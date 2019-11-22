High schools: Benavides' late basket gives Waterford season-opening win

“Sophia’s very reactive, she can anticipate well and she’s growing,” Domagalski said.

The Angels, playing in their season opener, were led by freshman Kennedee Clark with eight points, including two 3-pointers.

WHITNALL 61, PARK 46: The Panthers struggled offensively in a nonconference loss Friday at Greenfield.

Park (1-1) fell behind early against the Falcons (1-0) as they were unable to get anything going offensively, shooting 13 of 71 (18%) from the field.

“We had enough opportunities to get the job done, we just fell way short tonight,” Park coach Carey Palacios said.

The Panthers controlled the boards, finishing with 29 offensive rebounds and outrebounding the Falcons 62-52.

Park did improve at the free-throw line. After going just 11 of 32 in their season opener Wednesday, the Panthers went 17 of 45 (37.7%) against Whitnall.

Despite struggling on offense, the Panthers fought hard on defense to keep things close in the second half, Palacios said. They had 17 steals and were able to force Whitnall into 26 turnovers.