Trey Krause was all business when he took the mound Tuesday afternoon at Beaumont Field in Burlington.
One day after the Demons (1-1, 1-0 SLC) lost despite throwing a combined no-hitter against Kenosha Indian Trail, Krause pitched a five-inning no-hitter in a 10-0 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Delavan-Darien.
The left-handed Krause, who was the All-Racine County Player of the Year last season, struck out 10 and walked one.
“Trey was commanding all of his pitches today,” Burlington coach Scott Staude said. “He’s a four-pitch guy and when he’s locked in like he was today, it’s hard to make contact off of him.”
Almost everyone in the Demons’ lineup contributed as they totaled 13 hits. Senior Trent Turzenski went 3 for 4 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs. The Demons also had six stolen bases.
“We were aggressive on the basepaths today and everyone had a great approach at the plate,” Staude said. “I was also happy that we didn’t have any errors today. When you have good pitching, it’s imperative that the defense plays well behind him.”
UNION GROVE 13, ELKHORN 3: T.J. Manteufel hit a pair of home runs as the Broncos rallied to win a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.
The Elks (3-3, 0-1) jumped to a 3-0 lead and had the bases loaded with two outs in the first inning. The Broncos (2-1, 1-0) brought in Jake Zimmerman, who allowed two hits and two walks in 4⅔ innings. He struck out two.
The Broncos rallied for 10 runs in third inning. Manteufel, the Broncos’ shortstop, hit a three-run home run. Luke Hansel followed with a solo home run. Manteufel went on to hit a solo home run, as did Jack Clark.
“The fight we showed, the guys rallied tonight,” Union Grove head coach Nate Meyer said. “(Manteufel) works hard for us. It was nice to see him get big hits.”
WILMOT 8, WATERFORD 4: The Wolverines took a 4-2 lead into the sixth inning before allowing six runs in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.
Senior Zach Guenther started for the Wolverines and pitched five innings, allowing five hits, two runs and two walks. He struck out five.
Left-handed reliever Cole Weinkauf took over in the sixth inning and pitched two-thirds of an inning. He struck out two and allowed six runs in an inning full of missed opportunities, according to Waterford coach Lance Bestland.
“We had a chance to get the second out of the inning on a play at second base, but the ball skipped on the throw and allowed the runners to advance safely,” Bestland said. “Once that happened, it felt like we couldn’t get out of the jam.”
The Wolverines (0-2, 0-1 SLC) were led by sophomore Andrew Chapman, who went 2 for 3 with two doubles and a run.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 9, LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 6: Shoreland Lutheran took advantage of four walks, three hits and an error to take a 6-0 lead in the first inning of a Metro Classic Conference game at Carthage College in Kenosha.
The LPs rallied with one run in the second inning, two in the fourth and three in the fifth. They had two runners on in the seventh inning before the rally ended.
Tyler Hoover went 2 for 3 to lead the LPs. Alex Kelly went 1 for 1 with two walks, a stolen base and an RBI. Kody Krekling and Tim Nelson each also drove in a run.
"We dug ourselves too big a hole to get out of in the first," Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said. "But we never hung our heads or quit hustling and I was very happy with how we fought back with some good at-bats over the last four innings.
MARTIN LUTHER 10, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: Brandon Pum had the Hilltoppers' only hit in their season-opening Metro Classic Conference loss at Greendale.
Catholic Central was within 3-0 before Martin Luther ended the game with a seven-run fifth inning.
OAK CREEK 7, CASE 2: The Eagles had a 2-1 lead entering the seventh inning, but two costly errors led to six Knights runs in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field.
“We’ve been right in every game that we’ve played in,” Case coach James Ricchio said. “I keep telling these guys that we have to believe we can win these games and we will.”
Bryce Spaulding started for the Eagles (0-3, 0-1 SEC) and pitched five innings, allowed one run and struck out two. Spaulding also had an RBI double in the fourth inning and went 1 for 1.
BRADFORD 13, HORLICK 3: The Rebels (0-1) allowed seven runs in the first inning of a Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.
"Overall, I am pleased with how the boys played with the limited amount of time we have had to practice," Horlick coach Ryan Gavinski said. "They came out with a lot of energy."
TJ Williams went 2 for 3 for Horlick.
FRANKLIN 11, PARK 0: Park fell behind 8-0 in the second inning of a Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field.
Jared Mai and Andrew Kusters each each had one hit for the Panthers (0-2, 0-1 SEC).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.