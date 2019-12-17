High school wrestling: Racine County features some of the state's finest wrestlers

An upward trend is continuing with high school wrestling programs west of I-94 in Racine County.
Burlington, which qualified eight wrestlers for the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament, is looking even deeper. The same is true with Waterford, led by two-time state champion Hayden Halter, and with Union Grove, which has the impressive foundation of brothers Cade and Cooper Willis.
Park, which has achieved a revival under coach Jon Burdick, returns four state qualifiers. Meanwhile, Horlick and Case are each trying to develop an identity while dealing with limited numbers.
The co-op team of St. Catherine’s, Racine Lutheran and Prairie had a strong inaugural season last year. And Catholic Central will not be competing at the varsity level this season.
Here are previews of the seven county wrestling teams:
Southeast Conference Case Eagles
COACH: Dave Edwards, 10th season.
LAST SEASON: 6-11 overall, 2-5 in the Southeast Conference.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Cristian Servantez; Kishari Webster; Jesus Arias; Jay Shelmidine. Juniors — Ben Wahlen; Kenneth Leon; Lucas Jackson. Sophomore — Gavin Gutmann.
OUTLOOK: Edwards will be trying to mold a competitive team out of several younger wrestlers.
“We are young and the kids are working hard.” he said. “It will be interesting to see the growth of the team.”
Horlick Rebels
COACH: Jerry Kupper, 20th season.
LAST SEASON: 8-19 overall, 0-7 in the SEC,
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Donta Roberts (126); Max Mitchell (152/160). Juniors — Alex Opichka (113/120); Lorenzo Paez (145/152); Joe Lynch (160/170). Sophomores — Javae Migdal (113/120); Nico Brandies (152/160).
OUTLOOK: The Rebels have had low numbers, but expect to get more wrestlers early in the season.
“Our goal will be to win more individual matches than we lose while we wait for more wrestlers to get back,” Kupper said. “Then we will work to show continual improvement throughout the year and build towards the state tournament series.”
Further depth will come from freshmen Damarion McCray (132), Terrius Davis (160/170), Daniel Feest (170/182) and Nick Segura (220/285).
Park Panthers
COACH: Jon Burdick, ninth season.
LAST SEASON: 5-2 overall, 5-2 in the SEC.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Angel Rodriguez (106); Joseph Mendoza (120); Dartrell Joshua (138); DaShawn Bolton (145); Anthony Nielsen (170); Dominic Ford (170); Jarrel Campbell (195). Juniors — Justin Bailey-Prescott (126) 10-16; LaDainian Johnson Jr. (160).
OUTLOOK: The Panthers have progressed each season under Burdick and return four state qualifiers. They are Rodriguez (33-11), Mendoza (38-7), Bolton (34-13) and Campbell (28-10). The goal this season is to win the conference championship.
“We are returning with seven seniors and two juniors who have experience wrestling at the varsity level,” Burdick said. “We will continue to build on a successful 2018-19 season record of 5-2 in the conference and a fourth-place team finish at the conference tournament.
“Our philosophy this year is to score as many match points as we can. That means taking our opponents down and letting them go or working on our top wrestling and scoring backpoints.”
Southern Lakes Conference Burlington Demons
COACH: Jade Gribble, 16th season.
LAST SEASON: 13-7 overall, 7-0 in the SLC. Won Fond du Lac Tournament, Mequon Homestead Invitational, Southern Lakes Conference, WIAA Division 1 Burlington Regional and Park Sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Elijah Kiesler (160); Max Ehlen (145/152); Jake Skrundz (170/182); Qwade Gehring (170/182); Ben Kumphrey (160); Ben Stevenson (138); Cody Welker (152). Juniors — Zach Wallace, Jaden Bird (120); Grant Koenen (126); Nathaniel Cortez (132); Will McCarthy (113). Sophomore — Andrew Karnes (160); Zeke Tiedt (195/220).
OUTLOOK: With 45 wrestlers out this season, which is about 10 more than the last few years, the Demons could be even more dominant. They certainly were last season eight state qualifiers, three of whom won medals. Bird, voted the All-Racine County Wrestler of the Year, went 44-4 and was third at 113 pounds, Welker (35-7) was fourth at 145 and Skrundz (22-4) was third at 160.
Other state qualifiers were Stevenson, Ehlen, Kumprey (32-6), Gehring (34-9) and Wallace (34-12).
“We definitely have a hard-working group that believes in themselves and believes in their abilities and have done a lot of wrestling,” Gribble said. “I’m pretty excited about that. And I’m pretty excited about our numbers. The problem I’m having right now is making sure we can get enough matches for all our varsity reserves and junior varsity wrestlers.”
With his most experienced wrestlers leading the way, Gribble expects to contend with any team in the state.
“They’ve been there before and they know what to expect,” he said. “They know where they need to go and, hopefully, we can get them there. They’re not going to be surprised by anything they see this year, that’s for sure.”
