High schools: Anderson's late PK seals deal for Union Grove

Michael "Tank" Anderson answered for the Union Grove High School boys soccer team Thursday night.
Anderson converted on a penalty kick in the 88th minute, giving the Broncos a 2-1 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Burlington at Union Grove.
"It was so nice to get this," said Union Grove coach Sean Jung, whose season with the girls team was wiped out last spring by the COVID-19 pandemic.
After a scoreless first half, Jack Lee scored an unassisted goal from 15 yards to give the Broncos (1-1 SLC) a 1-0 lead.
"He just won a ball, cut into the box, the keeper came out and Jack put it under him," Jung said.
Forward Ethan Nienhaus tied the match in the 68th minute for Burlington (0-1 SEC), and the score remained tied for the next 20 minutes until Union Grove's Jackson Barber was taken down four yards into the box, Jung said. That set up Anderson's winning penalty kick.
Demons co-head coach Jake Cacciotti said Kolton Krueger set up several scoring opportunities and commended the play of freshman midfielder Ben Graham.
Nathan Fremgen made seven saves in goal for Burlington.
Girls volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, UNION GROVE 1: The Demons settled in after a slow start and defeated Union Grove 19-25, 25-11, 25-18, 25-14 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Burlington.
Mackenzie Leach led Burlington with 11 kills and nine digs. Sam Naber, a Marquette recruit who was the All-Racine County Player of the Year last season, had 23 digs. Victoria Van Dan had 32 assists and four aces.
Other standouts include Camryn Lukenbill (nine kills) and Amanda Viel (14 digs).
Union Grove's leaders were Sydney Ludvigsen (10 kills, 13 digs, two aces), Bella Kasuboski (23 digs), Sophie Tucker (17 digs), Lainy Pettit (four aces, six kills) and Marissa Polzin (19 assists, 10 digs, three aces).
"We came out strong the first set," Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said. "We played relaxed and composed. We knew Burlington would fight back and they certainly did. Bella Kasuboski passed really well tonight."
WATERFORD 3, WILMOT 0: The Wolverines, behind a standout performance by Mariah Grunze, rolled past the Panthers 25-19, 25-18, 25-15 in a Southern Lakes Conference match Thursday at Wilmot.
Grunze, a senior outside hitter, led the way for Waterford (2-0, 2-0 SLC) with 14 kills and just two errors in 19 attacks for a .632 hitting percentage, and she added four aces. Maya Weinkauf had 27 of her team’s 29 assists.
“The girls did a nice job hitting their zones and keeping them off balance on serve receive,” Waterford head coach Ashley Ingish said. “Offensively, we took advantage of the opportunity to try some new plays and new shots.”
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, MARTIN LUTHER 0: The Lady Toppers used a balanced offensive attack to sweep the Spartans 25-10, 25-10, 25-20 at Burlington.
Catholic Central (2-0 MCC) got 25 combined kills from Kelsee Weiss (nine), Sammie Seib (eight) and Lainey Dirksmeyer (eight), and Seib had an all-around solid night, adding 12 digs and three aces.
Ella Shaw had 23 assists and two aces, and Grace Antlfinger had 16 digs and two aces.
SAINT THOMAS MORE 3, PRAIRIE 2: The Hawks rallied twice to even their Metro Classic Conference match, but the Cavaliers won the fifth game to complete a 25-21, 22-25, 25-8, 24-26, 15-11 victory Thursday at Prairie.
After losing the first game, Prairie (1-1 MCC) came back in the second to tie the match at one apiece. Saint Thomas More dominated the third game, but again Prairie came back to win a tightly contested fourth game.
Amelia Ropiak led the Hawks with 14 kills and Keep Williams and Abby Decker each had 10. Decker added a team-high three blocks and Cate Yunker had 39 assists and five aces.
ST. JOSEPH 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders lost to the Lancers 25-15, 25-21, 25-15 in a Metro Classic Conference match Thursday at Kenosha.
After losing the first game, Lutheran (3-5, 1-1 MCC) was competitive in the second game, but couldn’t maintain that momentum in the third game, Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said.
“We came back in game two and stayed with them,” Demuth said. “Their defense and hitting placement were very strong.
“Our defense was better, but we struggled putting the ball down.”
