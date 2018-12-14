Racine County high school wrestling teams are thick with talent this season.
Among the cream of the crop is Burlington sophomore Hayden Halter. Halter transferred from Waterford High School, where he went 48-2 as a freshman last season and won the WIAA Division 1 state title at 113 pounds.
"He's back where he belongs," Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. "Hayden lives in Waterford and he's always been a Waterford kid; he's going to do great things for our program."
Also, Catholic Central is back after being inactive for the 2017-18 season and St. Catherine's, Racine Lutheran and Prairie have combined to created a new team led by Nick Loomis.
Here is a look at the eight county wrestling teams:
Case Eagles
Southeast Conference
COACH: Dave Edwards, ninth season.
LAST SEASON: 5-12 overall, 1-6 in SEC dual meets, eighth at WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Regional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Perriontae Foggs (220), Kyle Guillien (152), Tim Rothen (160). Juniors — Josh Leonard (126), Caden Desantiago (132), Julian Cintron (138), Cristian Servantez (170), Kishari Webster (182).
OUTLOOK: “We are a younger team as far as experience goes," Edwards said. "We are looking forward to see how some people step up this year and take it to the next level.”
Horlick Rebels
Southeast Conference
COACH: Jerry Kupper, 19th season.
LAST SEASON: 12-20 overall, 1-6 in SEC dual meets, seventh at Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Regional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Nick Cihler (152), Ethan Gegare (170), Edward Opichka (113), Damon Young (220). Junior — Donte Roberts. Sophomore — Lorenzo Paez (145).
OUTLOOK: Horlick was hit hard by graduation losses, but Kupper is optimistic about his young squad.
"After graduation losses last year, we will be young on experience as a team," Kupper said. "But our goal will be to get better each match, improve as a team and be competitive."
Horlick will be led by seniors Cihler, Gegare, Opichka and Young.
Park Panthers
Southeast Conference
COACH: Jon Burdick, seventh season.
LAST SEASON: 4-3 overall and in the Southeast Conference; third in Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Regional, third in Division 1 Park Sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Juniors — Angel Rodriguez (106), Joseph Mendoza (120), Dashawn Bolton (138), Marcellus Stills (152), Anthony Nielsen (170). Sophomores — LaDanian Johnson (160).
OUTLOOK: "We graduated four seniors from last year," Burdick said. "We are returning with seven juniors and two sophomores who have experience wrestling at the varsity level. We will continue to build on a successful 2017-18 season record of 4-3 in the conference and a third place team finish at the conference tournament."
Park is led by Mendoza (38-9), a state qualifier last season at 120 pounds.
"Our philosophy this year is to score as many match points as we can," Burdick said. "That means taking our opponents down and letting them go or working on our top wrestling and scoring backpoints. Our goal is to finish in the top-two in both the dual meet season and at the conference tournament."
Burlington Demons
Southern Lakes Conference
COACH: Jade Gribble, 15th season.
LAST SEASON: 13-1 overall, 7-0 in the Southern Lakes Conference; first in SLC Tournament, first in Division 1 Bradford Regional, first in Division 1 Park Sectional, lost in Division 1 state semifinal to Holmen 27-26. Skrundz placed sixth at Division 1 state individual tournament at 145 pounds.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Wyatt Hayes (285), Nate Bousman (220), Zac Weiler (132), Kyle DeRosier (120). Juniors — John Kubiak (195), Elijah Kiesler (152), Max Ehlen (145), Jake Skrundz (160), Qwade Gehring (170), Ben Kumphrey (138), Ben Stevenson (126), Cody Welker (138). Sophomores — Zach Wallace (160), Jaden Bird (113), Grant Koenen (120), Nathaniel Cortez (126), Jacob Cortez (132).
OUTLOOK: "We have an exciting group of returning letter winners and good numbers in the program this year," Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. "We have nice balance throughout our lineup and expect to compete for a conference championship and look to make some noise in the state."
The Demons advanced to the state team semifinals last season and have returning state qualifiers include Stevenson, Weiler, Welker, Kumprey, Ehlen, Skrundz, Gehring and Hayes.
Union Grove Broncos
Southern Lakes Conference
COACH: Andy Weis, 16th season.
LAST SEASON: 8-9 overall, 2-5 in the Southern Lakes Conference, Cade Willis (105) was in individual state qualifier and finished fifth.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Keith Storm-Voltz (182/195), Barron Masi (195/220). Juniors — Thomas Cook (126), Drayton Doberstein (152), Dylan Scacco (152), Jon Sackman (138), Luke Peterson (106/113). Sophomores — Cade Willis (120), Trae Ford (170).
OUTLOOK: The Broncos will have to rely on their veteran wrestlers to guide the underclassmen this season.
"We are returning many wrestlers with some varsity experience, so I am hoping they can use that experience to help the team win more duals this year," Weis said. "We are returning five sectional qualifiers and hope that they are able to take the next step at the end of February and wrestle in the state tournament.
Weis said a key addition is freshman Cooper Willis, who "has an excellent chance of making some noise."
Waterford Wolverines
Southern Lakes Conference
COACH: Tom Fitzpatrick, fourth season.
LAST SEASON: 6-1 in Southern Lakes Conference; second in SLC Tournament, second in Division 1 New Berlin West Sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Alex Guardiola (160), Dalton Danowski (170/182), Tony Mastrocola (195), Boyd Biggs (220). Juniors — Lucas Winski (138), Nick Goldammer (145), Jacob Cherba (152), Zach Kaminski (170). Sophomores — Lucas Johnson (106), Josh Cherba (132).
OUTLOOK: "This year we have five returning state qualifiers," said Fitzpatrick, whose team lost Division 1 182-pound state champion Jared Krattiger to graduation. "Leading the way will be Hayden Halter, who wrestled at Burlington last season."
Josh Cherba, Guardiola, Kaminski and Biggs are the other returning qualifiers. Halter will wrestle at 120 pounds.
"We expect lots of good things from these young men," Fitzpatrick said. "We have two freshmen that made the varsity lineup and are making an immediate impact for us — Hunter Rudzinski (113) and Evan Danowski (170/182)."
Catholic Central Hilltoppers
Metro Classic Conference
COACH: Jim Friend, first season.
LAST SEASON: Program was inactive.
OUTLOOK: The Hilltoppers are in full rebuild mode as they only have two wrestlers competing at the varsity level. Five will compete on the junior varsity team.
Manny James, a sophomore, and Henry Amborn, a freshman, are the two varsity members that Friend says have a great chance of having a successful season.
"These kids are learning every day," Friend said. "Manny and Henry are teaching the junior varsity team a lot. This is going to be a season of learning and I think we will grow."
St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Prairie Angels
Metro Classic Conference
COACH: Nick Loomis, first season (first year of program).
OUTLOOK: The Angels are making an impact early on this season. They've already won two meets and Loomis said it's because of their eagerness to compete.
"Our captains Daniel Sanchez and Trenten Payne are leading our young team to competitive matches," Loomis said. "These two wrestlers catch on very quickly, and lead by example during practice and competition."
