It was just the start they were looking for.
The Horlick and Waterford high school boys tennis teams competed at the Mukwonago Invitational on Friday at Waukesha West and both teams were satisfied with their results.
Waterford won both their dual meets, defeating Horlick 6-1 and Waukesha West 4-3.
Among the wins against the Rebels, the No. 1 doubles team of Sam Fay and Josh Fay — which qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state meet last year — defeated Joey Abel and David Stephan 6-0, 6-2.
Against Waukesha West, Michael Bose won his No. 2 singles match against Antino Rehrer in a three-set tiebreaker 6-3, 3-6, 11-9.
“Michael played doubles last year and I think he made the transition well today,” Waterford coach Mike Schuster said. “Overall, I thought we played some good tennis and hopefully we can repeat these results tomorrow.”
Horlick lost its second dual meet to DeForest 6-1. No. 1 singles player Aaron Antreassian won both his matches at the meet, beating Waterford’s Jason Splitgerber 6-0, 6-1 and DeForest’s Adam Horton 7-5, 6-0.
“I thought this was a good start to our season,” Horlick coach Jake Berce said. “Aaron was great for us and he has the expectation to go to state this year.”
MADISON EDGEWOOD 6, PRAIRIE 1: The No. 1 doubles team of Anthony Babu and Gabe Perez stormed back to win a decisive third set and gave the Hawks their only win at the Pleasant Valley Tennis Club Invitational.
Babu and Perez took the first set 6-2, but lost the second set 6-3. They won the supertiebreaker 10-4 and Prairie coach Nich Schafer credited the duos’ resiliency.
“They came out on fire and played a great first set, but lost their energy in the second,” Schafer said. “They set their focus in the tie breaker and pulled out the match with confidence.”
ST. CATHERINE’S 7, PARK 0: The Angels swept a nonconference dual meet at Lockwood Park.
For the Angels (2-0), No. 1 singles player Ethan Woitach and the No. 1 doubles team of Connor Petricek and Zach Cotter won their matches 6-0, 6-0.
For the Panthers, No. 3 singles James Sisk had their only game wins, losing to Caleb Chernouski 6-2, 6-2.
UNION GROVE: The Broncos dropped both their dual meets at the Coaches Classic Tournament at Brookfield Central, losing both to Sun Prairie and Oconomowoc 7-0.
Union Grove’s No. 2 doubles team of Mickey Revolinski and Tommy Hempel took its match to three sets, going up 6-4 before dropping the final two sets 6-3, 10-5.
Baseball
ST. CATHERINE’S 40, SAINT ANTHONY 0: Adam May drove in eight runs as the Angels offense erupted in a nonconference game at Carthage College.
The Angels scored six runs in the first inning, 29 runs in the second inning and five runs in the third inning. The game was shortened to three innings by the 15-run rule.
May went 3 for 5 with eight RBIs, three runs scored, a triple, a double and a walk. Noah Rogers went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and five runs scored. Rogers also pitched three innings, allowing no hits and no walks while striking out seven.
“We took advantage of a newer program today,” St. Catherine’s coach Paul Pulera said. “It was a good game to get the bats going.”
WATERFORD 8, WILMOT 4: Boyd Biggs hit a go-ahead three-run home run and recorded the save to give the Wolverines a Southern Lakes Conference win at Wilmot.
Logan Martinson started for the Wolverines and went two innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits, two walks and a strikeout. Gavin Roanhouse replaced Martinson and pitched four innings, allowing no runs on three hits with two strikeouts and three walks.
Biggs’ homer in the fifth inning put the Wolverines back in front. Biggs went 3 for 3 with five RBIs and two runs scored. Biggs entered the bottom of the seventh inning with runners at first and second base, but pitched a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts for the save.
“It was nice to see our kids come back late,” Waterford coach Lance Bestland said. “It was also nice for us to tack on runs after we rallied.”
ELKHORN 6, UNION GROVE 3: Isaiah Cerfus pitched three innings and struck out five, but the Broncos lost a Southern Lakes Conference game at Elkhorn.
TJ Manteufel powered the offense for the Broncos (2-2, 1-1 SLC) with a two-run home run.
BADGER 6, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2: Brandon Pum went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, but the Hilltoppers lost a nonconference game at Beaumont Field in Burlington.
Sam Phillips started for the Hilltoppers (0-2) and went 3⅔ innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, and striking out two.
BRADFORD 12, HORLICK 1: The Rebels managed just two hits in a Southeast Conference loss at Horlick Field.
Junior AJ Baer drove in the Rebels’ run on a sacrifice fly.
FRANKLIN 14, PARK 0: The Panthers managed one hit in their five-inning Southeast Conference loss at Franklin.
Junior Spencer Coe had a single and sophomore Johnathan Kosterman came on in relief and struck out two in his one inning of work for Park (0-4, 0-3 SEC).
