Connor Brown appears determined to make his senior season one to remember.
Brown helped the Union Grove High School boys golf team win the five-team Falcon Invitational bestball tournament Wednesday afternoon at Brighton Dale Links in Brighton. The Broncos shot a 29 while runner-up Waterford had a 35.
Playing off the ladies’ tees on the Red Pines course, Brown and Ethan Evans had scores that combined for a 30. Brown and Simon Graham also combined for a 30, but lost the tie-breaker for first place.
On his own, Brown shot a 5-under-par 31.
“For our first event, we played well,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “Connor’s just hitting the ball outstanding. He’s coming into the season ready to roll.”
Josh Koszarek, son of first-year Waterford coach Paul Koszarek, led the Wolverines with a 40, the second-best individual score behind Brown.
Baseball
OAK CREEK 12, CASE 0: Jax Calverly had both of the Eagles’ hits in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field. The game ended in this sixth inning because of the 10-run rule.
BRADFORD 19, HORLICK 1: The Rebels were held to two hits in a Southeast Conference game at Kenosha. The game ended in the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule.
TJ Williams, a freshman shortstop, and Brady Lang, a senior catcher, had the only two hits for Horlick (0-2 overall and SEC).
Softball
ST. CATHERINE’S 17, LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 1: Abby Delsman drove in four runs for the Angels in a three-inning nonconference game at Roosevelt Park.
Other leaders for the Angels (3-1) were Alexis Monosa (double, three RBIs) and Abby Cook (2 for 2). Summer DeGuire allowed one hit and struck out four.
Boys tennis
ST. CATHERINE’S 7, ST. FRANCIS 0: Angels singles players lost only four games in a nonconference dual meet at St. Francis.
No. 1 Ethan Woitach defeated Ryan Velasquez 6-1, 6-0 and Sam French defeated Tre Santos by the same score. Dan Weir persevered for a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Shahruhk Butt at No. 3.
Leading doubles for the Angels was the No. 1 duo of Connor Petricek and Zach Cotter, which defeated Nick Todryk and Jarod Prodoel 6-4, 6-2.
