High school wrestling: Waterford has three champions at Ed Stech Invitational

The Waterford High School wrestling team brought just 10 competitors to the annual Ed Stech Invitational at West Allis Central this weekend.

Based purely on the ratio of champions to wrestlers, the Wolverines were the most efficient team at the tournament.

Waterford had three champions and had two others finish sixth Saturday in the tournament, which was not contested last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seniors Hunter Rudzinski at 152 pounds and Evan Danowski at 170, and junior Hudson Halter at 126, won their respective weight-class titles and the Wolverines finished seventh with 114.5 points.

Waterford’s 30% title rate was slightly better than that of meet champion Wisconsin Rapids (four champs, 14 wrestlers, 28.6%), which totaled 278.5 points. Mukwonago (two champs) was second with 257 and Waterford was seventh with 114.5.

Danowski (13-0), ranked third in Division 1 at 152 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, was the most dominant of the three Wolverines winners despite battling a chest cold.

After two pins Friday, he won a 14-2 major decision in the semifinals against Cole Klimek of Coleman (13-3), ranked fifth in Division 3. Danowski finished off his title run with a 10-3 victory over unranked Hayden Chitwood of Mukwonago (8-3).

“Throughout the tournament, he did what he needed to do,” Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. “He wasn’t feeling the greatest, but he fought through it. From start to finish, he was never in jeopardy.

“He’s attacking and when he’s in attack mode, he’s scoring points.”

Halter (12-0), ranked fifth, also had little trouble winning his weight class. He won on a technical fall in 2:45 (15-0 score) in the semifinals over John Nowak of Coleman (10-4), ranked seventh in Division 3, then beat Carter Freeman of Wisconsin Rapids (honorable mention, Division 1) on an 8-4 decision.

Fitzpatrick said Halter could have done even better.

“He controlled the match,” Fitzpatrick said. “He’s such an explosive wrestler and when he turns on the switch, he can score at will. I’d like to see him do that more often — he doesn’t know how good he really is.”

The closest finish for the Wolverines was by Rudzinski (12-1), ranked 11th. After winning his semifinal over Elijah Zirbel of Waukesha North (10-3) on a 13-4 major decision, Rudzinski was leading the title match over Bennett Weidman of Wisconsin Rapids (5-3, honorable mention), but Weidman got a takedown in the final seconds of regulation to tie the match at 5-5.

Rudzinski recovered quickly, taking down Weidman about 20 seconds into overtime for a 7-5 victory.

“He was wrestling well and was in control, but in the last minute or so he quit attacking,” Fitzpatrick said. “He tried to stay in a good position, but it ended up costing him.

“He took care of business right away (in overtime). He didn’t let (the end of regulation) bother him and he knew what he needed to do.”

Having three Stech Invitational champions is the most since the Wolverines had three in 2018. They had four champions in both 2015 and 2016.

Freshman Evan Gill (10-3) and junior Nicholas Shaw (9-4 at 195) each finished sixth for Waterford.

Gill, ranked ninth at 106, reached Saturday's championship round, but ran into a gauntlet of ranked opponents, all fellow freshmen. He lost to No. 7 Owen Becker of Germantown (14-2) in the semifinals, to No. 8 Nathan Mielke of Wauwatosa East/West (11-3) in the consolation semifinal and to No. 11 Rilan Smith of Glendale Nicolet in the fifth-place match.

“He’s a little undersized, but he still wrestled well,” Fitzpatrick said. “He kept battling and was never blown out of a match.”

UNION GROVE: Senior Cooper Willis dominated the 160-pound weight class for the Broncos and two others finished third Saturday in the Wickersham Memorial Christmas Classic in Beaver Dam.

Arrowhead won the meet with 345.5 points and Kimberly was second with 321.5. Union Grove was fifth with 215.

Willis (17-1), ranked No. 2 at 160 in Division 1 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, pinned all five of his opponents and was one of just two wrestlers in the meet with five pins. He opened Friday by pinning teammate Tyler Cook in 1:12, then pinned Isaiah Murphy of West Salem/Bangor in 1:23 and Fox Austin of Cuba City Co-op in 44 seconds.

Saturday, in the championship semifinal, Willis pinned Jackson Henderson of Kenosha Tremper in 1:27 to set up a final against unranked Cody Petersen of West Salem/Bangor. Willis led 5-0 after the first period and pinned Petersen in 3:31.

