship match in the first of back-to-back championships.
Burlington repeated the back-to-back feat in 2017-2018 and have missed the state tournament just once (2013) since 2009.
Demons co-coach Teri Little said nine of the 15 players from the 2011 roster were in attendance for the celebration. Three members of that team — Ciara Capezio, Morganne Longoria and Kaysie Shebeneck — went on to play at the NCAA Division I level. All three were in attendance Tuesday.
As for the match Tuesday, Burlington (26-3, 5-0 SLC), coming off the championship of the Lynn LaPorte Sprawl on Saturday, dominated the Elks (4-6, 2-3 SLC).
The Demons had great balance at the net as Lydia Biggin had eight kills and hit .636, and four others had four kills each. Ella Safar had 22 assists and four aces, Kati Berezowitz had four aces and Molly Berezowitz had five aces and led the defense with 11 digs.
Little said their season-long emphasis on aggressive serving — the Demons had 20 aces and served at a 93.2% clip — has paid off.
“We set the tone of the match,” Little said.
She said she sees some of the 2011 team in this year’s group.
“The 2011 team was one the best teams we’ve had as far as leadership,” Little said. “That team had kids who were willing to accept their roles and this team has a similar trait. I see it in the grittiness of our players.
“This team has some of the best teammates I’ve coached since (2011). That’s been a big part of our success and this group mirrors that group.”
Burlington moved up to fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll with its performance at the Sprawl. The three teams the Demons beat in the championship round — Oconomowoc, Appleton North and Divine Savior Holy Angels — remained No. 1, 2 and 3, respectively.
WATERFORD 3, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: The Wolverines kept pace with Burlington in the Southern Lakes Conference with a 25-19, 25-10, 25-23 sweep of the Comets Tuesday on Senior Night at Waterford.
Seniors Chloe Werner and Josie Johnson fittingly led the way for Waterford (9-5, 4-1 SLC). Werner had 15 kills to lead the offense and Johnson had an all-around standout match with 40 assists, seven aces and 12 digs. Junior Isabel Floryance added 10 kills.
The other three seniors are Kendyll Goetzke (five kills), Meghan Brever (eight digs) and Taylor Romanowich (one kill).
Wolverines coach Ashley Ingish said her team’s serve receive Tuesday was the best she’s seen this season.
“Serve receive has been something that we have been working to improve all season,” Ingish said. “I was especially proud of our consistency and level of play during set two.
“I give credit to Delavan (7-9, 2-3), they put up a great battle.”
UNION GROVE 3, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0: The Broncos won their third consecutive Southern Lakes Conference match with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-16 victory over the Badgers Tuesday at Union Grove.
Sydney Ludvigsen led Union Grove (13-14, 3-2 SLC) with 13 kills, nine digs and four aces.
“She started each set really strong to give us a nice lead,” coach Annie Sireno said about Ludvigsen.
Madison Cimbalnik finished with 22 assists, four digs and two aces. Lina Kasuboski added 13 digs and Sophia Rampulla had four kills and one block. The Broncos had 15 total aces in the match.
CASE 3, HORLICK 0: The Eagles won in straight sets, 25-14, 25-22, 25-18, but the Rebels kept things tight in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Horlick.
After Case (7-9, 4-1 SEC) won the first set decisively, Horlick (3-10, 1-4) closed the gap significantly in the second and third set to make the Eagles battle across the finish line.
Natalie Harris led the Eagles with 11 kills and 16 digs, Ciara Hummer had four aces and 10 assists, and Marty Chavez had four aces and seven assists.
“We were down in the second set,” Case head coach Willie Maryland said. “But we did enough to stay ahead on points.”
PRAIRIE 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Hawks continued their perfect season with a 25-7, 25-9, 25-13 victory over the Angels in a Metro Classic Conference match Tuesday at Prairie.
Cate Yunker led Prairie (14-0, 4-0 MCC), which received honorable mention in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, with 12 aces, 22 assists and six digs. Lexi Kuvshinokov added nine kills and Amelia Ropiak finished with eight.
Megan Topp had 12 digs for St. Catherine’s (0-14, 0-5 MCC).
MILWAUKEE SAINT THOMAS MORE 3, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2: For the first time since 2019, the Lady Toppers lost a Metro Classic Conference match.
Catholic Central (13-6, 4-1 MCC) fought back to force a fifth set against the Cavaliers, but lost 23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 17-25, 15-4 at Burlington on Tuesday.
