High schools: Burlington boys soccer dominates own tournament

The Burlington High School boys soccer team has jumped out to an impressive start this season.
In their own four-team mini-tournament at Burlington, the Demons continued that start by outscoring their three opponents 25-0 Saturday and improved to 4-0 this season. They have allowed just one goal in those four matches and have scored 28.
Casey Sommers had the shutout in the first game and Nathan Fremgen had the other two.
Burlington opened with an 8-0 victory over Kenosha Faith Christian. Individual statistics from that game were not available.
The Demons then defeated Racine Lutheran 7-0 in a match that featured three freshmen (Ethan Verega, Alex Kieffer and Jackson Dempkey) each scoring his first varsity goal. Ben Graham had two assists.
Burlington finished with a 10-0 victory over Park, which fielded only nine players because of an injury. Dempkey scored two goals.
All matches in the tournament were played in 25-minute halves.
“Two years ago, we had sophomores who are now seniors and it’s interesting to see how much they’ve grown,” Burlington coach Jake Cacciotti said.
Park, playing with limited numbers in their first action of the season, went 0-2-1. The Panthers played one player short in their first two matches, a 1-0 loss to Racine Lutheran and a 1-1 tie with Williams Bay Faith Christian, and two short in a 10-0 loss to Burlington because of an injury.
Against the Crusaders, the match was tied at 0-0 until Lutheran scored with about 30 seconds left in the match. After a scramble in the box, a Crusaders shot was deflected and landed at the feet of senior Tyler Zurawski, who got the ball into the net through several pairs of legs.
“He threaded the needle through four or five players,” Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said.
Against Faith Christian, freshman Edwin Rojas scored in the 20th minute for Park, assisted by David Klug.
Panthers coach Cameron Pope said more than half his team is comprised of freshmen and Rojas stood out.
“He worked hard in his first varsity experience,” Pope said.
Lutheran finished its day with a 1-0 victory over Faith Christian. Freshman Jackson Contreras (junior Steel Felaschi assist) scored the only goal for the Crusaders, who have started the season 3-1.
“We’ve had a nice turnaround,” said LaBoda, whose team went 0-15 last year. “The boys are playing hard and the underclassmen are stepping up and accepting their roles.”
Lutheran senior goalkeeper John Hansen had 25 saves in three matches, including 16 against Burlington.
Girls volleyball
BURLINGTON: After a tough first day at the Thomas More Joust Friday, the Demons didn’t lose a set Saturday and won the consolation bracket to finish 13th in the 24-team tournament at Mequon Homestead.
Burlington (9-2 overall matches) swept Homestead 25-11, 25-17, Neenah 25-18, 25-15, Sussex Hamilton 25-22, 25-23 and Menomonee Falls 25-10, 25-19.
“It was nice to see the girls respond today,” Demons co-coach Teri Little said. “They remained focused and competed well today.
“Going into this tournament, I said I would be happy to be in the middle of the pack. I felt that would be a great starting point to the season for this team.”
Abby Alan led Burlington with 22 kills on Saturday and 36 for the tournament, hitting .308. She also had five blocks and four aces. The Demons had good balance on the front line overall as Sophie Chase totaled 26 kills, Lydia Biggin 25 and Morgan Klein 24.
Other stat leaders for Burlington were Molly Berezowitz (team highs of 52 digs, 10 aces, 98.4% serving) and Ella Safar (96 assists, 26 digs).
WILMOT TOURNAMENT: Prairie went 4-0 to win the five-team tournament Saturday at Wilmot.
The Hawks opened against Stoughton and needed three sets to win 25-15, 21-25, 15-12, then they picked up steam and won their final three sets in two games.
Prairie beat Wilmot 25-17, 25-19, Lake Geneva Badger 25-8, 25-20 and Horlick 25-19, 25-18 to finish its perfect run.
Amelia Ropiak had a solid all-around performance for the Hawks with 23 kills, seven aces and 24 digs. Lexi Kuvshinikov also played well with 18 kills, seven aces, seven blocks and 19 digs, and Camden Perry had 15 kills and eight blocks. Anna Johnson had 27 digs and Cate Yunker had 74 assists and 11 aces.
