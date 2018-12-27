The best player for the Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team keeps changing from game to game.
The results, however, haven’t changed at all.
On Thursday, the Crusaders got a top-notch performance from senior guard Jayden Davis and remained undefeated with an 82-70 win over nonconference foe Wilmot on the first day of the Doctors of PT Holiday Classic at Carthage College.
Davis scored 23 points, making 9 of 13 shots from the field, and grabbed seven rebounds for Lutheran (10-0).
“She played the game of her life,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “She played with such great confidence.”
Davis also helped slow down Wilmot’s Julia Hickey in the second half, Shaffer said. Hickey had 25 points for the Panthers, including seven 3-pointers.
The Crusaders trailed throughout most of the first half, but went into halftime tied 32-32.
Lutheran, ranked fourth among Division 4 schools in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association state poll, broke the game open in the second half.
Junior Caroline Strande scored a game-high 33 points and she matched Davis and Jackie Kellner with seven rebounds.
Racine Lutheran 82, Wilmot 70
WILMOT (4-5)
Hickey 25 0-0 9, Alexander 2 0-0 5, Leber 5 0-0 10, Rita 2 0-0 5, Klahs 2 0-0 4, Ketterhagen 3 0-0 6, Edmonds 1 0-0 3, Thompson 1 1-4 3, Brown 4 1-1 9. Totals 29 2-5 70.
RACINE LUTHERAN (10-0)
Lichter 2 0-0 4, Davis 9 2-3 23, Peterson 0 0-0 0, Strande 13 7-14 33, Kellner 1 4-6 6, Gardner 7 1-1 16. Totals 32 14-24 82.
Halftime—Racine Lutheran 32, Wilmot 32. 3-point goals—Hickey 7, Alexander, Rita, Edmonds. Davis 3, Kellner. Total fouls—Wilmot 21, Racine Lutheran 11. Fouled out—Klahs. Rebounds—Wilmot 35, Racine Lutheran 31 (Davis, Strande, Kellner 7).
PRAIRIE 59, INDIAN TRAIL 40: The Hawks continued to roll as they won a nonconference game at the Doctors of PT Holiday Classic at Carthage College.
Prairie (7-3) has won three straight games and six of its last seven after a 1-2 start.
“We’ve played very well over these past couple games and it feels like things are coming together for us,” said Prairie coach Alan Mills.
A balanced offense led the way as three players scored in double figures. Brooke Foster scored 18 points, Jolie Larson had 16 and 11 rebounds, and Jamie May added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks.
Prairie 59, Indian Trail 40
PRAIRIE (7-3)
Palmen 3 2-3 9, Fleming 0 0-0 0, L. May 0 0-0 0, Foster 5 5-6 18, Decker 2 0-0 5, Larson 8 0-1 16, J. May 3 4-5 10, Orlowski 0 1-2 1, Decker 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 12-17 59.
INDIAN TRAIL (2-9)
Witt 2 2-2 6, B. May 2 0-0 4, Winslow 1 0-0 2, Stouffer 1 1-2 3, LaLonde 0 1-2 1, Cornell 0 2-2 2, Kozel 2 0-0 4, Williams 4 3-4 12, Johnson 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 9-12 40.
Halftime—Prairie 30, Indian Trial 20. 3-point goals— Palmen, Foster 3, Decker. Williams. Total fouls—Prairie 11, Indian Trail 16. Rebounds—Prairie 42 (Larson 11), Indian Trail (20 (Winslow 6).
Boys
CASE 67, VERONA 41: The Eagles played well on offense in the first half and even better on defense in the second half to win a nonconference game at the Just A Game Shootout at Wisconsin Dells.
Case (5-2) led 38-25 at halftime thanks to an 8-0 run in the last few minutes in the half, said coach Jacob Berce. JaKobe Thompson and Terryon Bumbry made 3-pointers and Jonathan Rankins-James had a steal and lay-up at the buzzer to finish the run, Berce said.
In the second half, the Eagles held Verona (1-8) — a team in Case’s playoff sectional this season — to 16 points. “Our defense was outstanding,” Berce said. “We didn’t give them any easy looks.”
All nine players scored for Case. Freshman Amari Jedkins scored all his team-high 12 points in the second half, while Rankins-James and Thompson each added nine points and Brumby, Nick Fugiasco and Sentreal Gilliam each scored eight. The Eagles play Reedsburg at 11 a.m. Friday in the tournament.