“Thomas More played a really strong match tonight and kept us off balance all night long,” Lady Toppers coach Wayne Schultz said.
Kelsee Weiss led Catholic Central, which entered the match ranked third in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, with 12 kills and 24 digs. Julia Klein added 11 kills and four blocks, and Kayla Loos had eight kills. Jayden Garratt finished with 29 assists, Kelly Pum had five aces and Makayla Vos had 37 digs.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: The Crusaders had trouble stopping the Lady Pacers’ right-side attack and scoring against their defense in a 25-15, 25-22, 20-25, 25-13 Metro Classic Conference loss at Racine Lutheran.
Freshman Julia Kellner and senior Lili Kading played well offensively for the Crusaders (11-12, 1-4 MCC) with 13 and 11 kills, respectively, and sophomore Riley LaBoda had 40 assists, but Racine Lutheran couldn’t find a consistent attack with the way Shoreland (7-8, 3-1) was playing.
“Shoreland had relentless defense and chased down everything,” Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said. “We stayed in the games with strong offense from Julia Kellner and Lili Kading.”
Sophomore Kaitlyn Zurawski had 21 digs and Kading had 19. Senior Mya Lequia had five blocks.
Boys soccer
HORLICK 2, CASE 0: The Rebels scored twice late in the second half Tuesday to win a Southeast Conference match at Horlick’s Levonian Field.
Horlick (5-4-2, 2-3 SEC) broke the deadlock in the 65th minute when Jaden Friedrich scored from a Danny Aranda assist.
With numbers pulled forward to equalize for the Eagles (4-8-1, 1-4) in the closing minutes, a long ball from Rebels’ goalkeeper Adan Martinez-Ponce managed to get behind the Eagles defense. Aranda got to the ball and scored to make it 2-0.
Martinez-Ponce had four saves in the shutout as well as the assist on the final goal.
“I think our team is really starting to click,” Horlick assistant coach Mike Modesti said. “We’re still building team chemistry but our star players are back and we’re looking good.”
The Eagles, who are missing a few key players for various reasons, have lost five consecutive matches. During the losing skid they have been snake-bitten offensively and outscored 30-0.
“We switched formations to get more of an attack,” Case head coach Gregg Anderle said. “That was on me. It didn’t work out.”
UNION GROVE 12, WILMOT 0: The Broncos scored seven goals in the first half and had their Southern Lakes Conference match end 20 minutes early Tuesday at Union Grove.
Union Grove (8-3-1, 3-1-0 SLC) got the scoring started in the eighth minute when Jackson Barber found Tyler Hagen for a goal. Eight minutes later, Barber scored a goal off of an assist from Lane Anderson.
In the 22nd minute, Owen Zikowski made it 3-0 with a goal assisted by Matt Lee. After the Panthers scored an own goal one minute later, Tank Anderson (Lane Anderson assist) gave the Broncos a five-goal lead.
Soren Miller (Barber) scored in the 38th minute and Dylan Kenyon (Lee) scored in the 39th minute to give Union Grove its 7-0 lead at the half.
One minute into the second half, Jack Lee scored an unassisted goal. In the 45th minute, Tank Anderson scored off of an assist by Barber. Three minutes later, the two linked up for another score to give Tank Anderson a hat trick.
Barber scored his second goal of the game in the 50th minute (Zikowski) and Hayden McDougal (Miller) scored in the 57th minute to cap Union Grove’s scoring. The game was ended after 60 minutes by the mercy rule.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 5, BURLINGTON 1: Demons coach Jake Cacciotti couldn’t help but shake his head as his team lost to the Comets in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Burlington.
“They’re good, but they made some crazy shots,” Cacciotti said. “Their offense is always strong, but when they’re shooting from 30 yards and they put it in the upper 90, there’s not much a goalkeeper can do.”
Delavan-Darien (14-2-2, 4-0 SLC), ranked fifth in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, scored all of its goals in the first half. In addition to the 30-yard goal, Cacciotti said one of his defenders forced a Comets player wide, but he took a wild shot that hit the crossbar and went into the goal.
“We played well and we had our chances,” Cacciotti said.
Burlington (7-3-3, 1-3) got its goal in the first half. Ben Graham sent a corner kick into the box and after the ball got knocked around, sophomore Devin Melchiorre poked it in the net.
ELKHORN 5, WATERFORD 1: The Wolverines stayed competitive with the state-ranked Elks Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Elkhorn.
