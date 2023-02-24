Racine County wrestlers saw mixed results on the opening day of the WIAA Individual State Tournament on Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison.

No county wrestlers made it into the championship bracket after day one. There are seven wrestlers still active and their way forward in the tournament will be through the consolation bracket, where they can finish as high as third place. Any wrestler winning two straight consolation matches is guaranteed to win a medal (top six in each weight class).

Burlington's Patrick Skrundz, competing at 113 pounds, won a 4-2 decision over Mukwonago's Brian Whipple in the first round of the championship bracket. The freshman then lost in the quarterfinals to Brown Deer/Messmer/Shorewood's Maximus Hay on a technical fall (21-5, 4:25).

Patrick's older brother, Austin Skrundz, narrowly lost his opening-round match. The senior was paired against Stevens Point's T.J. Schierl and lost 4-2 in an ultimate tie-breaker. At 160, Burlington sophomore Kade Boyd lost a 4-2 decision to Stevens Point's Kale Roth and Evan Gill, competing at 106, lost a 6-4 decision to Marshfield's Jon Sternweis.

All four for Burlington now set sights on the consolation bracket. The Skrundz brothers each face wrestlers from Pewaukee. Patrick will face Dylan Boel and Austin will square off with Caleb Cady. Boyd will compete against New Berlin West/Eisenhower's Jack Gillis and Gill opens the consolation bracket against Lake Geneva Badger's Logan Clausen.

Union Grove's Travis Moore and Cole Dummer each won their first matches at state before losing in the quarterfinals.

Moore, competing at 182, won a 10-2 major decision over Kenosha Indian Trail's London Kiser. The senior was then pinned by West Bend East's Kasey Gish (5:57). Moore's third run at the state tournament will now push him into the consolation round against Sauk Prairie's Grant Sorg.

Dummer, at 132, won a 5-2 decision over Brookfield East's Aiden Crawley before losing a 9-3 decision against Milton's Tyson Peach. The sophomore, competing in his second state tournament, will face Oshkosh West's Ryland Schneider in the consolation round.

Waterford senior Hudson Halter split his first two matches at state. Competing at 120, Halter won an 8-5 decision over Bay Port's Owen Wathke and then lost a 7-3 decision in the quarterfinals to New Richmond's Luke Kamish. Halter is scheduled to face Sun Prairie East/West's Christopher Anderson in the consolation round.

Case's Celine Haschker run at state ended on Friday in the girls' 120 bracket.

The junior was pinned by Shawano Community's Onna Hermann (0:45). Haschker needed Hermann to win her quarterfinal match to continue through the consolation bracket, but Hermann lost to Peshtigo's Addisen Olson and eliminated Haschker from the tournament.