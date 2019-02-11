Marquise Milton got a little help from the his friends Monday night.
The Horlick High School senior scored a game-high 27 points, but Maurice Ward made two three-pointers in a row late in the contest to help the Rebels beat Tremper 85-71 in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick.
Ward finished with 19 points, while Jaydin McNeal and Stephon Chapman each added 12 for Horlick (8-11, 7-4 SEC).
“They were running a special defense to stop Marquise and we needed other guys to step up,” said Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar. “Maurice did, and we got some key minutes from Jaydin and Stephon.”
Milton scored 22 of his 27 in the second half, when the Rebels (8-11, 7-4 SEC) finally broke open a close game in the final five minutes. With the scored tied 67-67, Ward made two three-pointers in a row and the Rebels added another basket after a turnover to go up by eight.
“This was a tight game almost all the way through,” Treutelaar said. “We worked and finally got some separation. The game was a lot closer than the final score indicates.”
Tremper fell to 7-13 overall and 1-12 in SEC play.
GREENFIELD 54, UNION GROVE 35: The Broncos had a tough time generating offense in a nonconference loss at Greenfield.
Union Grove (7-12) trailed by four points at halftime, despite 12 turnovers, and no one scored more than six points all game. Collin Long and Sam Rampulla led Union Grove with six points each.
Girls
WATERFORD 57, MUSKEGO 56: Katie Rohner scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Wolverines eeked out a nonconference win at Muskego.
“Muskego came out and they were making a lot of their three-pointers,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “This was a team effort all the way and we couldn’t have come away with the win without all nine of these girls that played tonight.”
Also for Waterford (16-4), Kathleen Fitzgerald scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
CASE 48, INDIAN TRAIL 35: Jasmine Malone led the Eagles with 14 points in their Southeast Conference win at Indian Trail.
Despite the Eagles (11-5, 9-3 SEC) shooting just 9 of 26 from the free throw line, they generated most of their points from a zone press.
“That really bailed us out tonight,” Case coach Wally Booker said. “I didn’t think we looked too sharp.”
TREMPER 57, HORLICK 53: A sluggish first half doomed the Rebels in a Southeast Conference loss at Tremper.
The Rebels (12-8, 7-6 SEC) trailed 34-23 at the halftime, but eventually took a second-half lead before losing in the final seconds of the game.
Jordann Ellison led Horlick with 18 points and three assists.