Union Grove Broncos
COACH: Andy Weis, 17th season.
LAST SEASON: Third in the Southern Lakes Conference, fourth in the 42-team Mid-States Tournament.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Luke Peterson (106); Thomas Cook (126); Jon Sackman (152), Dylan Scacco (160); Connor Esch (285). Juniors — Cade Willis (132); Gavin Hood (182); Trae Ford (195). Sophomores — Cooper Willis (120); Caleb Cozad (138).
OUTLOOK: The Willis brothers are the cornerstone of this team and have the hardware to back that up.
Cade was 34-4 at 126 pounds last season, with all four of his losses coming against state place-winners. After placing fifth at state at 105 pounds as a freshman, he went 2-2 at the tournament last season. Cooper (47-4) was fourth at 106 pounds as a freshman last season.
“In their offseason, they haven’t stopped training,” Weis said. “Whether that’s going to their club at Higher Level or going to different tournaments around the United States, they are having success. And their success breeds other success with the other kids on the team. They see what they’re doing and they want to emulate them.”
Other standouts last season include Scacco (16-13), Sackman (25-13) and Esch (25-18). Freshmen who have impressed Weis so far are Riley Storm-Voltz at 138 pounds) and Travis Moore (145). Moore has wrestled with the Willis brothers at Higher Level and, “comes in with quite a bit of experience,” Weis said.
With the Willis brothers leading the way, Weis is expecting his wrestlers to achieve even greater success.
“We’re looking to take that next step,” he said. “The two powerhouses in the conference are Waterford and Burlington and we want to compete with them this year. We’ve got a pretty strong senior-led team along with Cade and Cooper. I feel we have probably one of our most balanced and deep teams.”
Waterford Wolverines
COACH: Tom Fitzpatrick, fifth season.
LAST SEASON: 10-2 overall, second place in the Southern Lakes Conference, regional and sectional tournaments.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Lucas Winski (145); Jacob Cherba (152); Nick Goldammer (160); Zach Kaminski (182); Gavin Morawetz (285). Juniors — Lucas Johnson (106); Hayden Halter (126); Will French (152). Sophomore — Evan Danowski (170).
OUTLOOK: There are 17 wrestlers in state history who have won four WIAA championships and Halter could join the group with two seasons remaining. He went 41-6 and won the state title at 120 pounds and will be moving up to 126 as a junior.
Other returning state qualifiers are Johnson (29-18), Cherba (43-13) and Kaminski (27-15). Johnson will again be at 106 pounds while Cherba is moving up to 138 and Kaminski to 182.
“I think we’re going to be pretty solid,” Fitzpatrick said. “We have a few gaps, but we’re led by four state qualifiers, so that’s always good to have. I think conference-wise, it will probably be between us and Burlington. I think Burlington is a little more stacked than we are, but anything can happen in wrestling tournaments.”
After winning state championships as a freshman and sophomore, Halter has still managed to raise the bar with his performance.
“He continues to wrestle almost year-round,” Fitzpatrick said. “So he keeps getting better and better and his technique gets crisper. We’re just wanting him to open us his game a little more because he’s such a controlling wrestler. He likes to control everything instead of cutting guys loose and cutting them down.
“The problem he’s having right now and people don’t even want to take him on. They just want to keep it close and that’s a frustrating thing for a wrestler because he wants to to wrestle. So we’re trying to convince him to let people go.Then they’re forced to wrestle you and things will open up.”
As if one Halter isn’t daunting enough for opponents, the Wolverines now have two with freshman Hudson joining his brother.
“This kid’s a pleasant surprise,” Fitzpatrick said. “He’s every bit as athletic as Hayden. He’s just a fun kid and he’s not afraid to go for it. He’s going to be a good one. He took a little time off from wrestling and he’s now just getting back into it, which I like, because it keeps him hungry.”
Metro Classic Conference St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie
COACH: Nick Loomis, second season.
LAST SEASON: Went 4-2 overall and placed second in the conference. Placed fifth at the Palmyra-Eagle Tournament and ninth at the Delafield St. John’s Tournament.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Junior — Daniel Sanchez (132). Sophomores — Serenity Ford (113); Angel Aranda (126).
OUTLOOK: Loomis led the program to a successful debut last season and hopes to continue that growth. The program’s top returnee is Sanchez, who went 24-11 and qualified for the sectional tournament. The other returning letterwinners are Aranda (12-13) and Ford (10-13).
Senior leadership comes from Jaylen Houston (182), who joined the team this year, Zackary Cruz (195) and Traykiese Gillentine (220).
“This season, our goals are to win all conference dual meets and win the conference tournament,” Loomis said. “Another goal is to qualify three to four wrestlers to the sectional tournament. On a more simple note, we want to get better with technique and basic wrestling skills each week and win tough matches in the third period.”