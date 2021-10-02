High schools: Amaya has strong finish in loaded Eagle Cross Country Invitational

The girls’ field in the Bill Greiten Eagle Cross Country Invitational Saturday was a who’s who of the best high school teams in Wisconsin.
Case High School senior Audrey Amaya proved she can be considered among the best girls’ runners in the state.
Amaya, the reigning All-Racine County Runner of the Year, finished third in the 10-team, 74-runner field at UW-Parkside in Somers, a field that featured seven teams which are or were ranked in the top-20 in the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association state poll.
She ran the 5,000-meter Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course in 19:45.3, finishing behind two runners from top-10 teams.
Freshman Faith Wehrman of New Berlin Eisenhower, the seventh-ranked team in Division 2, won the race in 18:35.5 and senior Rachel Helm of Muskego, ranked 10th in Division 1, was second in 19:39.7. Amaya finished just three seconds ahead of two other Muskego runners.
Eagles coach Mike De Witt said it wasn’t the best time this season for Amaya, who has one first-, one second- and two third-place finishes, but was her best in terms of managing the race.
“It was her best racing effort of the season,” De Witt said.
De Witt was also pleased with the rest of his team. He had just five runners, but each of them beat runners from ranked teams. Senior Roselyn Pacheco was 33rd (21:28.2), junior Bridget McKellips was 35th (21:47.7), junior Amanda Wiesner was 44th (21:57.2) and freshman Sophia Daniels was 56th (22:37.4). De Witt said McKellips also ran a strong race.
Case tied Lake Geneva Badger for seventh place with 161 points, but was eighth on a tiebreaker.
Muskego edged eighth-ranked Brookfield Central (Div. 1) for the girls’ team title, scoring 76 to Central’s 77. Waukesha West, 11th in Division 1, was third with 92, No. 12 Pewaukee (Div. 1) was fourth (115), Eisenhower was fifth (131) and No. 19 Divine Savior Holy Angels (Div. 1) was sixth (137).
In the boys race, there were no county runners in the field.
Nathan Cumberbatch of Shorewood, the second-ranked team in Division 2, won the in 16:32.5.
Madison West, ranked 13th in Division 1, had four runners in the top seven and won the team title with 42 points. Shorewood was second (59), No. 10 Badger (Div. 1) was third (97) and No. 4 Milwaukee Marquette (Div. 1) was fourth (102).
CHOCOLATE CITY INVITATIONAL: Park senior Carter Sura had the best individual finish among Racine County runners and Horlick had the best county team finish Saturday in the Chocolate City Invitational at the Burlington School Forest.
Sura finished fourth in the seven-team, 5,000-meter boys race in 17:52.20, just over a minute behind winner Cameron Weiland of Lakeside Lutheran (16:39.04). Lakeside took the top three spots in the race and had all five of its scoring runners in the top 10 to win the team title with 22 points.
The Rebels, who totaled 126 points to take third, were led by senior Jorge Sarabia, who was 13th in 18:49.44. Also finishing in under 20 minutes for Horlick were junior Milton Ramirez (20th, 19:17.62) and senior Cole Seggelink (25th, 19:36.69).
Host Burlington finished fifth with 137, led by senior Tanner Sylvester in seventh place (18:22.54) and freshman Jaiden Matsche in 28th (19:55.47).
The Panthers, who were sixth (139), had another sub 20-minute runner in junior Eric Rannow (21st, 19:23.52).
In the four-team girls race, Burlington was third with 68 points, behind Milwaukee Rufus King (30) and Lakeside Lutheran (31). Sophomore Jenna Bebow led the Demons by finishing ninth overall in 22:17.27 and junior Ella Clapp was 13th (23:15.21).
Horlick senior Ariana Molina had the best county finish, taking fifth in 22:08.55. The Rebels had just three runners and no team score.
DICK MCKICHAN PLATTEVILLE INVITATIONAL: The Union Grove girls had two runners finish in the top 12 of the Large Schools race and the Broncos finished fourth in the meet held Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Platteville.
Sophomore Lia Peterson was 11th in the 5,000-meter race in 20:24.3 for the Broncos, followed closely by freshman teammate Ashley Lamers, who was 12th in 20:28.8.
Lamers’ sophomore sister, Brooklyn, was 29th (21:52.8) and freshman Sophia Matuszak was 33rd (22:04.5) in the 15-team, 100-runner Large Schools field.
Union Grove, which was without junior Riley Kayler, totaled 147 points. Dodgeville/Mineral Point, ranked second in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association state poll, won the Large Schools race with 56 points, well ahead of runner-up New Glarus/Monticello (114) and third-place Mount Horeb (123).
In the boys Large Schools race, the Broncos were 13th with 297 points. Junior Ryan Peplinski had the best finish for Union Grove, taking 43rd in the 109-runner field in 18:46.7. Junior Luke Baird was 55th (18:57.8), junior John Stamm was 60th (19:08.4) and freshman Killian Helt was 61st (19:08.5).
MUKWONAGO INVITATIONAL: In the meet Thursday at Mukwonago, Trever Buchanan had the best individual finish for Waterford, taking 11th in 17:11.96 in the boys race. The Wolverines finished ninth with 217 points;
In the girls race, Natalia Arteaga finished 24th (21:19.16) and Sydney Younk was 27th (21:28.98) to lead Waterford to sixth lace (162).
Hartland Arrowhead won the boys and girls team titles with the same point total (52).
Girls volleyball
PRAIRIE: Hawks coach Sophia Penkala used different lineups on the court at the Brookfield Academy Invitational Saturday, and all of them worked, as Prairie won all four of its matches in straight sets to improve to 19-0.
