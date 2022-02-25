High school wrestling: Waterford's Danowski narrowly misses out on WIAA state final

Friday night, three Racine County high school wrestlers were in play to make it to their respective finals at the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Waterford seniors Evan Danowski and Hunter Rudzinski, and Union Grove senior Cooper Willis made it to the semifinals on Thursday night. Unfortunately, all narrowly missed out in their quests in the finals.

"It was an up-and-down day today," Waterford co-coach Tom Fitzpatrick said.

Danowski’s efforts were as close as close could be to reaching the Division 1 182-pound final. Danowski, the second seed at the state tournament, squared up against Pulaski’s Trenton Gibbons, seeded sixth, in the semifinals. And the two would push each other to double overtime.

Danowski was leading 3-2 in the third period when he received his second call for stalling with five seconds remaining in the match. The penalty awarded Gibbons a point and sent the match to overtime. The two traded escapes in overtime and forced their semifinal into double overtime.

"In the ultimate tiebreaker, Danowski got to choose and he chose bottom," Fitzpatrick said. "If he earns the escape? It's over. He got close to getting away a few times. It just didn't happen.

"I am super proud of him. It wasn't for a lack of effort."

The 5-4 ultimate tiebreaker loss for Danowski moves him into the consolation bracket. He will face Hamilton’s Sam Behrndt in the consolation semifinal and can finish as high as third if he secures a pair of wins on Saturday.

Rudzinski’s semifinal at 152 was always going to be a battle. He was lined up against the top seeded and unbeaten Mitchell Mesenbrink of Arrowhead. And Mesenbrink improved his record to 41-0 with a pin in 4:14. Just as his teammate Danowski, Rudzinski moves to a consolation semifinal with a chance to finish as high as third — first needing to defeat La Crosse Logan/Central’s Dylan Ellefson to reach the third-place match.

"(Rudzinski) showed a lot of grit and determination," Fitzpatrick said. "He went right after (Mesenbrink). He didn't go down without a fight. (Rudzinski) is a warrior."

It felt as though Willis was going to make his third trip to state a special one with the form he has shown this season. In the semifinal, Willis faced a familiar foe at state — Germantown’s Ethan Riddle. The two met in the semifinals at 152 during the state tournament last year and Willis won with a 3-1 decision to advance to the 152 final.

A weight class up and a year later, the two locked horns in a state semifinal again. And this time, Willis was on the opposite end of a 5-3 decision to Riddle. The loss puts Willis in a consolation semifinal against DeForest’s Brody Hemauer.

Union Grove junior Travis Moore and Waterford junior Hudson Halter each advanced during Friday afternoon’s consolation rounds.

Moore (170) won a 14-0 major decision over Reedsburg Area’s Devin Judd and a 9-2 decision over Shawano‘s Caden Young. Halter won a 14-1 major decision over Oshkosh West’s Ryland Schneider and pinned Marshfield’s Caleb Dennee in 24 seconds.

The results guarantee at least a sixth-place finish for Moore and Halter with the potential to finish as high as third.

Burlington junior Austin Skrundz and Union Grove senior Gianni Scacco both saw their tournament runs end Friday as each lost in their opening matches in consolation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0