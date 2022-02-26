High school wrestling roundup: Five county wrestlers win medals at state

Racine county teams produced five medalists from Division 1 at the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.

Waterford High School wrestling saw three winning medals at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Waterford seniors Evan Danowski and Hunter Rudzinski, as well as junior Hudson Halter, finished fourth in their respective weight classes at state.

"This year it was a fun run with these kids," Waterford co-coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. "I take my hat off to them. They worked hard. We only brought the three to state and all three medaled."

Union Grove had already started out at state with a high note. The program sent a school record five to compete at state. And they'll be coming back with two medal winners from the tournament, as senior Cooper Willis finished fourth at 160-pounds and junior Travis Moore finished sixth at 170.

"It has been an awesome weekend," Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. "It's certainly something that I could get used to. We still have some work to do but we're ready for it."

Danowski bounced back from his grueling ultimate tiebreaker loss in the semifinals at 182 on Friday night in his opening consolation semifinal match Saturday morning. The Waterford senior earned a clinical major decision (13-2) over Hamilton's Sam Behrndt.

"When you take a loss like he did it is always tough to regroup," Fitzpatrick said. "But if you can't win state you want to win the next best thing."

The win for Danowski landed him in the third place match at 182. And, much like the semifinal on Friday, he would lose in a tight contest. De Pere's Michael Alexander defeated Danowski by decision (5-4).

"(Alexander) did a real good job of slowing Evan down," Fitzpatrick said. "The result wasn't for a lack of effort."

Rudzinski won a decision (4-2) over La Crosse Logan/Central's Dylan Ellefson in his consolation semifinal at 152. He would lose in the third place match to Kimberly's Karsen Otis by decision (8-2).

"(Rudzinski) improved so much all year," Fitzpatrick said. "He has been attacking so much more this year. He has been opening up more and doing well."

Halter won a decision (7-3) over Pewaukee's Andrew Martin in his consolation semifinal at 120. As was the case for Waterford on Saturday — the third place match simply didn't work out. Halter lost a decision (6-2) to Stoughton's Chance Suddeth to place the junior fourth.

"(Halter)'s confidence has really grown throughout the year," Fitzpatrick said. "He'll be looking to dominate all through next year."

Union Grove's senior leader Willis was able to clear the cobwebs of Friday night's semifinal loss with a solid win by decision (7-3) over DeForest's Brody Hemauer in his consolation semifinal at 160. Yet, Willis would be the fourth Racine county wrestler to finish fourth on the day. Willis lost in the third place match to Marshfield's Ryan Dolezal by decision (5-3).

"His brother Cade and Cooper have put Union Grove wrestling on the map," Weis said. "It has been five-years having a Willis here. They've made the attitude of our program better."

Moore's run in the consolation bracket saw him finishing sixth at 170 following a pair of losses to Brookfield Central's Benjamin Otto (decision, 7-3) and Marshfield's Camren Dennee (decision, 5-3). As a junior, it is still paves the way for Moore to build back up and make a deeper push as a senior next year.

"Every match (Moore) wrestled in he was getting better," Weis said. "He was upset with the results but he wanted to keep going. He's going to be extra motivated and putting in the work going into next year."