Prairie, which received honorable mention in Division 3 in the most recent Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, didn’t allow more than 18 points in any set. The Hawks beat Milwaukee School of Languages 25-8, 25-12, Cudahy 25-14, 25-8 and beat Brookfield Academy twice (25-10, 25-16 and 25-13, 25-18).
“Our team did a good job of keeping the level of play up-tempo and aggressive today,” Penkala said. “Today’s tournament was a great chance to play with our lineup and look at some different combinations. All of our players rose to the challenge and played well.”
Lexi Kuvshinikov and Amelia Ropiak led the attack at the net with 30 and 22 kills, respectively, and Camden Perry added 13 kills. Ropiak also had a strong service game with 13 aces, and she had 15 digs on defense.
Cate Yunker was effective running the offense, totaling 81 assists, and she added 10 aces. Anna Johnson led Prairie with 22 digs.
KETTLE MORAINE INVITATIONAL: Waterford won both of its pool matches, then lost to state-ranked Kettle Moraine in three sets in the quarterfinals and finished fifth Saturday at the 16-team tournament at Wales.
The Wolverines (12-6) opened pool play by beating Verona 15-25, 25-18, 15-11, paying it back for a loss earlier this season. Waterford also beat Barneveld 25-12, 25-25.
“We struggled in the first set (against Verona), but I was proud of how quickly we were able to turn things around to win the match in three sets,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said.
In the quarterfinals, the Wolverines won the second set against the Lasers, ranked ninth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, but lost the match 25-12, 22-25, 15-7. They beat third-ranked (Division 4) Catholic Central, the defending WIAA Division 4 state champion, 25-17, 25-22 in the fifth-place match.
“Against Kettle Moraine, we also struggled in the first set, but the second set was probably the best we've played all season,” Ingish said. “Our hitters did a great job being available out of system and we really put the pressure on them.
“I thought we just did a great job of not getting down on ourselves today.”
Chloe Werner led Waterford with 34 kills and four blocks, and added four aces, and Isabel Floryance had 27 kills, seven aces and had just two errors in 25 serve attempts (92%). Josie Johnson had 74 assists, five aces, 21 digs and served at 93.5%, Skylar Harris had four aces and was perfect in serving in 28 attempts, and Maya Weinkauf and Lisa Busch each had a team-high 24 digs.
No other results were available Saturday for Catholic Central.
UNION GROVE: The Broncos finished second in pool play and second in the Silver Bracket Saturday, holding their own against two state-ranked teams, at the Madison Edgewood Invitational.
Union Grove (15-17) lost 25-21, 25-20 to Sauk Prairie, ranked second in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, and beat Platteville 19-25, 25-18, 15-10 in pool play.
“We started slow against a very competitive Sauk Prairie,” Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said. “We were able to come back and make it a closer match.”
Sydney Ludvigsen and Faith Smith combined for 22 of the Broncos’ 29 kills against Platteville to earn a season split with the team.
In the Silver Bracket, the Broncos beat Wisconsin Dells 25-23, 25-12, then lost in the Silver final to fourth-ranked (Division 2) McFarland 25-17, 27-25.
Sireno commended the play of libero Madisyn Henderson, who had team highs of 46 digs and seven aces.
“She gives our team positive energy on and off the court,” Sireno said.
Other stat leaders for Union Grove were Ludvigsen (34 kills, 30 digs, four aces), Madison Cimbalnik (52 assists, 28 digs, five aces), Smith (13 kills, 4 blocks), Sophia Rampulla (11 kills, eight blocks), Lina Kasuboski (23 digs) and Sophie Tucker (five aces).
Boys volleyball
CASE: The Eagles went 2-3 Saturday and finished fourth at the Mukwonago Invitational.
The highlight match for Case, coach Chris Falbo said, was its 25-19, 16-25, 15-11 victory over New Berlin United. The Eagles trailed 6-0, but rallied to win the match that put them in the top playoff bracket.
Case lost to Mukwonago 25-17, 25-20 and beat Green Bay Notre Dame 25-23, 25-16 in pool play. In the Gold Bracket, the Eagles lost to Brookfield Central 25-18 22-25, 15-4 and to Hartford 25-14, 25-16.
Setter Nate Rodriguez had 88 assists and outside hitter Conner Sandkuhler had 25 kills for Case.
Boys soccer
OAK CREEK 4, UNION GROVE 1: In a battle of evenly-matched teams, the Broncos trailed 2-0 at halftime and lost to the Knights in a nonconference match Saturday at Oak Creek.
Jackson Barber scored the goal for Union Grove (8-5-1) in the second half, assisted by Jacob Howard.
Goalkeeper Mitchell Curtin had five saves for the Broncos.
Girls swimming
CASE: The Eagles had five top-20 finishes and was 17th of 18 teams Saturday in the loaded Bulldog Invitational at Cedarburg.
The best finish for Case was by junior Sofia Badillo, who was ninth in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:03.81. Faith Johnson of Menomonee Falls/Hamilton won the race in 56.67. Badillo was also 14th in the 100 butterfly in 1:04.36.
Freshman Jordyn Tran was 11th in the 100-yard freestyle in 58.85 seconds. Sabina Mrzyglod of Germantown won the race in 53.52.
Two Eagles relays finished in the top 20. The 400 freestyle relay with Bronte Jansen, Grace Gross, Badillo and Tran was 15th (4:12.42) and the 200 medley relay with Badillo, Madeline Cerny, Gross and Tran was 18th (2:05.27).
Case totaled 22 points. Badger Co-op won the meet with 415 points and Germantown was second with 366.