The Burlington High School wrestling team kept up a pretty impressive tradition Saturday at the WIAA Division 1 Wilmot Regional.

For the second straight year, the Demons qualified 13 wrestlers to the sectional meet, which is next Saturday at Burlington.

They had three champions, four runners-up, five third-place finishers and one in fourth place — the top four in each weight class advance to sectionals — and easily won the regional team title with 250 points, well ahead of second-place Wilmot (157). Both teams advance to the team sectional Tuesday at Elkhorn.

Union Grove, with two champions and eight total sectional qualifiers, just missed going to the team sectional, finishing third with 152.5 points. Waterford, with one champion and five qualifiers, was eighth (88.5).

A total of 26 Racine County wrestlers advanced to the sectional.

Burlington’s two lightest wrestlers, sophomore Evan Gill at 106 pounds and freshman Patrick Skrundz at 113, each won championships, as did senior Grant Otter at 220.

Gill (39-7), who competed for Waterford last year, cruised through his two matches following a quarterfinal bye. He pinned Ezequiel Dominguez of Kenosha Indian Trail in 1:57 in the semifinal and beat Braxton Storbeck on a technical fall (16-0 in 4:47) in the first-place match.

Skrundz (39-7), who also had a quarterfinal bye, pinned both of his opponents. He beat Sam Schwebke of Wilmot in 47 seconds in the semifinals and Alex Donkor of Kenosha Tremper in 1:29 in the final.

“They both dominated all day,” Demons coach Jade Gribble said. “With (Gill), it’s all about continuing with a lot of confidence. Patrick has wrestled well for us all year — he’s a great scrambler and he’s coming into his own.”

Otter (37-9) had pins in both of his matches as well, but had to work a little harder to create those results. After a bye, he pinned Willem Riley of Union Grove in 122 to advance to the first-place match against Ethan McClain of Kenosha Bradford/Reuther (31-8).

Otter got a takedown early, but McClain reversed him and put Otter on his back for some back points. That made him more focused the rest of the match, Gribble said.

After a close first period, Otter started in the down position to begin the second period and took over the match, pinning McClain in 3:36.

Gribble said an overtime loss in the 220 title match in last week’s Southern Lakes Conference Championships gave Otter more incentive to finish strong Saturday.

“Grant has a lot of heart,” Gribble said. “He got caught, but we knew as the match went on he would get tougher and he was able to get a nice win.

“He’s been a steady contributor to our program for four years and he was able to win a regional title.”

Finishing second for Burlington were Brody Toledo (30-12) at 132, Nolan Myszkewicz (38-11) at 145, Austin Skrundz (40-7) at 152 and Kade Boyd (36-9) at 160.

Myszkewicz had a tough matchup in his first-place match, having to go against Corbin Ramos of Bradford/Reuther, ranked fifth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Grappler coaches poll. After wins by technical fall and pin in the quarterfinals and semifinals, Myszkewicz was pinned by Ramos in 3:20 in the first-place match.

Myszkewicz recovered quickly in the second-place wrestleback, pinning senior Jeremiah Cook of Union Grove in 5:50.

In the team sectional, this is the first year both the first- and second-place regional teams advance to the sectional.

In the semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Elkhorn, Burlington will face Milton Regional runner-up Milton and Wilmot will face Milton Regional winner Mukwonago. The winning teams will wrestle for a trip to the WIAA State Team Tournament 20 minutes after the semifinals conclude.

Burlington last appeared at the State Team Tournament in 2019.

For Union Grove, sophomore Cole Dummer at 132 pounds and senior Travis Moore at 182 won their weight-class titles.

Dummer (39-4) had little trouble, giving up a couple of points before pinning Gunnar Peterson of Westosha Central in 2:30 in the semifinals, then wrestling a steady match in the final and beat Burlington’s Toledo 11-0.

“Cole dominated,” Broncos coach Andy Weis said. “He was moving well on his feet and it’s nice to see.”

Moore (39-5) beat Brandon Beauford of Westosha Central on a technical fall (16-0 in 2:25) in the semifinals, then had a tough first-place match against London Kiser of Indian Trail (36-12). Kiser scored the first points of the match, but Moore controlled Kiser the rest of the way for a 6-2 victory.

“It was a little tight,” Weis said of Moore’s match. “Kiser got the first takedown, but Travis escaped and scored six unanswered points.

“They have more work to do and they have to be ready to rock and roll right away.”

Finishing third for Union Grove were freshmen Braxton Storbeck (12-13) at 106 and Xavier Angeles (10-13) at 113, Cook (13-18) at 145, junior Sawyer Rewolinski (20-22) at 170 and senior Willem Riley (13-18) at 220.

It will be the first sectional for all five wrestlers, Weis said.

“It’s exciting for both freshman to get another week of practice,” Weis said. “I hope they will wrestle well and we’ll see what happens.”

Waterford’s only champion was Hudson Halter, who had a close match in the first-place match at 120 pounds.

After a bye and a win by technical fall over Landon Jacobs of Burlington (17-1 in 3:59), Halter (30-7) edged Gianni Rebellato of Wilmot (36-6) on a 7-5 decision in the first-place match.

Taking third for the Wolverines was Bryce Konwent (24-14) at 160 pounds.

Jeremy Cherba (16-17), who finished fourth at 170, had three pins after a quarterfinal loss and they came in a span of 3:39, second-best in the meet. And Diego Torres (5-9), who was fourth at 145, was the seventh seed and had the largest seed-place difference in the meet.

DIVISION 1 FRANKLIN REGIONAL: The St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central co-op team had two champions at the WIAA Division 1 Franklin Regional and a total of six qualifiers for next week’s South Milwaukee Sectional.

Case had the most Racine County qualifiers from the regional, seven, and the Horlick/Park co-op team had three qualifiers.

Case fourth in the meet with 124 points, with St. Catherine’s Co-op fifth with 100 and Horlick/Park in seventh (54). Franklin won the team title with 283 ahead of runner-up Oak Creek (212).

Winning championships for the Angels, who had just nine wrestlers in the regional, were DeMacio Trujillo at 145 pounds and Elijah LaFountain at 182.

Trujillo (9-3) beat Landon Pace of regional team champion Franklin 9-0 in the semifinals, then pinned Jomar Matos of Milwaukee Ronald Reagan (21-8) in 2:32 in the first-place match.

LaFountain (32-7) pinned Joseph Ramos of Reagan in 1:48 in his semifinal match, then outlasted Teagan Fox of Franklin (16-5) with a 13-10 decision in the first-place match.

St. Catherine’s Co-op had two third-place and two fourth-place finishers.

Case had three second-place finishers and three third-place wrestlers.

Mateo Fuentes (9-4), who was second at 170 pounds, had an unusual path to second place. After a one-minute pin of Hayden Diamond of South Milwaukee in the semifinals, Fuentes lost on a medical forfeit against Manny Joseph of Franklin in the first-place match,

Fuentes was able to recover and wrestle in the second-place match, where he beat Gavin Leo of Horlick/Park on a 7-2 decision.

Isaiah Giron (19-15) took second at 120 pounds and Declan Nason (18-10) was second at 285 pounds.

In their respective second-place matches, Giron pinned Owen Luedtke of Oak Creek in 39 seconds and Nason won by no contest over Miguel Duran-Jimenez of South Milwaukee.

Jack Vick-Baker (9-9) had the best finish for Horlick/Park, taking second at 126 pounds. Vick-Baker lost a tight 7-6 decision against Trent Young of Oak Creek (25-11) in the first-place match, then won by no contest over Austin Johnson of South Milwaukee in the second-place match.