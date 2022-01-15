High school wrestling roundup: Dummer dominates for Union Grove

As a freshman, Union Grove High School wrestling's Cole Dummer is still learning and growing.

He is meeting new challenges and gaining experience as he settles in — accomplishing his 'firsts' along the way.

The freshman crossed another 'first' off of his list on Saturday at Badger Scramble in Lake Geneva. He swept through the 113 pound bracket on his way to winning his first tournament for the Broncos.

Dummer, ranked eighth in Division 1 at 113 in the most recent Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll, started the day with a statement of intent. He pinned Kenosha Indian Trail's Crystal Gutierrez in 1:50. It was the first of two pins, including a pair of technical falls, on his way to the first place match.

That is where the dominance for Dummer continued.

In the final, Dummer squared off against Carson Bruce (18-9) of Brookfield Central. It took Dummer 3:09 of the match to secure a pin and win his bracket.

"He dominated the 113 class today," Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. "Dominant on the feet and got his escapes and reversals."

The Broncos backed up the day with a second place result and a pair of third place finishes.

Cooper Willis faced stiff competition throughout his 160 bracket. And, after successive pins over Brookfield Central's Isaac Peters (1:32) and Badger's Santino Buttita (2:54), Willis had to go up against three of the state's top ranked wrestlers at 160.

Willis won a technical fall (16-0) in 5:51 against the sixth ranked Judah Hammen of Kaukauna. Willis followed that up by winning a decision (7-1) over the fourth ranked Matthew Kuesel of Nicolet.

In the final, Willis competed against Kewaskum's Braeden Scoles. It was the second time this season that Willis was paired against the top ranked wrestler in Division 2. And once again he came out on the wrong side of the result — getting pinned in 5:12.

"He is making improvements," Weis said. "He is right there with the best of them."

Travis Moore and Gianni Scacco each finished third in their respective brackets for the Broncos. Moore went 3-2 at 170 with two pins and a technical fall victory. Scacco went 3-2 at 182 with three pins.

Waterford's Hunter Rudzinski recently lost his 12th place ranking at 152 and became on honorable mention. That will likely change after the senior won all five of his matches on Saturday to win his bracket.

Rudzinski won a technical fall (19-4) against Badger's Landon Boyd. He then recorded back-to-back major decisions against West Bend East's Logan Gregor and Kenosha Indian Trail's Luke Hogan. Rudzinski won a decision (7-3) over Nicolet's Benjamin Ott. In the final, Rudzinski won after an injury default from Oregon's Seth Niday.

"When he is on — no one is able to stop his shots," Waterford co-head coach Nate Gill said. "He was a takedown machine today."

Hudson Halter responded to a difficult outing in last weekend's Cheesehead Invitational with one of his finest.

Halter, ranked fifth at 120, pinned Union Grove's Martin Mausing in 25 seconds, earned a technical fall (16-1) over Oregon's Evan McGill and then pinned Cedarburg's Oliver Grudzinski (2:35) and Kenosha Indian Trail's Edwin Estrada (0:39) to reach the final. Kaukauna's Lucas Peters, ranked fourth, won in sudden victory (6-4).

"This was by far the best tournament I've seen him compete in, in high school," Gill said. "He was on constant attack today."

Kaukauna won the 13 team event with 273.5 points ahead of Nicolet (217). Union Grove (123) narrowly missed out on a third place result — finishing fourth behind Kenosha Indian Trail (125.5). Waterford finished 11th (71).

FREEDOM IRISH INVITATIONAL: Zeke Tiedt finished second at 220 pounds to give Burlington its best result at Saturday's Freedom Irish Invitational at Freedom High School in Kaukauna.

After an opening round bye, Tiedt (19-3) started his bracket with a technical fall (16-0) win over Evansville’s Baylin Crull. The senior then pinned Denmark’s Eagan Babiash (4:40) in the semifinals.

Tiedt was met in the final by Division 2's top ranked wrestler at 220, Amery’s Koy Hopke (30-0). Tiedt was pinned by the undefeated sophomore in 1:08.

Kade Boyd placed third for Burlington at 138. Boyd (12-5) won a decision (6-5) in his first match over Hortonville’s Kael Konrad and then pinned Bayport’s Ethan Farley (3:40). Boyd suffered a technical fall (15-0) loss to Appleton North’s Jake Stoffel. He secured his third place with a decision (10-4) win over West DePere’s Ryker Crooks.

Burlington finished eighth at the 19 team invite with 105.5 points. Amery won the event (190) ahead of Shiocton (149).

KEN HEINE BLACKSHIRT INVITATIONAL: Henry Amborn and Xavier Sanchez each placed second in their bracket for St. Catherine's Co-op on Saturday at Waukesha South High School.

Amborn (16-2), who attends Catholic Central, is ranked sixth at 152 pounds in Division 1 with a record of 16-2. He received an opening round bye and then pinned his teammate Mason Maile in 10 seconds. In the semifinal, Amborn secured a decision (6-3) over Hamilton's Max Burch.

Amborn was pinned in the first place match by Charlie Millard of Homestead in 2:23.

Xavier Sanchez started the 106 bracket with pins of Deerfield's Evan Grosvold (5:17) and Milton's Jesse Reid (1:22) to advance to the first place match. Sanchez was pinned by West Allis Central's Amadi Cameron in 1:21 to place second.

St. Catherine's Co op finished eighth at the 19 team invite with 80 points. Milton (297) won the event in front of second placed Waukesha North (181).

