Tom Fitzpatrick didn't see the performances he was hoping to see Sunday, but the Waterford High School wrestling coach was still encouraged.
Behind Alex Guardiola and Hayden Halter, the Wolverines placed eighth in the 38-team Al Dvorak Invitational, which concluded Sunday. Waterford scored 86.5 points in the tournament, which was held at Machesny Park, Ill. Tournament champion Lombard (Ill.) scored 280.5
"We had four place winners, which we were OK with, but we just thought we could have gotten higher on the podium," Fitzpatrick said. "On Day 2, we didn't execute as well as we did on Day One."
Guardiola (17-1) had the most productive day, finishing second at 171 pounds. He scored an 8-3 decision over Chad Richards of Harlem in the semifinals. In the championship match, Guardiola was edged 5-4 by Ashton Green of Mount Carmel.
"Up until the finals, he wrestled pretty much a perfect tournament," Fitzpatrick said. "He was even wrestling perfect the first part of the match. What happens is you you get in these big matches and, all of a sudden, you think you can stop wrestling and coast your way to a victory. And you can't. That's one of the things we preach.
"It's the same thing that got Jared Krattiger in trouble last year in the semifinals (which was the only loss for the eventual WIAA Division 1 champion at 182 pounds). He learned from it. From that point on, he dominated."
Also leading Waterford was Hayden Halter, who won the 120-pound state championship as a freshman at Burlington last season. After losing a 10-2 major decision to Lucas Byrd of LaSalle in Cincinnati, Halter (15-3) bounced back to win a 10-1 major decision over Rehan Uribe of Mount Carmel in the 120-pound consolation semifinal.
But in the fifth-place match, Halter lost a 15-4 major decision to Nain Vasquez of Montini in Lombard, Ill.
"Halter started out pretty good, but then he kind of lost his confidence and never rebounded," Fitzpatrick said. "He'll learn from that, too."
Also for Waterford, Boyd Biggs was sixth and Josh Cherba eighth.
Biggs (13-6) lost on an injury default to Alonzo Smiley of Glenbard North of Carol Stream, Ill., in the fifth-place match at 220 pounds. Cherba (17-4) lost a 5-2 decision to Anthony Federico of Althoff of Bellville, Ill., in the seventh-place match at 132 pounds.
Fitzpatrick said the experience of participating in such a competitive tournament will benefit the Wolverines.
"We have a tremendous amount of things we can work on from this tournament," he said. "And that's why we go to these. We don't take the easy road. We take the hard road because that's what's going to lead you to success in the long run.
"That's what we did last year and it paid off for us. And that's what we're doing again this year."
