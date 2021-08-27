High schools: Burlington, Case win team titles in County Cross Country Invitational

After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Racine County Cross Country Invitational returned to the high school schedule and the results were close on both the boys’ and girls’ sides at Waterford High School.
In both cases, however, the runners with the best times led their respective winning teams.
For the boys, Burlington senior Tanner Sylvester had top time of 15:16.96 on the 4,000-meter course to lead the Demons to the team title.
For the girls, Case senior Audrey Amaya, the reigning All-Racine County Runner of the Year, paced the field with a time of 16:00.99 as the Eagles won the title.
The boys team race was decided by just 16.1 seconds as Burlington had a total time of 1:23:47.7 to runner-up Waterford’s 1:24:03.8. Third-place Prairie (1:26:52.1) was 2:49 behind the Wolverines and fourth-place Union Grove, the champion in 2019, finished in 1:27:04.2.
Sylvester won the junior-senior race by more than 37 seconds over the runner-up, junior Nolan Boerner of Prairie (15:54.24), and Sylvester was joined in the top 15 by Demons teammates Ethan Kieffer (junior, seventh, 16:41.42) and Eli Tremmel (senior, 13th, 17:22.21).
Burlington sophomore Ian Nie (16:52.63) and freshman Jaiden Matsche (17:34.51) were sixth and seventh, respectively, in the freshman-sophomore race.
Waterford’s best time came from sophomore Trever Buchanan, who was second in the freshman-sophomore race in 15:41.96 and had the third-best time overall. Wolverines’ junior John Czajka was third in the junior-senior race and fifth overall (16:03.36).
After Boerner for Prairie, seniors Vincent Praefke (16:40.43) and Wyatt Knoell (17:14.07) were sixth and 10th, respectively, in the junior-senior race.
Union Grove was paced by juniors Ryan Peplinski (eighth, 16:58.96) and Noah Ignasiak (ninth, 17:03.62) in the junior-senior race.
Racine Lutheran was fifth (1:30:13.6), led by sophomore Brady Baranowski, who was fifth in the freshman-sophomore race (16:44.35).
The Case boys finished sixth (1:31:01.3), but sophomore John Merril won the freshman-sophomore race with the second-best boys time of 15:30.15. Fellow Eagles’ sophomore Carson Buckli (16:10.30) was third in the race and sixth overall.
Park was seventh (1:35:48.1), led by fifth-place junior Eric Rannow (16:37.63) in the junior-senior race.
Top-10 runners from incomplete boys teams were senior Jorge Sarabia (fifth, junior-senior, 16:14.40) and freshman Ty Wendt (fourth, freshman-sophomore, 16:37.84), both of Horlick.
Times were slower than normal overall because of Friday’s high heat and humidity, but Amaya beat the heat and nearly broke the 16-minute mark as the Eagles had a total time of 1:31:05.2. That was just over two minutes faster than Waterford’s total time of 1:33:07.4.
Amaya, who won the freshman-sophomore race in 2019, won the junior-senior race by about 35 seconds over runner-up Elsie Kmecak of Catholic Central (16:36.19) and three of Amaya’s teammates joined her in the top 10 in the race. Senior Roselyn Pacheco was fourth (17:51.68), junior Bridget McKellips was eighth (18:42.43) and junior Amelia Wiesner was 10th (18:59.32).
In addition, the Eagles’ fifth scoring runner, freshman Sophia Daniels, was seventh in the freshman-sophomore race (19:30.86).
The Wolverines were led by sophomore Natalia Arteaga, who won the freshman-sophomore race in 17:50.47. Other top-10 Waterford runners were juniors Lucy Younk (sixth, 18:16.62) and Mikayla Datka (seventh, 18:25.93) in the junior-senior race and freshman Sydney Younk (fourth, 18:50.17) and sophomore Callie Heath (10th, 19:44.20) in the freshman-sophomore race.
The second-, third- and fourth-place teams (Waterford, Union Grove, Catholic Central) were separated by just 46.1 seconds.
The Broncos (third, 1:33:18.4) were led by junior Riley Kayler, who was third in the junior-senior race (17:09.85), and by sophomore Lia Peterson (second, 17:57.13) and freshmen Ashley Lamers (third, 18:16.91) and Sophia Matuszak (sixth, 19:18.74) in the freshman-sophomore race.
In addition to Kmecak, Catholic Central (fourth, 1:33:53.5) had a second top-10 runner, junior Anastassya Murphy, who was fifth in the junior-senior race (18:07.86).
Burlington (fifth, 1:44:08.4) was led by sophomore Jenna Bebow in the freshman-sophomore race (eighth, 19:43.11); Prairie (sixth, 1:46:49.8) was led by freshmen Caroline Lopez (fifth, 19:00.29) and Abigail Lopez (ninth, 19:43.21) in the freshman-sophomore race and Lutheran (seventh, 1:51:08.4) was led by junior Sarah Seils (ninth, 18:46.22) in the junior-senior race.
Girls volleyball
UW-WHITEWATER INVITATIONAL: Union Grove had a dominant start to the UW-Whitewater Invitational Friday, winning three pool-play matches and finishing in second place in their pool on the first day of the two-day event.
The Broncos opened with a 25-22, 17-25, 15-9 loss to Kenosha St. Joseph, but rebounded with three straight victories, starting with a 25-12, 27-25 win over Jefferson.
Union Grove lost the first set of each of their next two matches, but came back to beat Bloomer 18-25, 25-17, 18-16 and Platteville 23-25, 25-19, 15-13 to advance to the Gold Bracket playoffs.
Broncos coach Annie Sireno said her team played steady.
“We struggled in our first match of the day against St. Joseph,” Sireno said. “But, we continued to improve throughout the day.”
Sydney Ludvigsen had 30 kills and 26 digs, Madison Cimbalnik had 76 assists and 27 digs, and Erin Hansche and Sophia Rampulla each had five blocks for the Broncos.
THOMAS MORE JOUST: Burlington faced tough competition to kick off the first day of the two-day Thomas More Joust at Mequon Homestead.
The Demons opened with a 25-16, 25-19 over Thomas More, then lost to perennial state contenders Kettle Moraine 25-21, 14-25, 15-9 and Kimberly 25-16, 25-21 and.
Abby Alan and Sophie Chase had 14 kills each, Ella Safar had 49 assists and 21 digs, Molly Berezowitz had 22 digs and six aces, and Lydia Biggin (13 kills) and Lauren Lang each had three blocks for Burlington.
Girls golf
ST. CATHERINE’S INVITATIONAL: Prairie totaled 362 at H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course and finished ahead of Franklin’s junior varsity Friday in the St. Catherine’s Invitational.
More teams were scheduled to play, but “conflicts and transportation issues” prevented them from coming, Angels coach Dave Arkenberg said.
Prairie’s top scores were an 81 by Sophia Lawler that included two birdies, and an 89 (one birdie) by Kadyn Peery.
Peery came back with a 41 on the back nine after a 48 on the front and Maddie Maraccini had a 94 with a 43 on the back nine.