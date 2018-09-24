After losing to nonconference opponent Case at the Racine Park Invitational earlier this month, the Burlington High School boys volleyball team defeated the Eagles 3-0 Monday night at Case.
The Demons fell behind 6-0 in the opening set, but rattled off seven straight points and didn’t look back from there. Burlington went on to win 25-18, 25-21, 25-16.
Tyler Duesing had 10 kills, Trey Krause had 19 digs and David Paul added 32 assists for the Demons (10-3-2).
UNION GROVE: The Broncos lost to South Milwaukee 3-2 in a nonconference match at Union Grove. Scores of the match were not available.
Sam Rampulla had 11 kills. Other leaders for Union Grove (1-9) were Collin Long with four blocks, Nate Koch with 23 digs and Will Painter with five aces.
Girls tennis
SEC TOURNAMENT: Union Grove got two doubles duos to the finals at the Southern Lakes Conference tournament last weekend.
The Broncos’ No.1 duo of Chloe Woods and Kayla Maurer won two of three matches, losing in the championship to Badger’s top doubles team 6-2, 6-1. At No. 3 doubles, Kelsey Kemper and Cami Good also won two of three matches to finish second.
Burlington’s No. 1 singles May Jagodzinski finished third in the two-day tournament, winning two of three matches. She won the third-place match, beating Gabby Richardson of Elkhorn 6-3, 6-0.
Waterford’s top finisher was No. 2 singles Whitney Beaston, who placed fifth. She defeated Burlington’s Sydney Meier 6-1, 6-2 in the fifth-place match.
Badger swept the seven flight championships and finished first in the team standings. Union Grove was fourth, Burlington fifth and Waterford seventh.
Based on a formula combining conference dual meet wins and performance at the conference tournament, Badger was the overall conference champion. Burlington was fourth, Union Grove fifth and Waterford seventh.
Baseball
LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE: Jeff Wilson has been named coach of the Lutheran-Prairie co-op baseball team. Wilson succeeds Bob Mallwitz, the program’s coach since 1997 who retired in July.
Wilson served as an assistant coach under Mallwitz for the last eight years, the last six as pitching coach.
“Jeff Wilson brings the knowledge and experience we are looking for to continue our quality baseball program,” Lutheran athletic director Jason Block said. “His familiarity with both schools and his ability to navigate our co-op program is invaluable.”
Racine Lutheran and Prairie have operated a co-op program since 2002, winning conference championships in 2003, ‘11 and ‘17. The LPs also won regional championships in 2008, ‘09 and ‘10.
