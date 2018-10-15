Evan Schuster had 11 kills and 10 digs and Adam May tallied 22 digs in the St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran boys volleyball team’s victory at nonconference opponent Union Grove.
The Angels won in straight sets, 25-13, 25-17, 25-21, and improved to 23-3 with the win.
“We played OK tonight,” Angels’ coach Kara Avery said. “We were changing things up a little bit, and I was happy with the way we adjusted.”
Quinn Cafferty added seven kills.
