High school wrestling: Racine County features some of the state's finest wrestlers

Other returning state qualifiers are Johnson (29-18), Cherba (43-13) and Kaminski (27-15). Johnson will again be at 106 pounds while Cherba is moving up to 138 and Kaminski to 182.

“I think we’re going to be pretty solid,” Fitzpatrick said. “We have a few gaps, but we’re led by four state qualifiers, so that’s always good to have. I think conference-wise, it will probably be between us and Burlington. I think Burlington is a little more stacked than we are, but anything can happen in wrestling tournaments.”

After winning state championships as a freshman and sophomore, Halter has still managed to raise the bar with his performance.

“He continues to wrestle almost year-round,” Fitzpatrick said. “So he keeps getting better and better and his technique gets crisper. We’re just wanting him to open us his game a little more because he’s such a controlling wrestler. He likes to control everything instead of cutting guys loose and cutting them down.

“The problem he’s having right now and people don’t even want to take him on. They just want to keep it close and that’s a frustrating thing for a wrestler because he wants to to wrestle. So we’re trying to convince him to let people go.Then they’re forced to wrestle you and things will open up.”