High school wrestling: Seven county entries remain in medal hunt

Evan Danowski found himself in a precarious situation Thursday during the quarterfinals of the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament.

The Waterford High School senior, seeded second in Division 1 in the 182-pound weight class, got put on his back during his quarterfinal match against senior Gavin Ostermann of Rhinelander and was in danger of being pinned.

However, Danowski fought out of it and won the match to lead the 11-man Racine County contingent after the first day of the tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Danowski, a three-time state qualifier, was one of three Division 1 county wrestlers to reach the semifinals. Joining him are senior teammate Hunter Rudzinski (152 pounds) and Union Grove senior Cooper Willis (160).

Four others — Waterford junior Hudson Halter (120), Burlington junior Austin Skrundz (145), Union Grove junior Travis Moore (170) and Union Grove senior Gianni Scacco (182) — are in the Division 1 consolation bracket and can still finish as high as third place. They must win their first two consolation matches Friday to assure themselves of at least a sixth-place finish Saturday.

Four others lost their first Division 1 match and were eliminated from the tournament.

Danowski (49-1) cruised through his first-round match, beating Muskego junior Adam Dzievit (27-17) on a technical fall (21-4) in 4:47.

The quarterfinal match against Ostermann (38-5) started out well for Danowski as he got a quick takedown and jumped out to a 5-0 lead. But Ostermann reversed Danowski and put him on his back for a reversal and a three-point near fall to tie the match at 5-5.

“It looked scary, but he worked his way out of it,” Wolverines co-coach Tom Fitzpatrick said.

Danowski kept scoring points, but Ostermann kept pace for a while, including a four-point burst, before Danowski was finally able to put Ostermann away for a 16-12 victory.

“I got the takedown right away and I was feeling pretty good,” Danowski said. “I was on a tilt and he reversed it and I went straight to my back.

“I was working on getting good takedowns, but I got thrown once for four points. He had some big moves and I put myself in some bad positions, but I got through it.”

Danowski will face Pulaski junior Trenton Gibbons (36-5) in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday. Gibbons won both of his first two matches on pins, including a victory over Scacco (2:42) in the first round.

Rudzinski (49-6), competing in his first state tournament, opened with a 7-4 victory over West Bend West junior Carter Lovy (34-14) in the first round at 152, then was even more dominant in the quarterfinals with an 11-3 major decision win over Holmen senior Branson Beers (34-11).

“In the second match, he was leg attacking over and over,” Fitzpatrick said. “It was a close first period, but he kept attacking and kept piling on the points. The only points (Beers) got were on escapes.”

Rudzinski said he was a bit nervous in his first match having to wrestle in front of a full house at the Kohl Center.

“I was able to muscle through it,” Rudzinski said of the first match. In the second match, “I was more flowing to my shots and staying on my attack.”

He will have a formidable task in the semifinals Friday night when he has a rematch with unbeaten senior No. 1 seed Mitchell Mesenbrink of Arrowhead (40-0), the defending 152 state champion. Mesenbrink pinned Rudzinski in 1:35 in the Cheesehead Invitational at Kaukauna last month.

According to stats at trackwrestling.com, that also was Rudzinski’s last loss this season.

Willis (45-4), who lost to Mesenbrink in last year’s 152 championship match, won a pair of decisions Thursday without giving up a point to advance to the semifinals at 160.

Willis, the No. 3 seed and a three-time state qualifier, opened with a 7-0 victory over Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln sophomore Bennett Weidman (28-8) and followed that with a 12-0 major decision win over Waukesha West senior Magnus Kuokkanen (36-1), his first loss of the season.

“He was just totally dominant (against Kuokkanen),” Broncos coach Andy Weis said. “Cooper was scoring on his feet, had a couple of back points and really was all over him. He needs to put a couple more matches together like that.”

Willis will need to do that, but he has some history on his side. In the semifinals, he faces Germantown junior Ethan Riddle (44-2), the No. 2 seed. Willis won a 3-1 decision in the 152 semifinals last year, but Riddle won his first two matches Thursday on a technical fall and a first-period pin.

“Cooper is in a good spot,” Weis said.

Halter (37-6), in his first state tournament, started well at 120, beating Oconomowoc freshman Jayden Yauck (39-10) on an 11-1 major decision in the first round. In the quarterfinals, against No. 3 seeded Kaukauna sophomore Lucas Peters (46-3), Halter lost 3-1 in overtime to drop to the consolation bracket.

“It was a hard-fought match,” Fitzpatrick said.

Halter will face Oshkosh West freshman Ryland Schneider (30-16) in the first round of consolation.

Skrundz (30-13), in his first state appearance, lost to senior No. 4 seed Cody Goebel of Mukwonago (48-3) on a 7-0 decision in the first round at 145 and got into the consolation bracket when Goebel won his quarterfinal match.

Skrundz will face Stevens Point junior Kale Roth (34-9) in the first round of consolation.

“We knew it was a tough draw at 145,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “We hope he can get a couple wins.”

Moore (41-8), in his second state tournament, began strong with a 12-2 major decision win in the first round at 170 against Nicolet senior Matthew Kuesel (39-8). In the second round, Moore lost 8-3 to senior No. 3 seed Camren Dennee of Marshfield (48-3).

Moore will face Reedsburg junior Devin Judd (39-11) in the first round of consolation.

Scacco (34-10), in his first state tournament, was pinned by Gibbons of Pulaski in 2:42 and got into consolation when Gibbons pinned junior No. 3 seed Michael Alexander of De Pere (42-2) in 5:03 in his quarterfinal match.

Scacco will face Alexander in the first round of consolation Friday.

Four wrestlers were eliminated from further action Thursday.

One of the toughest exits was by Union Grove freshman Cole Dummer (42-6), who lost a 1-0 decision in the first round at 113 to Wisconsin Lutheran junior Coen Henn (41-7). Dummer’s tournament ended when senior No. 2 seed Noah Tonsor of Slinger beat Henn in the quarterfinals.

Also for the Broncos, junior Riley Storm-Voltz (31-17 at 138) was pinned in 58 seconds by Holmen senior Tyler Jahn (31-11) in the first round. Jahn lost to Germantown junior Talan Schulte in the quarterfinals to end Storm-Voltz’s run.

“Those guys gained some experience and they’re looking to build on it,” Weis said.

Senior Henry Amborn (29-5), a Catholic Central wrestler competing for the St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central co-op team, lost to Beers of Holmen in the first round at 152 and was eliminated when Rudzinski of Waterford beat Beers in the quarterfinals.

Another tough first-round loss was by Burlington junior Zeke Tiedt (38-6) at 220. He fell behind 4-1 early to Schofield D.C. Everest senior Mitchell Danielski (29-11) and had to play catch-up the rest of the match. Tiedt nearly put Danielski on his back in the third period, but couldn’t hold him close to the mat for long enough to score.

Gribble said Tiedt was in position for a takedown in the final period, but wasn’t able to take a shot and lost 9-8.

“He was right there,” Gribble said. “We were looking for back points, but we had three one-counts.”

Tiedt’s tournament ended when Danielski was pinned in 27 seconds in the quarterfinals by No. 3 seed Aaron Botsch of Brookfield Central.

