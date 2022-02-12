High school wrestling roundup: Waterford advance nine to sectionals

Waterford High School wrestling played host to the WIAA Division 1 Waterford Regionals on Saturday afternoon.

And the Wolverines made the most of their 'at home' comforts with a total of five class victories and nine wrestlers advancing to sectionals.

Evan Danowski, ranked third at 182 pounds in Division 1 in the most recent Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll, made quick work of his bracket.

Danowski started with an opening round bye and then pinned Case's Joey Rothen in a time of 1:53. Unfortunately, the final could not go ahead as Franklin's Tanner Rivard entered regionals with an injury and did not participate after advancing to the first place match — making Danowski a regional champion by injury default.

Hudson Halter, ranked sixth at 120, has a habit of rising to the occasion in tournaments this year. And that continued with a class win on Saturday.

After a bye, Halter earned a pin (2:38) over Case's Isaiah Giron in the semifinals. Halter topped that effort in the final against Franklin's Davis Anderson — securing a pin in 1:13.

"(Halter) was a beast like always," Waterford co-coach Nate Gill said.

The 152 bracket was primed to feature a special match. And thankfully, the bracket played out as needed and the first place match between Hunter Rudzinski and St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central's Henry Amborn did not disappoint.

Rudzinski, ranked 12th at 152, opened with a bye and then won a technical fall (25-7) over Oak Creek's Brayden Gardner (3:10). Amborn, ranked seventh at 152, also opened with a bye and then defeated Franklin's Drew Nichols with a pin (1:31).

The final between the two, as expected, was close. But Rudzinski had the edge to take a 6-5 decision win.

"(Amborn) had no answer for him," Gill said. "(Rudzinski) frustrated the heck out of him. Hunter is right there and is a name to keep an eye out for when it comes to state."

Amborn did have an answer for Oak Creek's Brayden Gardner in a second place match. The Catholic Central senior made short work of Gardner, pinning him in 1:04.

The 106 bracket only featured two wrestlers. But, with a focus of higher stakes in the weeks ahead, Waterford's Evan Gill pressed forward and pinned Oak Creek's Dayton Klubertanz (2:45) to become a regional champion.

Perhaps the brightest outing of the day for Waterford happened with Bryce Konwent at 138. After a bye, he flew through South Milwaukee's Aiden Elmore with a pin (0:25) and then earned a decision (11-5) over Oak Creek's Tyler Holz to win the final.

"This was the best tournament (Konwent) has ever had," Gill said. "He didn't back up once. He was always on the attack."

The Wolverines had a further four advance to sectionals — all placing third in their respective weight classes: Sawyer Kastenson (113), Jason Keeler (132), Seth Bjorge (220) and Matthew Craine (285).

"All in all, they made it to sectionals — and never take that for granted," Gill said. "It's time to have a go-go-go attitude that it takes to take out some of these higher seeds next week."

Amborn may have starred for St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central on the day but he was one of seventh qualifiers for the co-op program.

Mason Maile finished second at 145, losing a decision (15-10) in the final to Franklin's Ty Summers. Maile earned second after a no contest by Oak Creek's Collin Windorski in the second place match.

At 285, Abel Mulder finished second after being pinned by Franklin's Steven Martinezdelacotera (3:38) in the final. A no contest by Waterford's Craine in the second place match gave the place to Mulder.

Additional qualifiers included: a third place by Nehemiah Falaschi (160) and fourth placed finishes by Angel Aranda (132), Micah Bouwma (170) and Elijah LaFountain (195).

Case wrestling qualified seven for sectionals with standouts Carter Leiber and Gavin Gutman both finishing second on Saturday.

Leiber made it to the 126 final and lost a technical fall (15-0) to South Milwaukee's Connor O`Donnell (3:25). Leiber responded with a pin (5:06) over Oak Creek's Trent Young in the second place match.

Oak Creek's Will Haeger got the best of Gutman in the 220 final, pinning him in 1:37. Gutman won a no contest over Waterford's Bjorge in the second place match.

Mateo Fuentes placed third for the Eagles at 170. Case had further four qualify for sectionals — all placing fourth in their respective weight classes: Isaiah Giron (120), Misha Grayson (160), Joey Rothen (182) and Andrew Jutrzonka (285).