Horlick went 1-3, finishing the day with a 25-20, 25-17 win over Wilmot. The Rebels also were competitive with Badger, winning the first set in a 22-25, 25-15, 15-10 loss.
Gina Svatek had 23 kills and Ella Tomes had 21 kills and 16 digs to lead Horlilck. Brooke Behringer had 44 assists, Maya Ramsey had five aces and Kambria Harrell had five blocks.
CRUSADER CUP: Waterford went 2-3, but was competitive in every match at the 18-team tournament Saturday at Waukesha Catholic Memorial.
St. Catherine’s went 0-5 in the tournament.
The Wolverines opened against Brookfield East, the eventual tournament champion, and the two teams split the first two sets before the Spartans won the match 25-19, 13-25, 15-9.
Waterford followed with a hard-fought 25-15, 30-28 loss to New Berlin West, which went on to finish sixth.
The Wolverines won their next two matches, beating Southeast Wisconsin Christian Homeschool Association 17-25, 25-18, 15-11 and Greendale Martin Luther 25-13, 25-22, then dropped a close match to Verona 26-24, 25-19 to finish 14th.
“It would have been nice to come out with a couple more wins, but overall I was proud of how we competed today,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. “We learned some new things about our team and are looking forward to beginning (Southern Lakes) conference play on Tuesday.”
Chloe Werner led Waterford with 37 kills and Isabel Floryance had 29 kills and 24 digs. Josie Johnson had team highs of 95 assists and 11 aces (92.5% serving), and added 25 digs. Meghan Brever led the defense with 31 digs and Maya Weinkauf matched Johnson with 25.
The Angels lost four matches in straight sets and their closest match came against Milwaukee Rufus King, where they won the first set, but lost the match 22-25, 25-20, 15-8. St. Catherine’s was also competitive against Greendale Martin Luther in a 25-18, 26-24 loss.
“We’re just trying to figure things out with a lot of new players on the team,” Angels coach Katie Olson said.
WARHAWK INVITATIONAL: Union Grove played well in serve receive, but had some trouble finishing at the net on the second day of the two-day, 27-team tournament at UW-Whitewater.
Playing in the Silver Bracket, the Broncos (7-4) opened with a 27-25, 25-16 victory over Whitewater, then lost their last three matches, two against teams they beat Friday.
Union Grove lost to Bloomer 19-25, 25-19, 15-11 and to Plateville 18-25, 25-21, 15-13 — teams the Broncos beat in three sets Friday — and finished with a 25-21, 25-23 loss to New Berlin Eisenhower to finish eighth.
“We struggled against our opponents that we beat (Friday),” Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said. “Our serve receive passing was our strong suit today.
“It was great competition to see before our conference play begins.”
Sydney Ludvigsen had a strong tournament with 62 kills and 55 digs and Madison Cimbalnik had 151 assists and 13 aces. Madisyn Henderson led the defense with 73 digs and Kaitlynn Smith had 45 digs. Sophia Rampulla had 22 kills and six blocks in Saturday’s matches.
Catholic Central went 5-3 in the tournament and won the Bronze Bracket. Friday, the Lady Toppers beat Tomahawk, Kenosha Bradford and Bay Port in two sets and lost in three sets to Merrill.
Saturday, the Lady Toppers went 2-2, losing to Waterloo and Platteville, and beating Whitewater and Bay Port.
Scores and statistics were not available Saturday night.
PARK: The Panthers went 0-3 Saturday at the West Allis Central Invitational, losing to Brookfield Academy 25-19, 25-12, West Allis Central 25-13, 25-15 and Central again 25-18, 25-20 in the Silver Bracket final.
Boys volleyball
BURLINGTON: The Demons won the Silver Consolation bracket, going 3-2 at the 24-team Kettle Moraine Tournament to finish 13th overall.
Burlington (3-5 overall matches) beat Kenosha Indian Trail, Mequon Homestead and Brookfield East in the consolation bracket.
The Demons’ two losses came in pool play, to Kimberly and Appleton North. Kimberly is ranked second in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll and North is in the top 15.
Scores and statistics were not available Saturday night.