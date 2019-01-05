The Burlington Co-op high school gymnastics team was a force at the Pam Beck Emerald Invitational Saturday.
The Demons had a triple winner in Maddy Bronson and Malia Bronson had three third-place finishes to lead their team to second place in the annual meet at Waterford.
Maddy Bronson won the vault, uneven bars and the all-around, with her best individual event score on the bars with a 9.5. She scored 9.35 on vault and 36.75 in the all-around, and also was fifth on floor exercise (9.1). The second-place all-arounder, Maggie Losch of Kenosha Combined, totaled 35.725.
Also for the Demons, who totaled 141.25 points, Malia Bronson was third on beam (9.375), floor (9.3) and all-around (35.025).
The top finish for Waterford, which was sixth (124.575), was ninth in all-around (32.2) by Alexie Strasser.
Franklin Co-op won the meet with 145.125.
Boys swimming
CASE: Freshman Azaan McCray, in his first high school meet, scored 445.90 points to finish second and lead the Eagles at the Bulldog Invitational at Cedarburg.
Case diving coach Jackie Turner said the scored was “astonishing for a freshman and an amazing score for a diver.”
Senior Jarek Hanna had a personal-best 351.80 and finished seventh for the Eagles.
Swimming results for Case were not available Saturday.
HORLICK: The Rebels had two top-six finishes and one near-miss at the two-day Rocket Invitational at South Milwaukee Friday and Saturday.
Led by Scotty Palmer’s two top-10 finishes, Horlick placed ninth of 12 teams with 87 points.
Palmer’s best finish came in the 100-yard breaststroke, taking fifth in 1:08.21, and he was also ninth in the 200 individual medley (2:21.72).
Horlick’s 400 freestyle relay of Palmer, Ben Adams, Austin Lentz and Joe Abel was sixth in 3:59.95 and Frank Christensen was seventh in diving (251.35).
Muskego won the meet with 446 points, led by Wind Lake resident Ben Gabbey, who won the 200 IM (2:04.63) and 100 breaststroke (59.51).
