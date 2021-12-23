 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

High school wrestling: Waterford dominates Hamilton Holiday Duals

The Waterford High School wrestling team really likes the Milwaukee Hamilton Holiday Duals.

For the second time in three years — last year’s tournament at Hamilton High School was cancelled because of the pandemic — the Wolverines went 10-0 and won the two-day, 12-team dual meet tournament that ended Thursday.

Waterford has competed the tournament just the two times and has dominated the event each time. The Wolverines (16-2 overall dual meets) had three undefeated weight-class champions and four others who went 9-1.

One of the surprises for Waterford, co-head coach Nate Gill said, was Bryce Konwent at 145 pounds. The sophomore entered the tournament with a 6-6 record, but had an exceptional performance and went 10-0. He went up to 152 for a few matches and still won his matches. Konwent is 16-6 overall.

“It was his best high school tournament by far,” Gill said. “He’s going to be a 145-pound powerhouse. He was winning against some kids bigger than him.

“He showed as a sophomore some maturity and leadership for us.”

Evan Danowski, Waterford

Danowski

Senior Evan Danowski, who remained unbeaten (22-0) at 182 pounds, and junior Seth Bjorge (16-5 at 285) also won all of their matches.

“Evan did what he had to do,” Gill said. “He wrestled at 182 and 195 and helped fill in some gaps.”

Hunter Rudzinski, Waterford

Rudzinski

Going 9-1 for Waterford were freshman Evan Gill at 106 (19-4 overall), sophomore Sawyer Kastenson at 113, senior Hunter Rudzinski at 152 (20-2) and junior Jeremy Cherba at 170 (14-6).

Wednesday, the Wolverines beat Case 42-33, West Allis Hale 49-30, Madison East 53-18, Marshall 48-30 and Kenosha Tremper 42-36.

Thursday, Waterford beat Milwaukee Rufus King 66-12, Walworth Big Foot 52-24, Milwaukee Hamilton 52-9, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 60-12 and Wauwatosa East/West 43-27.

Case (5-18 overall) went 3-7, getting all three of its dual meet victories on Thursday.

Gavin Gutman, Case

Gutman

Senior Gavin Gutman (15-4) led the way for the Eagles, moving up from 195 to 220 pounds and going 9-1 over the two days. Other Case wrestlers who were .500 or better in the tournament were sophomore Carter Lieber (7-3 at 126), freshman Misha Grayson (6-4 at 160), Joey Rothen (6-4 at 182), Cody Diener (5-5 at 152) and Gilberto Altamirano (4-4 at 126).

The Eagles’ dual meet victories were 42-18 over Cudahy, 36-24 over King and 48-21 over Hamilton.

