High school wrestling roundup: Burlington's Gill building upon impressive freshman season

Evan Gill was a freshman last season for the Burlington High School School wrestling team.

He didn't compete like one.

Gill went 35-14 his freshman season competing at 106 pounds. He won the East Troy Tournament and the WIAA Division 1 Waterford Regional.

He didn't make it to state as a freshman, placing third in sectionals, but set a solid foundation to build upon with a year's worth of experience under his belt.

How did he start his sophomore campaign? With a win.

Gill secured first place in the 106-pound weight class at Saturday's Gunslinger Invitational at Slinger High School.

The sophomore's day opened with a technical fall (16-0, 2:58) over Oconomowoc's William Mattert.

He followed with a pin over Neenah's Jaxon Ennis (4:28) in the second round before facing adversity in the third round, losing a decision (11-5) to Brent Krejcarek of Kewaskum.

Gill advanced to the championship bracket and bounced back by defeating Homestead's George Jones by decision (10-7). He advanced to the championship match and defeated Ibes Hamdan of Oconomowoc on a 9-3 decision.

"(Gill) showed a lot of heart and character," Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. "He learned a lot from his earlier matches."

Collectively, the Demons had a strong and consistent outing at the invite, finishing fourth with 302.5 points, trailing only champion Arrowhead (415.5), Neenah (391.5) and Muskego (314.5).

"This is a good tournament with a lot of good teams," Gribble said. "It was going to be a good wake up call to our younger kids who haven't been at this level.

"I'm proud of the effort. I know we have more in the tank."

Patrick Skrundz placed third at 120. After an opening round loss to Neenah's Declan Koch on a pin (1:31), the freshman battled back to win the rest of his matches.

From round two to four Skrundz won with pins, against Muskego's Tim Madia (3:52), Brookfield Central's Noah Mentjes (43 seconds) and Slinger's Lauren Osborn (26 seconds). It put Skrundz into the third-place match, where he won a 7-1 decision over Caleb Hillshafer of West Bend East.

"(Skrundz) lost a match early, bounced back and improved every match," Gribble said. "His last match was the best he looked all day. He has a huge heart and battles."

Patrick's older brother, Austin, also placed third. The senior, at 160, won decisively on his way to the championship bracket with a major decision (17-4) over De Pere's Peyton Cappelle and pins of Muskego's Jack Stanis (2:50) and West Bent East's Connor Stedlt (3:27).

Austin lost in the championship bracket, being pinned by Homestead's Charlie Millard (3:04), but answered back by winning a decision (8-4) in the third-place match against Arrowhead's Ramon Gulmatico.

"(Austin) is taking ownership as a leader on this team," Gribble said. "He has been through it, he knows what it takes for us to be successful and to do things the right way."

Burlington also saw fourth-place finishes from Brody Toledo (132) and Grant Otter (220). Ben Guerra (126) and Nolan Myszkewicz (145) both placed fifth.

CASE: Carter Leiber led the Eagles with a third-place finish in the Gerald "Sarge" Marking Scramble on Saturday at Campbellsport.

Leiber, competing at 132 pounds, went 4-1. The junior won his opening round match with a pin over West Allis Central's Jacob Madaus (3:54) before being pinned by Ripon's Joey Williams (1:29) in the second round.

It would be the last setback for Leiber. He finished with consecutive pins of Random Lake's Patrick McCullen (1:54) and Mayville's Soren Kewley (0:47) and then winning a decision (12-5) over Cedarburg's Colin Maier in the third-place match.

Mateo Fuentes placed fourth at 170, going 3-2 with two pins.

HORLICK/PARK: Gavin Leo placed fourth in the debut of the Horlick/Park Co-op wrestling team in Saturday's Nicolet Scramble at Glendale.

Leo, from Park, placed fourth at 182 pounds. The junior won a major decision (15-4) over Brodie Gandudgeon of Whitefish Bay/Dominican/USM, then bounced back from three straight losses with a medical forfeiture win over Caleb Rysewyk of Nicolet.

Gregory Tirado and Isaiah Harris placed sixth at 195 and 220, respectively.

HOWARD MANLEY DUALS: Union Grove opened their tournament schedule by finishing seventh in the Howard Manley Duals Saturday at East Troy.

Union Grove went 1-2 to finish third in Pool B: losing to Lodi (61-13), defeating Clinton (60-24) and then losing to Beaver Dam (57-18). The Broncos were entered into the seventh-ninth pool and defeated Delavan-Darien (39-36) and East Troy (42-30) to finish seventh.

The Broncos had stellar outings from Cole Dummer and Travis Moore.

Dummer went 42-7 as a freshman last season and was a state qualifier at 113 pounds. The sophomore is leaping to 138 this season and is adapting seamlessly.

"He went out and dominated," Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. "He had a bit of a growth spurt but he is still moving around like he's at 113 pounds."

Dummer opened by winning a major decision (9-1) over Lodi's Owen Breunig. He had two straight pins of Clinton's Chase Adrian-Welsh (2:37) and Beaver Dam's Dylan Hahn (2:32). Dummer then defeated Delavan-Darien's Christopher Karbash, a state qualifier last season in Division 2 at 120, by decision (7-1). He polished off the perfect day by pinning East Troy's Jacob Ginal (1:31).

Moore, competing primarily at 195, also went 5-0 for the Broncos. The senior sandwiched a forfeit win against Beaver Dam with four pins, beating Lodi's Klayton Counihan (1:06), Delavan-Darien's Dylan Beighton (1:03) and East Troy's Joey Meadows (0:39).

"He has really emerged as a great leader on the team," Weis said. "He has taken the leadership role on and I think it's helped his wrestling, looking into the finer details."

Moore also pinned Clinton's Jace Holloway (2:52) while competing in the 220 class.

"We have things to work on but it's early," Weis said. "It was a good tournament to gauge and see where we're at."

Waterford went 0-3 to finish fourth in Pool A, losing to East Troy (44-30), Prairie du Chien (63-6) and Kenosha Indian Trail (48-30). The Wolverines went into the 10th-12th pool and picked up successive wins over Madison West (48-6) and Clinton (35-30) to finish 10th.

Seth Bjorge had a dominant day for the Wolverines at 285 pounds. The senior went 5-0 with four pins. After a forfeit against East Troy, Bjorge pinned Prairie du Chien's Dylan Wright (3:05), Indian Trail's Gavin Martinez LaPorte (0:12), Madison West's Henry Miesbauer (1:13) and Clinton's Van Jensen (0:37).

Hudson Halter, competing at 126, went 4-0 with a pin over Kenosha Indian Trail's Edwin Estrada in 38 seconds. The senior picked up three victories via forfeiture.

BLACKSHIRT DUALS: Elijah LaFountain shined for the St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central Co-op wrestling team in the Blackshirt Duals Saturday at Waukesha South.

LaFountain went 5-0 across two weight classes.

He opened at 220 pounds and pinned Wilmot's Nolan DuChemin (1:23). The rest of his day was at 195, winning a decision (8-7) over Germantown's Alex Pluta and then pinning both Waukesha South's Israel Albiter (1:31) and Whitnall/Greendale's Chuck Stuart (3:45). He finished with a forfeit win against Greendale Martin Luther.

The Angels finished sixth going 0-5 with losses to Wilmot (72-12), Germantown (78-3), Waukesha South (72-12), Whitnall/Greendale (75-6) and Martin Luther (60-12).