Mya Lequia led the Crusaders with nine kills and Morgan Gardner had five kills and four blocks. Alexis Peterson had a team-high 17 assists to go along with 12 digs and Riley LaBoda had 13 digs and three aces.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, ST. CATHERINE'S 0: Katelyn Gordon had 15 assists for the Angels in their 25-19, 25-17, 25-11 Metro Classic Conference loss to Shoreland Lutheran at Somers.
Megan Topp had seven kills and three aces for St. Catherine's (0-2 MCC).
Girls tennis
PRAIRIE 6, THOMAS MORE 1: The Hawks swept doubles and beat the Cavaliers in a Metro Classic Central dual meet on Thursday at Milwaukee.
Prairie (5-0 MCC) won all of its doubles matches in straight sets, led by Gabriela Davis and Lily Jorgenson, who beat Teresa Daun and Caroline Greenberg 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles. Magdalyn Dreifuerst-Jaclyn Palmen (No. 2) and Sina Kotzeva-Callah Pessin (No. 3) also won in straight sets.
The Hawks won three of the four singles matches, with each victory coming in straight sets. At No. 3 singles, Nareh Vartanian didn’t lose a game as she defeated Alexus Lanphear 6-0, 6-0.
UNION GROVE 5, WILMOT 2: The Broncos’ doubles teams led the way, winning all their matches in straight sets, as they beat the Panthers Thursday in a Southern Lakes Conference meet at Wilmot.
The doubles teams lost just five games in their three matches.
Union Grove’s Sam Chizek and Cami Good beat Karra Regnier and Kaitlyn Pahl 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles to lead the sweep. Brenna Lekshas-Abby Wilks (No. 2) and Addy Kemper-Jillian Reiter (No. 3) won in straight sets.
Annie Bojesen (No. 3 singles) and Mallory Dam (No. 4 singles) won their matches in straight sets.
• In a 6-1 SLC victory over Delavan-Darien Wednesday, the three doubles teams lost just four total games.
In singles, No. 1 Tessa Stamm beat JoJo Duran 6-0, 6-1, No. 2 Kyra Hagen beat Anna Sorg 6-0, 6-1 and Dam beat Abbey Gleiter 6-2, 6-1.
BURLINGTON 6, DELAVAN-DARIEN 1: The Demons swept doubles and beat the Comets in a Southern Lakes Conference meet Thursday at Burlington.
The Demons (3-4 SLC) won their doubles matches in straight sets. Jordan Krause and Olivia Traxinger started the sweep at No. 1 doubles with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Erica Dejong and Lithzy Aleman. Abby Runkel-CeCe Donegan (No. 2) and Abigail Boettla-Payton Matson (No. 3) also won.
At No. 1 singles, Burlington’s Emily Rauch won 6-0, 6-0 over Jojo Duran and at No. 4 singles, Sam Taylor won her seventh match of the season, 6-4, 7-6 (2) over Abbey Gleiter.
Girls swimming
BURLINGTON CO-OP 133, DELAVAN-DARIEN 37: Megan Schultz won two individual events and swam on two winning relays to lead the Demons to a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Delavan.
Schultz won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:18.55, the 100 butterfly in 1:05.14 and swam on the winning 200 medley relay (2:02.00) and 400 freestyle relay (3:57.72).
Freshman Averi Larsen had three victories, winning the 100 breaststroke in 1:18.05 and swimming on the 200 medley relay and winning 200 freestyle relay (1:52.97).
Morgan Dietzel won the 200 freestyle in 2:09.57 and the 100 backstroke in 1:04.61, along with swimming on two second-place relays.
Burlington Co-op won 10 of 11 events and went 1-2-3 in six events.
Girls golf
DRESS-UP SCRAMBLE: In another close battle this season between Union Grove and Westosha Central, the Broncos came up just a bit short in the Waterford Dress-Up Scramble Thursday at Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford.
The Falcons, dressed in cow costumes, scored 32 in the scramble format to beat the Broncos (Norah Roberts, Veronica Parco, Ali Torhorst, Allie McBryde), dressed as M&Ms, who totaled 34.
“It’s just a fun day,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said.
Waterford 1 finished fifth with 37, Burlington was seventh with 38 and Waterford 2 was 10th with 44.
