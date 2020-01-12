High school wrestling: Union Grove's Cade and Cooper Willis are brothers in arms

“It’s real easy to get mad at him, thinking about it,” Cooper said. “But then you take a step back and think how far we’ve pushed each other and where we’ve gotten because of each other in the practice room. You think about the good things rather than the bad things.”

The goal for Cade this year is to get back on the podium at the state tournament after falling short of that as a sophomore. He went 2-2 and did not medal.

For Cooper, the goal is to continue his progression. He lost in the state semifinals at 106 pounds last season. But then he edged Oshkosh West’s Alex Hunter 4-3 in the consolation bracket before losing 5-0 to Stevens Point’s Justin Groshek in the third-place match.

If they achieve their goals, they will be each other’s biggest fan.

“My dream is both of us winning a state championship in the same year,” Cooper said. “That would just be awesome. Even thinking about that is real cool. It almost gives me the chills.”

But if their respective journeys don’t go as planned, this much is certain: Cade will be there for Cooper and vice versa.

“Both have always been there for each other and every time something goes wrong, he’s either there for me or I’m there for him,” Cade said. “He’s always there for me and it’s just stuff like that that makes me feel better, knowing f something happens or I need him, he’s always going to be there for me.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0