High schools: Burlington boys soccer dominates own tournament

The Burlington High School boys soccer team has jumped out to an impressive start this season.

In their own four-team mini-tournament at Burlington, the Demons continued that start by outscoring their three opponents 25-0 Saturday and improved to 4-0 this season. They have allowed just one goal in those four matches and have scored 28.

Casey Sommers had the shutout in the first game and Nathan Fremgen had the other two.

Burlington opened with an 8-0 victory over Kenosha Faith Christian. Individual statistics from that game were not available.

The Demons then defeated Racine Lutheran 7-0 in a match that featured three freshmen (Ethan Verega, Alex Kieffer and Jackson Dempkey) each scoring his first varsity goal. Ben Graham had two assists.

Burlington finished with a 10-0 victory over Park, which fielded only nine players because of an injury. Dempkey scored two goals.

All matches in the tournament were played in 25-minute halves.

“Two years ago, we had sophomores who are now seniors and it’s interesting to see how much they’ve grown,” Burlington coach Jake Cacciotti said.