Case 67, Verona 41
CASE (5-2)
Rankins-James 4 0-0 9, Farr 2 0-3 4, Schmidtmann 1 0-0 3, Thompson 4 0-0 9, Sardin 2 1-2 6, Brumby 30-0 8, Fugiasco 3 2-2 8, Gilliam 4 0-0 8, Jedkins 6 0-1 12. Totals 29 3-8 67.
VERONA (1-8)
Anderson 3 0-0 6, Klawiter 1 0-0 3, Bekx 3 0-0 8, Odentunde 1 6-9 8, Sutter 1 0-0 2, Slawek 2 0-2 4, Van Handel 4 0-0 10. Totals 15 6-11 41.
Halftime—Case 38, Verona 25. 3-point goals—Brumby 2, Rankins-James, Schmidtmann, Thompson, Sardin. Bekx 2, Van Handel 2, Klawiter. Total fouls—Case 12, Verona 11.
WILMOT 93, RACINE LUTHERAN 83: Jackson Woodward had a game-high 24 points, but the Crusaders lost a nonconference game on the first day of the Doctors of PT Holiday Classic at Carthage College.
The Crusaders (4-3) trailed 42-40 after the first half, but were sloppy with the ball to start the second half and fell behind.
“I am pretty pleased with our overall effort tonight and how the boys battled,” Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen said. “We played well in the first half, but the start of the second half was rough with some early turnovers and missed opportunities that put us in a deep hole.”
Woodward, a sophomore guard, made 10 of 17 shots, had three assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Brady Wilks added 21 points and a game-high six assists, and Scooter Molbeck scored 10 points with a team-high five rebounds.
London Glass led the Panthers (6-2) with 21 points.
Wilmot 93, Racine Lutheran 83
LUTHERAN (4-3)
Woodward 10 3-4 24, Kraus 3 0-0 6, Wilks 6 7-9 21, Solis 3 0-0 6, Wilson 5 4-7 14, Molbeck 5 0-1 10, Kauth 0 0-0 0, Zawicki 1 0-0 2, Voss 0 0-0 0. Totals 33 14-21 83.
WILMOT (6-2)
M. Sandman 5 0-0 11, Lindsay 0 0-0 0, Epping 0 0-0 0, Watson 5 2-4 13, Brenner 3 2-3 8, Glass 6 7-9 21, Stalker 0 0-0 0, K. Sandman 3 1-2 9, Moravectz 4 0-0 10, Moldenhauer 0 0-0 0, Luoma 0 0-0 0, Spath 7 3-4 17, Vacala 0 0-0 0, Coleman 2 0-0 4. Totals 35 15-22 93.
Halftime—Wilmot 42, Lutheran 40. 3-point goals—Woodward, Wilks 2. M. Sandman, Watson, Glass 2, K. Sandman 2, Moravectz 2. Total fouls—Lutheran 19, Wilmot 23. Fouled out—Wilson. Coleman. Rebounds—Lutheran 19 (Molbeck 5), Wilmot 27 (Brenner 8).
TREMPER 78, BURLINGTON 62: Trey Krause and Dylan Runkel each scored 16 points, but the Demons lost a nonconference game at the Doctors of PT Holiday Classic at Carthage College.
The Demons (6-2) trailed 41-23 after the first half and were unable to climb back despite outscoring the Trojans 39-37 in the second half.
The loss ended the Demons’ four-game winning streak.
“We did not play well tonight,” Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. “We didn’t get stops defensively. (Tremper) took the pressure to us. It was really just one of those games.”
The Trojans (4-5) have won three straight games.
Tremper 78, Burlington 62
TREMPER (4-5)
Young 6 4-8 16, Huss 1 0-0 3, Johnson 3 0-0 7, Polk 5 1-1 12, Hoffman 5 1-2 11, Gross 7 2-2 18, Coleman 4 3-4 11. Totals 31 11-17 78.
BURLINGTON (6-2)
Mulhollon 3 3-3 9, Berezowitz 2 0-0 6, Krause 5 2-2 16, Safar 1 2-2 4, O'Laughlin 1 1-2 4, Kornely 1 0-0 2, Runkel 8 0-0 16, Turzenski 2 0-0 4, Swantz 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 9-11 62.
Halftime—Tremper 41, Burlington 23. 3-point goals—Huss, Johnson, Polk, Gross 2. Berezowitz 2, Krause 4, O'Laughlin.
FAITH CHRISTIAN 53, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 48: The Hilltoppers fell to 3-6 with a loss in the first round of the Williams Bay Tournament.
Catholic Central will play host Williams Bay in the consolation game at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Milwaukee Heritage Christian defeated Williams Bay 62-59 in Thursday’s other first-round game.
