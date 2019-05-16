Aaron Antreassian went into the Southeast Conference Tournament on Thursday with the best chance of any Racine County player to make some noise in the eight-team event at Horlick High School.
And he did just that.
Antreassian, a sophomore at Horlick, tied for the best result of any county player with a fourth place finish. He defeated Oak Creek's Matt Rick in the first round 6-1, 6-1, then lost to Kenosha Indian Trail's Martin Blagceu 6-0, 6-1. Antreassian (16-8) went on to lose the third-place match against Franklin's Max DeMario 6-2, 6-2.
Horlick's No. 3 singles player Owen Uebe (4-14) also took fourth, defeating Indian Trail's Ethan Weihsteih 6-4, 6-7, 11-9. Uebe lost to Franklin's Sam Cartwright 6-1, 6-0 and lost the third-place match to Oak Creek's Alex Masseneck 6-0, 6-2.
Case's best finish came from its No. 2 doubles team of Connor Mills and Haeden Ford, which placed fourth. Mills and Ford defeated Oak Creek's Matt Rilandzija and Josh Hauke 2-6, 6-0, 10-8 in the first round, but lost to Kenosha Tremper's Nolan Stull and Zach Hoffmise 6-0, 6-1. Mills and Ford lost the third-place match against Indian Trail's Taylor Zorn and Matt Franke 7-5, 6-0.
Eagles' No. 1 singles player Henry Main (5-7) bounced back after a 6-1, 6-2 loss against Franklin's Max DeMario in the first round. Main went on to finish fifth by defeating Bradford's Kunaal Bhatt 6-1, 6-2 and Oak Creek's Matt Rick 6-3, 6-3.
Park lost all of its matches at the tournament. No. 1 singles Ben Granger lost the seventh place match to Bradford's Bhatt 6-2, 6-0.
Tremper won the tournament with 31 points, edging Indian Trail (29). Case was sixth with six points, Horlick was seventh (5.5) and Park eighth.
Indian Trail also finished first in final conference standings. Horlick was sixth, Case seventh and Horlick eighth.
Baseball
UNION GROVE 3, WATERFORD 2: The Broncos earned at least a share of the Southern Lakes Conference championship on a walk-off single by Jack Clark at Union Grove.
If Burlington defeats Wilmot in a makeup game at Wilmot on Tuesday, Union Grove will share the SLC title with Burlington. Otherwise, Union Grove will win it outright.
“All year long, the kids have battled,” said Union Grove coach Nate Meyer, whose team is 20-3 after a 2-1 start. “Our pitching has been lights out. They’ve kept us in games all year.”
With two outs, TJ Manteufel singled to left field and advanced to second on an error. After Luke Hansel was intentionally walked, Clark singled to right field on a 1-1 count.
Hansel (5-0) started for the Broncos (12-2 SLC), pitched seven innings, allowed two earned runs on five hits and struck out five.
Clark and Michael Jocius did most of the damage at the plate for the Broncos, combining for four of the team's six hits. Jocius went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Clark went 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Waterford's two runs came on solo home runs by Andrew Chapman and Boyd Biggs. Cole Weinkauf started for the Wolverines (10-13, 6-8 SLC), pitched six innings, allowed two runs on five hits and struck out two.
Boys golf
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: Thunderstorms and heavy rains put a damper on the eight-team tournament at Meadowbrook Country Club, but players persevered after a lengthy delay.
Horlick's Connor Vertz shot a team-best 13-over-par 85, which was also the best score for all Racine County players. Horlick finished second overall at 347, 20 strokes behind first-place Franklin (327).
Zach Romano (86), Mike Cerney (86), and Matt Barrientez (90) rounded out the Rebels' score.
"They played about four to five holes in heavy rain," Horlick coach Darrell Perry said. "I was really proud of the way they all battled through the conditions today."
For Case, sophomore Jason Nelsen shot a team-best 90. Brayden Lopiccolo (93) and Sam Nolan (94) were right behind. Case finished fifth at 373 strokes.
"The conditions were pretty rough out there today," Case coach Jerry Kupper said. "We had to wait about 45 minutes for the thunderstorm to clear out and I don't think we were at our best today, but we're a young team and we will learn from this experience."
Park fielded an incomplete team but senior Kevin Leslie shot a team-best 94.
Franklin sophomore John Mirsberger was the individual medalist at 3-over-par 75. Franklin won the SEC title with 69 points. Romano, Vertz and Lopiccolo each earned SEC second-team honors.
Girls soccer
UNION GROVE 4, BADGER 0: Kayla Maurer assisted on three goals and helped the Broncos control possession in their first-round Southern Lakes Conference tournament game at Union Grove.
The Broncos (15-1-1, 8-0 SLC), host Burlington in the championship next Thursday. Burlington advanced with a shootout victory over Waterford at Burlington.
Maurer assisted on one goal by Alexa Panyk and two by Paige Cotton as the Broncos took a 3-0 halftime lead. Marissa Polzin scored on an assist by Adrianna Rodriguez in the second half.
“We held the ball for most of the game,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “I thought Kayla played an awesome game. She was able to win 12 to 15 balls with her head in the midfield, so they were never able to get out of their end of the field.”
Mia Guyton made one save in her ninth shutout of the season for Union Grove, ranked third among Division 2 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association State poll.
BURLINGTON 0, WATERFORD 0 (5-4): Cora Anderson scored the deciding goal in a shootout, giving the Demons a victory over Waterford in a first-round Southern Lakes Conference tournament game.
Next up for Burlington (7-5-3, 5-1-2 SLC) is a rematch against Union Grove next Thursday at Union Grove. The Demons were edged 3-2 by Union Grove Tuesday.
Gracie Geyso scored on a deflection in the box in the 32nd minute to give Burlington a 1-0 lead. Waterford (11-5-1, 4-3-1 SLC) tied it in the 54th minute on a goal by Hailey Huckstorf.
Waterford coach Joe Vogt moved Alyssa Cornell from center back to midfield at halftime. It was a move Burlington coach Joel Molitor said made it difficult for his team.
“(Cornell) started making runs at our goal from deeper in the midfield and when players start deeper like that, it’s more difficult to pick them up,” Molitor said. “It just put a lot more pressure on our defensive line. It was a smart shift by him.”
In the shootout, Gwen Busch, Felicity Zelechowski, Serra Brehm and Victoria Van Dan made their kicks for Burlington before Anderson decided it.
PARK 8, ST. ANTHONY 3: Alexis Betker scored three goals and became Park’s second all-time leading scorer in the Panthers’ nonconference victory at Cudahy.
With 67 goals, Betker moved ahead of Emily Clark, who graduated in 2009, on Park’s career list. It was her ninth hat trick of the season.
Mikayla Smith added two goals for the Panthers (9-5-1), who led 7-1 at halftime.
ST. JOSEPH 6, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3: Elizabeth Klein scored three goals in the Lady Toppers’ Metro Classic Conference loss at Anderson Park in Kenosha.
St. Joseph is ranked sixth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll.
Julia Klein and Sammie Sieb had assists for the Lady Toppers (6-3-2 overall, 2-3-1 MCC).
Softball
INDIAN TRAIL 11, HORLICK 1: The Rebels were held to five hits in a five-inning Southeast Conference loss at Kenosha.
Brenna Herman pitched for Horlick, allowed eight earned runs and struck out one. She also went 1 for 2 with a run scored.
