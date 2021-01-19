High schools: Berezowitz stays hot, Burlington beats Union Grove

The Burlington High School boys basketball team has recovered nicely since losing in frustrating fashion Friday night.
Behind another big game from senior guard Joey Berezowitz, the Demons won their second straight game, leading Union Grove from the start and finishing off a 76-63 victory Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.
Berezowitz finished with 28 points, including 20 in the second half, for Burlington (11-3, 8-2 SLC), which has won six of its last seven since Jan. 5. The only blemish is a 55-52 last-second loss to Wilmot Friday, when the Demons let a 15-point halftime lead slip away.
Berezowitz scored 23 points against Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Academies at the Luke Homan Showcase in Brookfield Saturday night. The Lancers are ranked third in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll.
Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz, Joey’s father, said Union Grove started off in a zone defense, but the Demons still jumped to a 6-0 lead.
The game remained close — the Broncos (6-9, 4-6) were within one possession three times — but a 12-4 run, fueled by back-to-back 3-point baskets by Joey Berezowitz, pushed the lead to 28-18 with 5:54 left in the first half. Burlington led 36-24 at halftime.
“He got off to a slow start and they tried to take away his perimeter game,” coach Berezowitz said of his son. “But he was able to get to the rim and it was a good night for him.”
Union Grove took advantage of a little letdown with a 12-6 run to get within six points at 42-36 after a Maguire Delagrave basket with 12:41 left in regulation. But the Demons went on a 9-0 run of their own to push the lead back to double digits.
Coach Berezowitz said Broncos’ coach Dave Pettit “has them playing hard,” and they showed it with a strong second half. The Demons outscored them just 40-39.
Union Grove closed to within 70-61 after a 3-point basket by Kaden Pfeffer with 1:40 left, but the Broncos scored only two points the rest of the way.
Danny Kniep, who has been coming on as of late, coach Berezowitz said, had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Ethan Safar had 11 points.
“We’re really trying to put two halves together,” coach Berezowitz said. “We’ve been frustrated and been so close, and we did it Saturday with our best game of the season. We’re trying to duplicate that more often.”
Union Grove went 11 of 20 from 3-point range, with Delagrave making all five of his attempts and finishing with 17 points. Tyson Skalecki matched Delagrave’s point total, making three 3-pointers.
MARTIN LUTHER 72, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 31: The Hilltoppers couldn’t match the Spartans’ hot shooting in a Metro Classic Conference game on Tuesday at Catholic Central in Burlington.
Catholic Central (1-9, 0-8 MCC) was able to keep things close early as it trailed only 12-11 through the first eight minutes in the first half.
At that point, Hilltoppers coach Steve Smith said, Owen Povlic hit three straight 3-point baskets for the Spartans (8-6, 5-4) as they started to pull away to take a 38-13 lead at halftime. Martin Luther was able to get clean looks from outside against Catholic Central’s 2-3 zone, coach Steve Smith said, making 12 of 25 3-point attempts in the game (48%).
“We actually played very well for the first eight minutes of the game,” Smith said. “I felt like if we played our zone we could stay with them but they made shots and I didn’t adjust in time.”
Neal McCourt led the Hilltoppers with 13 points. Calahan Miles had a team-high 10 rebounds to go with six points.
Povlick had a game-high 27 points for Martin Luther, making all nine of his field goal attempts, including seven 3s.
Girls basketball
UNION GROVE 71, BURLINGTON 18: The Broncos had little trouble against the Demons in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Union Grove.
Union Grove (16-1, 11-0 SLC), which is ranked 11th in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, led ahead early and didn’t look back with a 43-12 lead at halftime. The Broncos were efficient from outside, making 14 of 32 3-point attempts (43%). The Demons (2-11, 1-10) were unable to match that output.
“We were able to pressure them at the beginning of the game,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “We did some good things going inside-out against their zone.”
Angela Slattery led Union Grove with 17 points. Sophia Rampulla had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds while making all four of her 3-point attempts. Emmy Pettit scored 10 points and Ava Domagalski had a team-high four steals to go with nine points.
Bella Sanfelippo and Anika Preusker each had five points to lead Burlington.
“We struggled to make shots,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “We had great looks all night, but we couldn’t capitalize.”
MARTIN LUTHER 68, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 29: The Lady Toppers stayed close early, but the Spartans pulled away for a Metro Classic Conference victory Tuesday at Catholic Central.
Catholic Central (3-11, 2-8 MCC) fell behind 40-15 lead at halftime as the Martin Luther (14-3, 10-1) forced the Lady Toppers into multiple turnovers, coach David Beebe said.
While the Lady Toppers were able to hold the Spartans to fewer points in the second half, it wasn’t enough for them to get back in the game.
“We held it close for a bit,” Beebe said. “I thought we did a decent job breaking their press, but we made a few mistakes over and over again.”
Julia Klein led Catholic Central with 14 points and nine rebounds.
Vanessa Solano had 11 points for Martin Luther and eight others had at least five points.
Boys swimming
BURLINGTON CO-OP: The Demons won a pair of Southern Lakes Conference dual meets during a three-team double dual at Whitewater, beating Whitewater 130-27 and Edgerton/Evansville 133-21.
Luke Gillmore and Spencer Gross each had four victories for Burlington Co-op. Gillmore won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.21 and the 100 freestyle in 56.21; Gross won the 200 individual medley in 2:14.44 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.27; and both were joined by Hopking Uyenbat and Caleb Weis on the winning 200 medley relay (1:51.13) and 400 freestyle relay (3:45.81).
Uyenbat also won the 500 freestyle (5:26.64) and was second in the 200 freestyle (1:57.52) by less than a second.
The Demons A and B relays went 1-2, with Franklin Mayer, Christian Venegas, Evander Craig and Ryan Currier winning the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.48).