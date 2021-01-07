Wrestling: St. Catherine's sweeps two matches

The St. Catherine's/Racine Lutheran/Catholic Central Co-op team swept both of its matches in a triangular it hosted on Wednesday at Catholic Central High School.

The St. Catherine's Co-op defeated Jackson Living Word Lutheran 42-24 and Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 48-12.

Daniel Sanchez won both of his matches on pins at 132 pounds. He pinned Liam Pheng of Living Word Lutheran in 1:32 and Ethan Stollenwerk of Lake Country Lutheran in 57 seconds.

Micah Bouwma (160 pounds), Elijah La Fountain (182), Samuel Haeuser (220), Lestat Loomis (285) and Mason Maile (138) all won both of their matches.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0