Daniel Feest gave Horlick a qualifier at sectionals next weekend. Feest pinned Waterford's Garrett Dreger (0:47) in the quarterfinals and then lost a decision (6-2) against Oak Creek's Adam Kochiu. Feest pressed on and pinned St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central's LaFountain (0:35) in the third place match and won an injury default in the second place match over Franklin's Talan Summers.

The team event was won by Franklin with 238.5 points. Waterford finished third (192.5), St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central finished fourth (111), Case finished fifth (109) and Horlick finished seventh (28).

WILMOT REGIONAL: Burlington High School wrestling won the WIAA Division 1 Wilmot Regional and did it on the strength of their quality and depth on Saturday at Wilmot High School in Salem.

Zeke Tiedt and Austin Reeseman earned class victories for the Demons. But it was a total group effort that earned the Demons a win in the team event with 189 points ahead of their rivals Union Grove (175.5).

By winning the regional, Burlington will face Franklin, winners of the Waterford Regional, in a team sectional on Tuesday at St. Catherine's High School.

"What's exciting to me is that I don't know if we really wrestled our best today," Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. "I was proud of how we gutted it out today."

Tiedt, ranked fourth at 220, opened with a bye and then pinned Kenosha Indian Trail's Mitchell Banaszak (3:50). In the final, Tiedt won by decision (7-2) over Westosha Central's Christopher Christensen.

"(Christensen) tried to slow him down," Gribble said. "But (Tiedt) was wrestling well and stayed steady. He was dominant all day."

Reeseman had a first round bye in the 152 bracket. He then proceeded to go on a tear: pinning Kenosha Indian Trail's Tyler Wilson (0:52) in the semifinal and earning a technical fall (17-2) against Union Grove's Noah Petrick (4:37) to become regional champion.

"Austin is a great kid," Gribble said. "He is an outstanding young man and he wrestled well all day."

While the outright class victories might not have been there for Burlington — what Saturday displayed was the team's outstanding depth across all weight classes. Behind Tiedt and Reeseman, the Demons had nine others finish fourth or higher. It's this level of consistency that has allowed the Demons to qualify for state as a team from 2012-15 as well as 2018-19.

Those wrestlers who finished fourth or higher for the Demons included: second place results for Grant Otter (ranked ninth at 285), Austin Skrunds (honorable mention at 145) and Ben Guerra (120); third place results for Ted Lightfield (106), Cole Cook (113) and Lee Gauger (170); and fourth place results for Brody Toledo (126), Andrew Karnes (160) and Dane Loppnow (195).

Union Grove might have finished second behind Burlington on the day — but they still flexed their muscles with four class victories and a further four qualifying for sectionals.

Cooper Willis, one of the Broncos' leaders on and off the mat, continued his path of dominance that has made him the third ranked wrestler at 160.

After an opening bye, Willis pinned Burlington's Andrew Karnes (2:58) and won the final with a pin (3:03) over Kenosha Tremper's Jackson Henderson to cap off his day as regional champion.

"(Willis) is rocking and rolling," Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. "He is scoring in all positions. These wins take care of themselves as long as we get points."

Cole Dummer's charge through 113 kept going on Saturday. The freshman became a regional champion after a pin (2:03) over Burlington's Cole Cook in the semifinals and then powering through the final with a technical fall (20-5) win over Wilmot's Michael Grundman (2:09).

Travis Moore was an honorable mention at 170 in Division 1. He should see a number next to his name in the near future after winning his regional bracket with a pair of technical falls. Moore defeated Westosha Central's Dean Serritella, 18-3 in 2:37, and then secured first place over Kenosha Tremper's Landon Gontscharow, 18-2 in 5:12.

Gianni Scacco won the 182 bracket for the Broncos in style. Following a bye, Scacco pinned (2:40) Kenosha Bradford's Markus Childers. Scacco took the final with a major decision (9-1) victory against Wilmot's Mitch Norvalls.

"(Scacco) is a senior and he is right there with Willis and Moore," Weis said. "It has been a lot of fun to see him improving."

Union Grove's additional qualifiers included: Riley Storm-Voltz and Petrick placing second at 138 and 152 respectively, Caleb Cozad placed third at 195 and Martin Mausing placed fourth at 120.

"You get a couple of wins and it builds momentum through the team," Weis said. "We hope that continues building, next week and as a program."

