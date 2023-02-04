Consistency has been at the heart of the Burlington High School wrestling team this season.

That pattern continued on Saturday at the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament at Elkhorn.

The Demons dominated the team competition behind three individual winners and six second place finishers.

"Our team is solid across the board," Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. "We have been successful all year with guys placing high and scoring bonus points along the way.

"It's a total team effort."

The Skrundz brothers, Austin and Patrick, each took home conference crowns for the Demons.

Austin Skrundz, competing at 152 pounds, won a technical fall (15-0) over Delavan-Darien's Jaden Volkert (1:21). The senior followed with a major decision (14-5) over Lake Geneva Badger's Elijah in the semifinal before winning his second conference title on the back of a major decision (12-3) over Waterford's Bryce Konwent in the first place match.

His younger brother, Patrick, made quick work at 113. After an opening round bye he secure a pin over Wilmot's Gabe Hernadez (1:44) in the semifinals and won the first place match with a pin over Westosha Central's Margaret Gillmore (1:11).

"Patrick was dominant all day," Gribble said. "He has come a long way this year and has a lot of heart."

Burlington's final conference title came from Kade Boyd at 160.

Boyd pinned Waterford's Jeremy Cherba (1:14) and won a major decision (10-1) over Union Grove's Noah Petrick. His first place match against Delavan-Darien's Nathan Huff went down to the wire -- but Boyd edged out a 12-11 decision.

"(Boyd) hasn't always won the close ones but overcame that today," Gribble said. "He has come along real good this year and is really starting to believe in himself."

Cole Dummer and Travis Moore led the charge Union Grove.

Dummer, competing at 132, opened with a bye and then won a technical fall (16-0) over Delavan-Darien's Jacob Huff (3:42). The sophomore made even sharper work in the first place match with a pin over Brody Toledo (3:06) to claim his second conference title.

"(Dummer) went out and scored a lot of points," Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. "This is the first step for state. With his confidence level he knows he can compete at this level. He is putting it all together."

Moore's work at 182 gave him his third conference title. The senior started with a bye before successive technical falls over Wilmot's Nolan DuChemin (19-3, 4:00) and Burlington's Lee Gauger (15-0, 2:40).

Waterford had a conference champion in Hudson Halter at 120.

After a bye, Halter won a technical fall (16-1) over Delavan-Darien's Tavier Moronez (4:04) in the semifinals. In the first place match Halter won a 5-4 decision over Wilmot's Gianni Rebellato to take his second conference title.

Burlington won the SLC Tournament with 257 points ahead of Lake Geneva Badger (176.5). Union Grove (157.5) placed fifth and Waterford (81.5) eighth.

"Our goals haven't changed," Gribble said. "We're focused on what we can control and focused on ourselves.

"I never want to put too many expectations on the kids and let them go out and compete. If we can wrestle well — we're happy with that."

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE: Isaiah Giron and Declan Nason gave the Eagles a lift as they hosted the Southeast Conference Tournament on Friday at Case High School.

Giron, competing at 120 pounds, pinned Kenosha Tremper's Ethan Albarran (1:36) to earn a spot in the first place match. Giron lost a 7-2 decision against Franklin's Matthew Barlay to place second.

Declan Nason, at 285, pinned Kenosha Tremper's Nicholas Mauldin (0:59) in the semifinals and then lost a tight 3-1 decision in the first place match to Franklin's Jake Pekar.

Park/Horlick Co-op had two competitors at the tournament.

Laurence Miller went 1-2 to place fifth at 120. Jack Vick-Baker, at 126, pinned Tremper's Nathan Hines (3:20) before being pinned by Kenosha Indian Trail's Edwin Estrada (1:40). In the consolation bracket semifinals Vick-Baker pinned Franklin's Finn Gaynor (1:42) and then lost a 7-2 decision in a rematch against Kenosha Tremper's in the third place match.

Franklin won the SEC Tournament with 229 points over Kenosha Tremper (202) and Oak Creek (192). Case (128) finished fifth and Park/Horlick Co-op (21) seventh.

ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN/CATHOLIC CENTRAL: DeMacio Trujillo went 4-1 for the Angels and finished second in a deep 145 pound bracket at the Paul Brug Pacer Premier Tournament on Friday at Shoreland Lutheran High School in Somers.

Trujillo opened his bracket with a pin over Greendale Martin Luther's Drake DeMarb (1:32) and then earned a 5-3 decision over Shoreland Lutheran's Adam Haas.

Trujillo's lone setback on the day came in his third round match-up against Living Word Lutheran's Calvin Stram, losing on a pin (2:30). He rebounded with back-to-back pins of his own — defeating Kenosha St. Joseph's Tyler Buttera (0:56) and Lake Country Lutheran's Gavin Kiley (2:00) to place second and earn first team all-conference.

Elijah LaFountain earned second team all-conference with a 4-1 outing at 182. The Racine Lutheran senior won all four of his matches with pins.

Greendale Martin Luther won the tournament with 167 points ahead of Lake Country Lutheran (150.5). St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central (62) placed seventh.