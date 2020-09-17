High schools: Anderson's late PK seals deal for Union Grove

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, MARTIN LUTHER 0: The Lady Toppers used a balanced offensive attack to sweep the Spartans 25-10, 25-10, 25-20 at Burlington.

Catholic Central (2-0 MCC) got 25 combined kills from Kelsee Weiss (nine), Sammie Seib (eight) and Lainey Dirksmeyer (eight), and Seib had an all-around solid night, adding 12 digs and three aces.

Ella Shaw had 23 assists and two aces, and Grace Antlfinger had 16 digs and two aces.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 3, PRAIRIE 2: The Hawks rallied twice to even their Metro Classic Conference match, but the Cavaliers won the fifth game to complete a 25-21, 22-25, 25-8, 24-26, 15-11 victory Thursday at Prairie.

After losing the first game, Prairie (1-1 MCC) came back in the second to tie the match at one apiece. Saint Thomas More dominated the third game, but again Prairie came back to win a tightly contested fourth game.

Amelia Ropiak led the Hawks with 14 kills and Keep Williams and Abby Decker each had 10. Decker added a team-high three blocks and Cate Yunker had 39 assists and five aces.

ST. JOSEPH 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders lost to the Lancers 25-15, 25-21, 25-15 in a Metro Classic Conference match Thursday at Kenosha.