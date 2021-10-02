High schools: Amaya has strong finish in loaded Eagle Cross Country Invitational

“We struggled in the first set (against Verona), but I was proud of how quickly we were able to turn things around to win the match in three sets,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said.

In the quarterfinals, the Wolverines won the second set against the Lasers, ranked ninth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, but lost the match 25-12, 22-25, 15-7. They beat third-ranked (Division 4) Catholic Central, the defending WIAA Division 4 state champion, 25-17, 25-22 in the fifth-place match.

“Against Kettle Moraine, we also struggled in the first set, but the second set was probably the best we've played all season,” Ingish said. “Our hitters did a great job being available out of system and we really put the pressure on them.

“I thought we just did a great job of not getting down on ourselves today.”

Chloe Werner led Waterford with 34 kills and four blocks, and added four aces, and Isabel Floryance had 27 kills, seven aces and had just two errors in 25 serve attempts (92%). Josie Johnson had 74 assists, five aces, 21 digs and served at 93.5%, Skylar Harris had four aces and was perfect in serving in 28 attempts, and Maya Weinkauf and Lisa Busch each had a team-high 24 digs.

No other results were available Saturday for Catholic Central.