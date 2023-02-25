Hudson Halter is the last man standing among Racine County high school wrestlers after Friday’s action at the WIAA State Individual Tournament.

The Waterford senior advanced through the Division 1 consolation bracket in the 120-pound weight class Friday with two more victories to put himself in a familiar position in the tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Four wrestlers from Burlington and two from Union Grove lost in the Division 1 consolation bracket and were eliminated from the tournament, including one medal winner from last year.

Halter (36-9) came back strong after his quarterfinal loss to sophomore Luke Kamish of New Richmond by beating two wrestlers with fewer losses than him.

Halter opened the consolation round by pinning junior Christopher Anderson of Sun Prairie East/West (29-4) in 2:38, then beat sophomore Peyton Oberg of Baraboo (22-8) on a 9-2 decision in the second round.

Halter is guaranteed to win a medal for the second straight year and he can finish as high as third place. Last year, he finished fourth at 120.

In the consolation semifinal Saturday afternoon, Halter will face sophomore Aiden Slama of Milton (36-5), who lost in the championship semifinals to freshman Kellen Wolbert of Oconomowoc (46-0) on a technical fall.

Going against Slama is a rematch of the first-place match at last week’s Burlington Sectional, which Slama won 5-3.

Whether Halter wins or loses against Slama, he could still have another chance to face Kamish (40-7), who is in the other consolation semifinal against sophomore Turner Campbell of Holmen (40-7).

The winners will wrestle for third place and the losers will wrestle for fifth place.

Union Grove senior Travis Moore wasn’t able to get into position for another medal when he lost in the second round of consolation at 182 pounds. He was sixth last year at 170.

Moore (44-7) began with a victory over Grand Sorg of Sauk Prairie (39-11) on a pin in 1:59.

In the second round, he and Johnny Botsch of Brookfield East (43-6) were tied at 3-3 after six minutes, and Botsch won the match 5-3 in sudden victory to end Moore’s run.

Moore’s sophomore teammate, Cole Dummer (43-7), kept his match against Oshkosh West’s Ryland Schneider (36-17) close in the first round of consolation, but lost a 3-1 decision.

All four of Burlington’s wrestlers lost in the consolation bracket, with the three youngest ones winning in the first round and losing in the second round.

Sophomore Kade Boyd (41-12), at 160, split a pair of very close decisions. He beat Jack Gillis of New Berlin United (38-7) on a 6-5 decision in the first round, then lost 4-2 in the second round to Nate Druckrey of Arrowhead (34-13).

Sophomore Evan Gill (44-10) advanced to the second round at 106 with a victory over Lake Geneva Badger’s Logan Clausen on a medical forfeit, then was pinned by Treynor Curtin of Reedsburg (47-6) in 1:54.

Freshman Patrick Skrundz (43-11), at 113, beat Dylan Boel of Pewaukee (26-17) on a pin in 3:46 in the first round, then lost to Alois Schlumpf of Bay Port (41-9) on a technical fall (15-0, 2:05) in the second round.

Senior Austin Skrundz (44-10), at 152, lost a 7-2 decision to Caleb Cady of Pewaukee (27-2) in the first round.