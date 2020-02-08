High school wrestling: Burlington wins third straight SLC championship

“We knew we had to be up to our game and get the most out of every one of out athletes. I thought everyone pretty much wrestled to their ability and they came within 14 points of having a huge upset. I was pretty impressed with the group. I thought they did an excellent job.”

Halter, ranked third at 126 pounds, made short work of his two opponents after a first-round bye. He pinned Jacob Greidanus of Delavan-Darien in 1:15 in the semifinals and then scored a 15-0 technical fall in 4:00 over Thomas Slack of Elkhorn Area.

Could Halter be even better than last season, when he won his second state championship? Fitzpatrick believes so.

“Last year, he would win a lot of matches 7-2, but he wouldn’t completely dominate,” Fitzpatrick said. “But this year, he believes in the Iowa style, which is just go and score and score and score.

“That’s what he did all day and that’s what he’s pretty much been doing all season. If he keeps that up, he’s going to have a good chance of winning a third straight title.”

Johnson, ranked seventh, scored an 11-1 major decision over Mason Hennessey of Delavan-Darien in the semifinals and then decisioned Joe Showalter of Elkhorn Area 11-7 for the championship at 106 pounds. Scowalter is ranked ninth.