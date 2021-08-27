High schools: Burlington, Case win team titles in County Cross Country Invitational

Waterford’s best time came from sophomore Trever Buchanan, who was second in the freshman-sophomore race in 15:41.96 and had the third-best time overall. Wolverines’ junior John Czajka was third in the junior-senior race and fifth overall (16:03.36).

After Boerner for Prairie, seniors Vincent Praefke (16:40.43) and Wyatt Knoell (17:14.07) were sixth and 10th, respectively, in the junior-senior race.

Union Grove was paced by juniors Ryan Peplinski (eighth, 16:58.96) and Noah Ignasiak (ninth, 17:03.62) in the junior-senior race.

Racine Lutheran was fifth (1:30:13.6), led by sophomore Brady Baranowski, who was fifth in the freshman-sophomore race (16:44.35).

The Case boys finished sixth (1:31:01.3), but sophomore John Merril won the freshman-sophomore race with the second-best boys time of 15:30.15. Fellow Eagles’ sophomore Carson Buckli (16:10.30) was third in the race and sixth overall.

Park was seventh (1:35:48.1), led by fifth-place junior Eric Rannow (16:37.63) in the junior-senior race.

Top-10 runners from incomplete boys teams were senior Jorge Sarabia (fifth, junior-senior, 16:14.40) and freshman Ty Wendt (fourth, freshman-sophomore, 16:37.84), both of Horlick.