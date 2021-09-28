High schools: Burlington celebrates 2011 team, wins SLC match over Elkhorn

The players that helped put the Burlington High School girls volleyball team among the elite in Wisconsin were celebrated Tuesday night in Burlington.

This year’s Demons then went out and took care of Elkhorn 25-9, 25-17, 25-5 to remain unbeaten in Southern Lakes Conference play.

This is the 10th anniversary year of the first Burlington team to win a state volleyball title. In 2011, after losing in the state semifinals in 2009 and the quarterfinals in 2010, the Demons lost just two sets in the quarterfinals and semifinals, then swept Fond du Lac 25-21, 25-20, 25-8 in the championship match in the first of back-to-back championships.

Burlington repeated the back-to-back feat in 2017-2018 and have missed the state tournament just once (2013) since 2009.

Demons co-coach Teri Little said nine of the 15 players from the 2011 roster were in attendance for the celebration. Three members of that team — Ciara Capezio, Morganne Longoria and Kaysie Shebeneck — went on to play at the NCAA Division I level. All three were in attendance Tuesday.

As for the match Tuesday, Burlington (26-3, 5-0 SLC), coming off the championship of the Lynn LaPorte Sprawl on Saturday, dominated the Elks (4-6, 2-3 SLC).