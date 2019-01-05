Alex Guardiola and Hayden Halter held their own Saturday at the Cheesehead Invitational.
Guardiola finished third and Halter was fourth in the two-day, 30-team meet at Kaukauna that featured seven Wisconsin teams ranked in the top 10 in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll and several others ranked high in their home states.
Guardiola (24-2), ranked third at 160 pounds in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll, dropped down to 152 pounds and went 7-1, beating Walker VandeHey of Wrightstown on an 8-2 decision in the third-place match.
Guardiola won his first four matches, three on pin or technical fall. Guardiola’s only loss was an 11-2 major decision to Lance Runyon of Southeast Polk (Iowa), who went on to win the 152 title. Guardiola got the first takedown in the match, but Runyon, ranked seventh in the nation at 152, took over from there.
“The (Runyon) kid is tough,” Wolverines coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. “But Alex wrestled well and hats off to him.”
Halter (21-6), ranked No. 1 at 120 pounds, went 5-3, with each of his three losses coming to out-of-state wrestlers. He won his first three matches on two pins sandwiched around a sudden victory decision.
Halter was pinned in the semifinals by Chase DeBlaere of Simley (Minn.), who was runner-up at 120. Halter lost to Rehan Uribe of Mt. Carmel (Ill.) 6-0 in the third-place match.
“Halter had an excellent tournament,” Fitzpatrick said. “He had the deepest weight class and all three of his losses were to the kids ahead of him.”
The only other Wolverines wrestler to reach the medal stand (top eight) was Boyd Biggs (honorable mention at 220), who went 5-2 and finished seventh. He pinned Darrell Gregg of Aurora Christian (Ill.) in 2:57 in the seventh-place match.
“It’s a grind,” Fitzpatrick said of the tournament. “If you want to get to the top level of competition, you have to learn how to win those kind of matches.”
Waterford finished 15th with 276.5 points.
HORLICK: Nick Cihler went 4-0 to win the title at 152 pounds and lead the Rebels to fifth place at the Kenosha Bradford Invitational.
Cihler (21-2) won his first two matches with pins, defeating Kenosha Indian Trail’s David Badillo (1:56) and Milwaukee Ronald Reagan’s Adam Jaraba (2:40). Cihler beat Milton’s Kade Desomeau (7-5) in overtime in his third match and won his fourth match on an injury default.
Other top finishers for the Rebels included Eddie Opichika (113) and Ethan Gegare (170), who both placed third. Opichika went 2-2 and Gegare went 3-2, both winning twice on pins.
Horlick finished with 103 points. Milton won the invitational with 195.5 points.
CASE: Julian Cintron was a bright spot for the Eagles at the Bauer Brawl at West Allis Hale, winning two of his three matches and finishing second at 145 pounds.
Cintron’s wins came via pin and decision and he has nine pins in his 13 victories this season. Cintron (13-5) defeated Hartford’s Adam Sterman 10-8 in the semifinals, but lost 10-5 in the final to Hale’s Mauricio Rodriguez.
Tim Rothen (160) also had a solid showing, placing fourth with two wins by pin, beating Milwaukee Hamilton’s Robert Canady (3:21) in the quarterfinals and Cudahy’s Mason Heath (29 seconds) in the semifinals. Rothen lost the third-place match to Hale’s Cody Kibler by pin (3:28).
“We were down some guys today, but we still battled hard,” Case coach Dave Edwards said. “Julian had a great day for us.”
Case finished ninth of 12 teams with 52 points.
ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN: The Angels had five wrestlers finish fourth or better at the Panthers Scramble at Palmyra-Eagle.
Finishing second were Angel Aranda at 126 pounds and Lee Schatzman at 285. Daniel Sanchez (138) and Aundre Hale (220) were third and Trenten Payne (145) was fourth.
