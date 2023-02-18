Travis Moore entered his senior season as part of the Union Grove High School wrestling program having qualified for state on two previous occasions.

After Saturday's WIAA Division 1 Burlington Sectional, he punched his third ticket to state in style by winning the 182-pound class.

Moore's first trip to the state tournament came as a sophomore at 160. He didn't place but the experience gained helped for the following year. As a junior, he placed sixth at 170 in the state tournament, going 3-3 with a pair of major decision victories

The senior showcased his continued growth with a dominant showing at the sectional that paved the way to the WIAA State Individual Tournament on Feb. 23-25 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Moore opened with a first-round bye and then pinned Burlington's Lee Gauger (1:23) to advance to the first-place match at 182. It wasn't as easy, but it was still a shutout as Moore won a 12-0 major decision over Kenosha Indian Trail's London Kiser.

"It was just another solid day for Travis," Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. "He is a three-time sectional champion, three-time state qualifier and continues to grow.

"He has such a great maturity about him."

Cole Dummer will be joining Moore at state for the Broncos after having qualified for state as a freshman at 113 last year. He returns a year wiser and up a weight class at 132 after a growth spurt last summer.

Dummer opened his bracket with successive pins over Lake Geneva Badger's Keegan Madden (2:55) and Janesville Craig's Caleb Weir (2:53). Dummer lost a 3-1 decision in the first-place match to Milton's Tyson Peach, but rebounded with a 12-0 major decision win over Burlington's Brody Toledo in the second-place match.

"Cole's final against Peach was one of his best matches of the year," Weis said. "He's always had the tools but now he has the belief and the drive knowing he can compete with these guys.

"He is ready to make some noise at state next week."

Burlington has packed quality and depth throughout a strong season for its program. It's perhaps fitting that the Demons' qualified more individuals to state than any other program this year with four.

Evan Gill placed second at 106, going 3-1 with two pins. The sophomore was pinned (1:30) in the first-place match to Lake Geneva Badger's Logan Clausen but battled back in the second-place match to pin Beloit Memorial's Miguel Martinez (1:57).

"Evan is pumped," Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. "He missed state last year. He has been progressing and I think a lot of it has to do with his confidence."

Brothers Austin and Patrick Skrundz both advanced to state in similar fashion, reaching their respective first-place matches and losing on decisions.

Austin won the second-place match at 152 with a 14-3 major decision over Kenosha Tremper's Nathan Johnson.

Patrick advanced to state when he drew Janesville Craig's Isaiah Gibbs in the second-place match, ending in a no contest as Patrick had previously pinned Gibbs (4:24) in the championship bracket.

"It's nice for both (Austin and Patrick) to be down at state," Gribble said. "Patrick, you can't teach heart and he has a lot of it. He keeps battling and wrestling hard."

Kade Boyd's strong sophomore season will see him advance to state. Boyd went 1-1 in the championship bracket and the setback to close out the bracket didn't slow him down. He won the third-place match with a pin over Elkhorn's Brice Bradley (1:19) and then won a 11-6 decision in the second-place match against Indian Trail's Luke Hogan.

Hudson Halter will be carrying the flag for Waterford at state this year.

The senior placed second at 120 with a pair of pins to open his bracket to reaching the first-place match, where he lost a 5-3 decision against Milton's Aiden Slama. Halter won a tight 5-2 decision over Wilmot's Gianni Rebellato in the second-place match to reach state for the second time.

SOUTH MILWAUKEE SECTIONAL: The Case, Horlick/Park co-op and St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central Co-op wrestling teams competed at the WIAA Division 1 South Milwaukee Sectional Saturday, but did not have any state qualifiers.

Three county wrestlers finished third. Carter Leiber finished third at 132 pounds for Case and Elijah LaFountain (182) and DeMacio Trujillo (145) were third for St. Catherine's Co-op. No one placed for Horlick/Park.