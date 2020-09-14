High schools: Aranda, Chernouski lead Angels

Angel Aranda and Jason Chernouski placed among the top 20 runners for the St. Catherine’s High School boys cross country team Saturday at the Metro Conference Reunion Meet.
Aranda placed 14th overall by covering the H.F. Johnson Park course in 20:45.6. Chernouski was 19th in 21:32.3.
Aidan Phillips of Whitefish Bay Dominican/Eastbrook won in 17:03.3.
Jazmin Muro was the only girls runner for the Angels. Muro, a senior, covered the course in 29:38.2. Sophia Moravec of Greendale Martin Luther won the girls race in 20:46.0.
Girls tennis
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 5, BURLINGTON 2: Sam Taylor overcame a challenging first set to win at No. 4 singles for the Demons Saturday in a Southern Lakes Conference loss at Paddock Lake.
Taylor (5-0) defeated Morgan Chyla 7-6 (1), 6-2. The only other victory for Burlington (2-3 SLC) came at No. 3 doubles, where Payton Matson and Cate Tully (4-1) defeated Ava Bridleman and Elaina Murray 6-1, 6-4.
Girls swimming
PRAIRIE-ST. CATHERINE’S: Freshman Zoe D’Alessandro placed second in the 100-meter breaststroke for PSC Aquatics at the Elkhorn Invitational Saturday. She finished in 1:23.76.
Prairie-St. Catherine’s finished fourth with 310 points.
D’Alessandro also placed fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:50.28) and helped the 200 medley relay finish fifth (2:32.88). Also on that relay were Lilie Larson, Olivia Andreasen and Fien Meuleman.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!