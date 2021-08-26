High schools: Burlington boys soccer opens season with win

Burlington High School boys soccer head coach Jake Cacciotti knows that after last fall, anything can happen when it comes to scheduling opponents and playing a full high school season.
“Many of us experienced last year, and are aware this year, that our fall season could end tomorrow due to COVID-19,” Cacciotti said. “That’s why these players want to make the most of every moment.”
So it shouldn’t come as any surprise that the Demons made the most of every moment Thursday, opening their season by beating Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay 3-1 at Walworth.
Burlington scored first when Kolton Krueger found the back of the net in the 26th minute. Moments before halftime, the Chiefs evened the score at 1-1.
Then early in the second half, Big Foot had an opportunity to score, but Demons defender Zach Cowan made what Cacciotti called “the play of the game.”
Cowan raced back to the goal line behind his goalkeeper, successfully slid to stop the ball from crossing the line and found himself in the back of the net — with the score still tied.
With an added boost of momentum, the Demons capitalized in the 64th minute when Devin Melchiorre scored off a deflected Burlington penalty kick. Four minutes later, Ben Graham added an insurance goal to secure the victory.
Considering the Demons were just 1-9 last fall playing an abbreviated conference-only schedule, the win was even more satisfying.
“It was an excellent first game for us,” Cacciotti said. “The guys have worked hard in the offseason, hit up the weight room and really want to make this season count.”
WAUKESHA NORTH 3, WATERFORD 1: Playing the second of back-to-back season-opening games, the heat got to the Wolverines in the second half of a nonconference loss Thursday at Waterford.
The Northstars scored first after some confusion by the Waterford defense in the second minute, but the Wolverines recovered and dominated possession in the first half. Senior Owen Schneider tied the match at 1-1 in the 20th minute, assisted by senior Sam Torhorst.
“For the first goal, we simply were not ready to play and got beat way too easily on defense,” Waterford coach Andrew Cresswell said. “We regained control of the game and it seemed we were very much in control of our own destiny.”
The Wolverines, who lost to Case 3-2 Wednesday, started to feel the effects of the heat in the second half, giving up goals in the 51st and 63rd minutes on North counterattacks. Waterford goalkeeper Alex Randelzhofer made eight saves.
“Once the second half started, you could start to see the tired legs from a team that just had to play in the 90-degree heat the day before,” Cresswell said. “I don't want to take too much away from North because they made their chances count.
“This is a really tough loss to take because this team is too talented to start the season 0-2, but I still feel this team is nowhere close to their ceiling.”
Boys volleyball
BURLINGTON: In their first competition of the season, the Demons went 0-3 against Sussex Hamilton, Middleton and Muskego in a nonconference four-team meet at Burlington.
The Demons lost to Hamilton 25-21, 25-17, Middleton 25-17, 19-25, 15-9 and Muskego 25-20, 25-14.
Burlington had some trouble early with serve receive and defense, along with a number of serving errors. The team got better as the night went on, Demons coach Mike Jones said.
“We picked up the pace of play and started playing better together and even took a set from Middleton,” Jones said. “Overall, there’s lots to work on, but we've already made some improvements, which is exciting to see.”
Stat leaders were Braeden Tomczyk with 10 kills, Ryan Gonzalez with 20 assists, Jackson Phillips with 18 digs and Phillips, Karsen Skiles and Wren Dietz with two aces.
Girls volleyball
RACINE LUTHERAN: The Crusaders went 2-2 and finished fourth in the five-team Oostburg Invitational Thursday at Oostburg.
Lutheran (3-2 matches, 8-4 games) finished tournament play with a 25-19, 25-11 victory over Cedar Grove-Belgium and also beat Southern Wisconsin Christian Homeschool Athletics (SWCHA) 25-20, 25-22.
The Crusaders opened the tournament by beating Oostburg in the first game, but the Flying Dutchmen won the match 20-25, 25-20, 15-6. Lutheran’s other loss was 25-17, 25-20 to Manitowoc Lutheran.
The Crusaders’ top three front-line players — senior outside hitter Mya Lequia (22 kills), freshman middle hitter Julia Kellner (20) and senior right-side hitter Lili Kading (19) — combined for 61 kills. Sophomore setter Riley LaBoda had 62 assists, Kading had six aces and Kellner had 10 blocks.
“We stepped up on the offensive end with our three big hitters and they all had some big hits to really help us,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said.