“He pretty much dominated the weight class,” Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. “He was really in control the whole way, getting pins and getting off the mat quickly.”

Willis was a candidate for Wrestler of the Meet, but that went to junior Noah Mulvaney of Arrowhead at 170 pounds.

That’s where Broncos junior Travis Moore, ranked eighth at 170, finished third. Moore (15-3) had 73 match points, the most of anyone in the tournament by 25 points. Three of his victories came on technical falls, including the third-place match, where he beat Andy Johnson of West Salem/Bangor 18-1 in 4:38.

Moore’s only loss in the day came to Mulvaney (16-0) in the semifinals, where Mulvaney won on a technical fall (19-4 in 5:58). Mulvaney won the 170 title, beating third-ranked Brody Hemauer of DeForest 3-1 in overtime in the final.

“He battled,” Weis said of Moore, who has faced several ranked opponents already this season. “His other two losses were to legitimate state title contenders, but otherwise he’s dominated.”

Senior Gianni Scacco (182) also finished third for Union Grove, opening the tournament with pins in 29 seconds and 2:31, then winning an 11-0 major decision against Luke Noel of West Salem/Bangor.

In the semifinals, Scacco lost to Brady Elvers of Horicon (11-4), ranked seventh in Division 3, on a 3-2 decision. Scacco finished strong with a 7-2 victory over Tanner Thiesen of Arrowhead (10-7) for third place.

“That match (against Elvers) was close,” Weis said. “I thought Gianni outworked him, he just didn’t score enough points to win. But he bounced back and took third.”

Freshman Cole Dummer (13-3), ranked 12th at 106, finished fifth. After two byes, he was pinned by Ayden Nolan of Cuba City Co-op in 1:52, then recovered and pinned Cylus Hetzel-Sawyer of Horicon (8-3) in 1:52 in the consolation semifinal and beat Coen Henn (10-4) of Wisconsin Lutheran 10-4 in the fifth-place match.

Finishing sixth were junior Riley Storm-Voltz (11-6) at 145 and senior Caleb Cozad (3-4) at 195.

BURLINGTON: Senior Zeke Tiedt finished third for the Demons’ best finish and three others finished fifth or better Saturday at the Fond du Lac Cardinal Invitational.

Burlington totaled 102 points and finished ninth in the 25-team meet. Wausau West won with 268 and Lodi was second with 206.

Tiedt (14-2), ranked fifth at 220 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, had a bye in the first round, then beat Jacob Kaminski of Menomonee Falls 5-2 in the second round.

In the semifinals, Tiedt was pinned in 1:23 by Colton Geurink of Wausau West, unranked despite being undefeated (12-0). Tiedt finished strong, pinning Jordan Arendt of Random Lake (6-4) in 3:17 in the third-place match.

Andrew Karnes, ranked 10th at 170, went 2-2 and finished fourth. After two pins to open the tournament, he was pinned in 32 seconds in the semifinals by Owen Heiser of Evansville (14-0), ranked No. 1 in Division 1, then lost to Conner Seavers of Stevens Point 8-0 in the third-place match.

Senior Austin Reesman (13-3 at 145) and junior Austin Skrundz (12-4 at 152) each went 4-1 and finished fifth.

ST. CATHERINE’S CO-OP: Senior Henry Amborn won the championship at 152 pounds and the Angels had one other top-four finish Saturday at the Badger State Invitational at the Alliant Energy Center Coliseum in Madison.

After byes in the first two rounds, Amborn (12-1), ranked 12th in Division 1 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, went 3-0 to win the title.

The Catholic Central student opened with a 15-0 technical fall in 3:25 against Anthony Megal of Brookfield East, then pinned Oliver Kemerling-Pelock of Viroqua in 5:34 in the semifinals.

In the championship match, against sixth-ranked Trenton Dow of Stoughton (15-2), Amborn pulled off the upset with a 3-1 victory.

Junior Elijah Lafountain (9-3) finished fourth at 195 pounds. After two byes, he pinned Zeke Logalbbo of Laona-Wabeno in 1:24 in the quarterfinals, then lost his next two matches on pins, both to wrestlers who received honorable mention in the Division 2 poll.

With just three wrestlers, St. Catherine’s Co-op finished 16th of 18 teams with 50.5 points, just 4.5 points behind 15th-place Badger, which had seven wrestlers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0