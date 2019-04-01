The Burlington High School baseball team opened up its season in bizarre fashion on Monday.
The Demons, who qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state tournament last season, lost a nonconference game 3-2 at Kenosha Indian Trail despite no-hitting the Hawks.
Senior Riley Palmquist gave the Demons a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning on a single, and starting pitcher Trent Turzenski was dominant, striking out nine over four innings of work.
“We wanted to limit Trent’s pitch count today with it being the first game of the season,” Burlington coach Scott Staude said.
Things started unraveling in the seventh inning for Burlington after relief pitcher Collin Degroot retired the Hawks in order in the fifth and sixth innings.
“Collin was rolling in his first varsity game and I saw no reason to take him out,” Staude said.
The Demons made an error to start the seventh, then Degroot walked a batter. Austin Card laid down a bunt to move the runners over to second and third. Degroot walked the next two batters, which made it 2-1. He then hit the next two batters to lose the game.
“I’ve never seen a game end like this before,” Staude said. “We still have a lot of positives to take away from this game; I thought we played well despite how it ended.”
WILMOT 8, CASE 3: Colton Coca and Nolan Hodgins each had three hits and drove in runs, but the Eagles lost a nonconference game at Wilmot.
Case (0-2) trailed 5-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, but gave up three runs. “We were right there,” said Eagles coach James Ricchio. “We shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times today.”
Bryce Spalding started as Ricchio used several pitchers in the game and they allowed five hits. Jordan Anderson pitched three effective innings, Ricchio said. “We did the job pitching today, we just didn’t support them like we should.”
ST. JOSEPH 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: Zach Kaisler threw 6⅓ innings of one-run ball and struck out six, but the Angels lost a Metro Classic Conference game at Horlick Field.
Jake Reigel was just as effective for the Lancers, allowing only one hit, striking out six and walking two in seven innings.
The lone hit for St. Catherine’s (2-1, 0-1 MCC) was a single by Kaisler.
“Our approaches were bad and we got flat outplayed today,” St. Catherine’s coach Paul Pulera said.
Softball
INDIAN TRAIL 10, WATERFORD 7: Mackenzie Stiewe hit a three-run home run, but the Wolverines dropped their season opener in a nonconference game at Kenosha.
“I thought we played well for the first game of the season,” Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. “We were able to score well, we just had one bad inning where they scored six runs.”
Jemma Fiehweg, Grace Trautman, and Brooke Walek combined to scored five of Waterford’s seven runs and seven of the team’s 12 hits.
EAST TROY 10, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: Christina Paleka struck out five, but the Lady Toppers failed to score in their season opener, a five-inning nonconference loss at East Troy.
SAINT THOMAS MORE 16, PARK 3: The Panthers fell to 0-3 with a nonconference, three-inning loss at Milwaukee.
Girls soccer
ST. CATHERINE’S 10, SALAM SCHOOL 0: Sadie Gilbert scored four goals and Molly O’Regan had three in the Angels’ nonconference win at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex.
“The field that we played on was huge and we used that to our advantage because we have a lot of speed,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said. “We were playing a lot of one- and two-touch passes and that helped our offense flow nicely.”
Freshman goalkeeper Isabella Ramon had five saves and recorded her first career shutout for the Angels (2-1).
RACINE LUTHERAN 8, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 0: Bella Jaramillo scored five goals in the Crusaders’ season-opening win at Pershing Park.
Lutheran coach Peter Laboda said he knew Jaramillo, a freshman, would make an immediate impact on the Crusaders.
“I could tell that she was a special player from the first few practices I saw her play,” Laboda said. “This was a great win for us to start off our season.”
Senior Jillian Rosborough added two goals and two assists.
