High schools: Burlington boys soccer opens season with win

Considering the Demons were just 1-9 last fall playing an abbreviated conference-only schedule, the win was even more satisfying.

“It was an excellent first game for us,” Cacciotti said. “The guys have worked hard in the offseason, hit up the weight room and really want to make this season count.”

WAUKESHA NORTH 3, WATERFORD 1: Playing the second of back-to-back season-opening games, the heat got to the Wolverines in the second half of a nonconference loss Thursday at Waterford.

The Northstars scored first after some confusion by the Waterford defense in the second minute, but the Wolverines recovered and dominated possession in the first half. Senior Owen Schneider tied the match at 1-1 in the 20th minute, assisted by senior Sam Torhorst.

“For the first goal, we simply were not ready to play and got beat way too easily on defense,” Waterford coach Andrew Cresswell said. “We regained control of the game and it seemed we were very much in control of our own destiny.”

The Wolverines, who lost to Case 3-2 Wednesday, started to feel the effects of the heat in the second half, giving up goals in the 51st and 63rd minutes on North counterattacks. Waterford goalkeeper Alex Randelzhofer made eight saves.