Junior libero Lindsey Thoennes had 57 digs and Lequia and LaBoda each had 21, but the defense “had an off and on night,” Demuth said. “We just need to be more consistent as a team.”
PARK: The Panthers, with only one returning starter, had to move some players around because of injuries and lost all six of their games in a four-team tournament Thursday at South Milwaukee.
Park coach Samantha Robinson had to put freshman outside hitter Jada Compos at middle hitter, where she’s never played before. Also for the Panthers, senior Keilani Trujillo played outside hitter in addition to her libero duties and 5-foot-2 defensive specialist Tanya Nuno hit on the right side.
Compos had four kills and middle blocker Liz Anguiana had a couple key blocks against Heritage Christian in Park’s 25-9, 25-8 loss to the Patriots. The Panthers also lost 25-12, 25-10 to South Milwaukee and 25-12, 25-10 to Wilmot.
“Overall, we played scrappy with each team but struggled in the serve/serve receive game and putting the ball away,” Robinson said. “Defensively, we adapted well and got some good touches on the ball, but struggled blocking.
“We have a lot of things to work on, but I have never been more excited about a team since I began coaching at Park.”
Girls golf
SEC MINI MEET: Ella Million shot a 48 to lead Case to second place in a Southeast Conference mini meet at Maplecrest Country Club in Somers.
The Eagles had a team score of 208, 25 strokes behind champion Franklin (173). Park tied for sixth with Kenosha Tremper at 249 and Horlick had an incomplete team.
Leslie Million added a 52 for Case and Alyssa Ludwig and Leah Hansen each had 54s.
Grace Betker led Park with a 56 and Isabella Wentorf and Kiley Skenandore each had a 57. Sasha Schick led Horlick with a 58.
Olivia Schueller of Franklin and Ava Litkey of Kenosha Bradford shared medalist honors with 41s.
BURLINGTON 191, WATERFORD 249: Kendall Kafar shot a 43 and McKenzie Plitzuweit had a 48 as the Demons won a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington.
Kayla Warner and Lauren Way each shot 50 for Burlington.
Rae Barwick led the Wolverines with a 55 and Sidney Norgal added a 57.
Girls tennis
CASE 7, PARK 0: The Eagles did not lose a game in singles and beat the shorthanded Panthers in a Southeast Conference dual meet Thursday at Case.
Case’s Alaina Jaeck beat Claudia Dieck at No. 1 singles, Aalaiya Jacklin beat Madhura Sathyanarayanan at No. 2 singles and Janavi Munagavalasa beat Ava McCarrier at No. 3 singles.
“Alaina Jaeck and Aalaiya Jacklin both played flawlessly tonight,” Case coach Kaleena Vasil said.
In doubles, the Eagles’ Elizabeth Wieties and Jackie Villa beat Ysabel Martinez and Ava McCarrier 6-3, 6-2.
Park forfeited one flight in singles and two in doubles.
WATERFORD 7, WILMOT 0: The Wolverines lost just four games, all in singles, and won a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Wilmot.
Waterford's Ella Schamber beat Kelsey Smyk 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and Audrey Morgan beat Maddie Hansen 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Kaylee Brudnicki (No. 3) and Sophia Veit (No. 4) each won 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, the Wolverines' Katelyn Allen and Elena Leshok (No. 1), Madison Krueger-Riley Higgins (No. 2) and Brianna Kron-Katie Benavides (No. 3) all won their matches 6-0, 6-0.
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 6, BURLINGTON 1: The Demons mustered just one victory against the Badgers in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Thursday at Lake Geneva.
Badger swept the singles side, but for Burlington (1-4, 1-1 SLC), the No. 2 doubles team of Nina Anderson and Izzy Bailey battled hot temperatures and beat Julia Golla and Riley Fischer by default 7-6 (5), 2-0.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 7, UNION GROVE 0: The Falcons swept the Broncos in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Thursday at Paddock Lake.
The closest match for Union Grove was at No. 2 doubles, where junior Maddy France and sophomore Ella Dinauer won the first set against Makayla Millhouse and Riley Spencer before the Falcons won the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Despite the final score, first-year coach Kameron Fischer said there were many positives to take away.
“Overall, the girls played extremely well today and though the scores don’t reflect the matches, they were all incredibly close,” Fischer said. “Almost every game went to deuce and many went back and forth several times.”