Waterford (3-11-0, 1-3 SLC) trailed 4-0 at the half to Elkhorn (7-1-1, 3-0), ranked third in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.
The Wolverines scored their goal in the second half.
No other information was available Tuesday night.
ST. CATHERINE’S 0, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0: The Angels had five scoring opportunities, coach Ben Lake said, but were held to a scoreless tie in their Metro Classic Conference match at Somers.
St. Catherine’s (2-9-2, 0-2-2 MCC) had three breakaway chances and two shots from point blank range, but none found the back of the net. The Angels held Shoreland Lutheran to two shots on goal, and goalkeeper Pedro Serratos made both saves. The shutout was the second of the season for Serratos.
TREMPER 11, PARK 1: The Panthers were outmatched in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Ameche Field in Kenosha.
The Panthers (1-10-1, 0-5 SEC) trailed the Trojans (8-1-3, 4-0-1 SEC) 4-0 after the first half.
Freshman Joe Saucedo-Guardado provided the Panthers a lone bright spot by scoring his first varsity goal in the second half. Cristian Hernandez spotted Saucedo-Guardado heading toward the goal and sent him a pass that he put home for the Panthers’ first conference goal since a 3-2 loss at Kenosha Indian Trail on October 17, 2019.
Girls swimming
CASE 117.5, TREMPER 58.5: Sofia Badillo and Bronte Jansen each won four events on Tuesday as the Eagles won a Southeast Conference dual meet at Kenosha.
Badillo won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:28.94 and the 100 butterfly in 1:06.12, and swam legs on the winning 200 medley relay (with Madeline Cerny, Grace Gross and Jordyn Tran, 2:08.79) and winning 400 freestyle relay (with Jansen, Gross and Tran, 4:20.00).
Jansen won the 50 freestyle (28.42) and 100 freestyle (1:04.25), and Jansen swam a leg of the winning 200 freestyle relay (with Nicolette Jansen, Carrillo and Gross, 1:59.26).
Tran had a personal best to finish second in the 200 freestyle (2:10.74) and a seasonal best to win the 100 backstroke (1:08.21). Emilie Miller won the 100 breaststroke (1:26.55) and Katelyn Peterson had a personal best in the 500 freestyle (7:11.08) and finished third.
Layla Genevich won the diving (184.00).
PARK 49, HORLICK 46: The Panthers narrowly edged out the Rebels in a Southeast Conference dual meet Tuesday at Park.
Alice Stratman and Jorja Makovsky won both of their events for Horlick. Stratman won the 500-yard freestyle (6:16.48) and the 100 breaststroke (1:22.68), and Makovsky won the 200 freestyle (2:37.84) and the 100 freestyle (1:10.23).
Arev Buchaklian was second in the 50 freestyle (32.76) and Ayviana Vance was second in the 100 backstroke (1:55.83).
“The girls improve every week,” Horlick coach Brandon George said. “They work hard in practice and swim even harder in meets and that’s all I could ask for.”
Park results were not available Tuesday night.
Girls tennis
PRAIRIE 4, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3: The shorthanded Hawks won two tiebreakers to clinch a nonconference victory over the Division 1 Falcons Tuesday at Prairie.
With No. 1 singles player Lily Jorgenson unavailable, Prairie senior Molly Cookman moved up and won the flight 6-0, 6-3 over Morgan Chyla. At No. 2 singles, junior Jaclyn Palmen rallied to defeat Grace Hanke 3-6, 6-2, 10-6.
In the doubles flights, the Hawks lost the No. 1 flight but won the second and third. Arenie Vartanian and Salisia Servantez won No. 2 doubles 6-2, 7-5 over Makayla Millhouse and Abby Yule, and Shritha Reddy and Alaina Alexander won the third flight 6-2, 2-6, 10-7 over Sam Wenberg and Riley Spencer.
“The girls played well against a very solid Westosha team,” Hawks coach Nich Schafer said.
Cross country
PARK-ST. CATHERINE’S: The Panthers’ Carter Sura won the boys race Tuesday at Lockwood Park in Racine in the schools’ annual nonconference dual meet.
Sura finished the 3,200-meter boys race in 11:32, with teammates Eric Rannow (12:32) and Kyle Ketterhagen (12:41) taking second and third, respectively. St. Catherine’s Calaway Alderson (12:42) had the top finish, fourth, for the Angels St. Catherine’s Thomas Shelby (16:30) and Luis Meza (17:04) finished ninth and 10th.