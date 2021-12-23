High school wrestling: Waterford dominates Hamilton Holiday Duals

The Waterford High School wrestling team really likes the Milwaukee Hamilton Holiday Duals.

For the second time in three years — last year’s tournament at Hamilton High School was cancelled because of the pandemic — the Wolverines went 10-0 and won the two-day, 12-team dual meet tournament that ended Thursday.

Waterford has competed the tournament just the two times and has dominated the event each time. The Wolverines (16-2 overall dual meets) had three undefeated weight-class champions and four others who went 9-1.

One of the surprises for Waterford, co-head coach Nate Gill said, was Bryce Konwent at 145 pounds. The sophomore entered the tournament with a 6-6 record, but had an exceptional performance and went 10-0. He went up to 152 for a few matches and still won his matches. Konwent is 16-6 overall.

“It was his best high school tournament by far,” Gill said. “He’s going to be a 145-pound powerhouse. He was winning against some kids bigger than him.

“He showed as a sophomore some maturity and leadership for us.”

Senior Evan Danowski, who remained unbeaten (22-0) at 182 pounds, and junior Seth Bjorge (16-5 at 285) also won all of their matches.

“Evan did what he had to do,” Gill said. “He wrestled at 182 and 195 and helped fill in some gaps.”

Going 9-1 for Waterford were freshman Evan Gill at 106 (19-4 overall), sophomore Sawyer Kastenson at 113, senior Hunter Rudzinski at 152 (20-2) and junior Jeremy Cherba at 170 (14-6).

Wednesday, the Wolverines beat Case 42-33, West Allis Hale 49-30, Madison East 53-18, Marshall 48-30 and Kenosha Tremper 42-36.

Thursday, Waterford beat Milwaukee Rufus King 66-12, Walworth Big Foot 52-24, Milwaukee Hamilton 52-9, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 60-12 and Wauwatosa East/West 43-27.

Case (5-18 overall) went 3-7, getting all three of its dual meet victories on Thursday.

Senior Gavin Gutman (15-4) led the way for the Eagles, moving up from 195 to 220 pounds and going 9-1 over the two days. Other Case wrestlers who were .500 or better in the tournament were sophomore Carter Lieber (7-3 at 126), freshman Misha Grayson (6-4 at 160), Joey Rothen (6-4 at 182), Cody Diener (5-5 at 152) and Gilberto Altamirano (4-4 at 126).

The Eagles’ dual meet victories were 42-18 over Cudahy, 36-24 over King and 48-21 over Hamilton.

