High schools: Berezowitz stays hot, Burlington beats Union Grove

Catholic Central (1-9, 0-8 MCC) was able to keep things close early as it trailed only 12-11 through the first eight minutes in the first half.

At that point, Hilltoppers coach Steve Smith said, Owen Povlic hit three straight 3-point baskets for the Spartans (8-6, 5-4) as they started to pull away to take a 38-13 lead at halftime. Martin Luther was able to get clean looks from outside against Catholic Central’s 2-3 zone, coach Steve Smith said, making 12 of 25 3-point attempts in the game (48%).

“We actually played very well for the first eight minutes of the game,” Smith said. “I felt like if we played our zone we could stay with them but they made shots and I didn’t adjust in time.”

Neal McCourt led the Hilltoppers with 13 points. Calahan Miles had a team-high 10 rebounds to go with six points.

Povlick had a game-high 27 points for Martin Luther, making all nine of his field goal attempts, including seven 3s.

Girls basketball

UNION GROVE 71, BURLINGTON 18: The Broncos had little trouble against the Demons in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Union Grove.