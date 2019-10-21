The Burlington High School boys volleyball team lost their final regular season dual meet Monday night, but won a share of the conference championship for the third season in a row.
The Demons lost to Westosha Central three games to one at Paddock Lake, as both teams finished 7-1 in Southern Lakes Conference dual meets and shared the SLC title.
The Falcons won the first two games 25-20, 27-25, but the Demons rallied to win the third game 25-20. Westosha won the fourth game 25-23 to close out the meet.
Tyler Duesing led the Demons (25-9-2 overall) with 14 kills, while Ben Rummler had two blocks.
You have free articles remaining.
David Paul had 34 assists, two blocks and served three aces. Sam Lois had 14 digs and also served three aces.
The Demons won the SLC championship outright in the 2017 season and shared it with St. Catherine's/Lutheran last season.
"I'm very proud of these guys," said Burlington coach Mike Jones. "We are back-to-back-to-back conference champs. We are looking forward to getting back to work tomorrow so we can make our run through the playoffs. Tough loss tonight, but we will respond in a way that I know will be positive."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.