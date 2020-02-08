High school wrestling: Burlington wins third straight SEC championship

Jade Gribble couldn't have asked for much more from his Burlington High School wrestlers Saturday.
Oh, maybe there were some kids who weren't at their best. But when all was said and done, the Demons won the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament for the third straight season behind seven individual champions at Lake Geneva Badger.
Burlington scored 239.5 points to hold off runner-up Waterford (225.5) by 14 points. Union Grove was third with 185.5.
Champions for Burlington were Grant Koenen at 120 pounds, Cody Welker (152), Jaden Bird (113), Max Ehlen (145), Jaek Skrundz (170), Qwade Gehring (182) and Zach Wallace (195). An eighth Burlington wrestler — Zeke Tiedt at 220 pounds — advanced to the championship before losing a 3-2 decision.
The other three Racine County champions in this tournament were from Waterford — two-time defending state champion Hayden Halter at 126 pounds, Lucas Johnson at 106 and Joshua Cherba at 138.
"I'm really happy for our kids," Gribble said. "Some of our kids looked really, really good. Other kids didn't wrestle their finest, but were able to get some wins.
"To have eight kids in the finals is always an impressive thing and then we had seven champions. I was really happy with the effort."
Bird, Welker, Skrundz and Wallace won their second straight SLC championships Saturday. Ehlen and Gehring each returned to the top after falling short last year.
But perhaps the most impressive performance by a Burlington wrestler was Grant Koenen at 120 pounds. Koenen, who improved to 9-0 in the conference this season, scored a 3-2 decision over Cooper Willis in the semifinals.
Willis placed fourth in the WIAA Division 1 state meet as a freshman last season and is ranked second at 120 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online. Koenen is honorable mention at that weight class.
"Cooper is a very talented young man," Gribble said. "It was a good battle there. It was very close. Grant has a really good day to be able to get that."
Willis had been sidelined by the flu recently. Did Union Grove coach Andy Weis consider that a factor in his loss to Koenen?
"I don't think he was feeling his best, but no excuses," Weis said. "The other kid came out wrestling hard and we just didn't score enough points to win. He's going to start feeling better and then he'll go after it and get it."
Koenen went on to win his first conference championship by pinning Trayton Torres of Elkhorn in 3:17.
Bird, ranked fourth by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, dominated in two matches after a first-round bye. The reigning All-Racine County Wrestler of the Year scored an 8-0 major decision over Hudson Halter of Waterford in the semifinals and then had an 8-1 decision over Josh Stritesky of Badger in the championship match.
Ehlen, ranked ninth, pinned Lucas Winski of Waterford in 5:58 in the championship match at 145 pounds. It was a performance Gribble considered to be one of the key victories of the tournament for Burlington. After that match, Jake Skrundz defeated Waterford's Zach Kaminski 7-0 at 170 pounds, adding to Burlington's momentum.
"Going into the final round, we were down by two to Waterford," Gribble said. "To get a pin there in the finals at 145 pounds was absolutely huge. Because then, we got a nice win at 170 against Kaminski, who is a very quality young man and then we dominated at 182 and 195."
Gehring, ranked third, pinned Gianni Scacco of Union Grove in 1:17 in the championship match at 182 pounds. And Wallace, ranked seventh, pinned Gavin Hood of Union Grove in 1:13 in the championship match at 195.
In another championship match involving Burlington, Welker won a 17-11 decision over Will French of Waterford at 152 pounds.
Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick was thrilled by his team's runner-up finish, especially considering just 14 points separated the Wolverines from Burlington.
"We knew going in that we didn't have a 220-pounder and we knew that Burlington was the team to beat," he said. "They beat us pretty good in a dual when we first wrestled them.
"We knew we had to be up to our game and get the most out of every one of out athletes. I thought everyone pretty much wrestled to their ability and they came within 14 points of having a huge upset. I was pretty impressed with the group. I thought they did an excellent job."
Halter, ranked third at 126 pounds, made short work of his two opponents after a first-round bye. He pinned Jacob Greidanus of Delavan-Darien in 1:15 in the semifinals and then scored a 15-0 technical fall in 4:00 over Thomas Slack of Elkhorn Area.
Could Halter be even better than last season, when he won his second state championship? Fitzpatrick believes so.
"Last year, he would win a lot of matches 7-2, but he wouldn't completely dominate," Fitzpatrick said. "But this year, he believes in the Iowa style, which is just go and score and score and score.
"That's what he did all day and that's what he's pretty much been doing all season. If he keeps that up, he's going to have a good chance of winning a third straight title."
Johnson, ranked seventh, scored an 11-1 major decision over Mason Hennessey of Delavan-Darien in the semifinals and then decisioned Joe Showalter of Elkhorn Area 11-7 for the championship at 106 pounds. Scowalter is ranked ninth.
"What I like to see is he's starting to wrestle full matches," Fitzpatrick said. "Sometimes, he would have a tendency to wrestle two out of three periods and now he's beating good kids."
Cherba had three pins, each in 3:30 or less, to win at 138 pounds. He pinned Jared Greidanus of Delavan-Darien in 3:01 in the championship match.
He was ranked fifth at 132 pounds going into Saturday's tournament.
"If I was in Josh Cherba's weight class at 132 pounds, I would be a nervous individual right now," Fitzpatrick said. "This kid is starting to put it all together. And when he puts it all together, he's got strength, he's got endurance, he's got everything."
For Union Grove, junior Cade Willis lost a 7-4 decision to Jake Stritesky of Badger in the championship match at 132 pounds. It was the third consecutive runner-up finish for Willis, who is ranked first by Wisconsin Wrestling Online. Stritesky is ranked sixth.
"Cade wrestled well," Weis said. "He wrestled his training partner for the club wrestling. We knew it was going to be a tough battle."
Also finishing second for Union Grove were Gianni Scacco at 182 pounds and Gavin Hood at 195.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: On the strength of championships by Joseph Mendoza and LaDainian Johnson, Park placed fourth in the eight-team SEC Tournament at Forest Park Middle School in Franklin.
Oak Creek won the tournament with 228.5 pounds, followed by Franklin (209.5), Kenosha Bradford (165.5). Case was seventh with 84.5 and Horlick eighth with 69.
"I think we had everyone but two kids placed at or above their seeds," Park coach Jon Burdick said. "You kind of know where you're at in the field with the seeds and you want to make sure you place at your seed or above it. I thought we did a pretty good job there."
Mendoza, a two-time state qualifier who is ranked eighth in the state, won an SEC championship for the third straight season. He pinned Damarion McCray of Horlick in 1:48 in the championship match at 126 pounds.
"He just dominated his weight class," Burdick said. "He's clearly a couple levels above the kids who were in his bracket. He went out, wrestled hard and showed his dominance."
Johnson edged Tanner Rivard of Franklin 5-4 in the championship match at 170 pounds. He pulled off what Burdick said was an upset only after a thrilling finish.
"We were still up by one and there were like 10 seconds left," Burdick said. "The kid got in on a shot and finished the takedown, but ended up being out of bounds."
Case's top finisher was Logan Jankowski, who won a 17-1 technical fall to Jared Villalobos of Kenosha Bradford in the third-place match.
“He’s done a really nice job for us on the season as a first-time freshman wrestler and he’s gradually improved," Case coach Dave Edwards said. "He’s been getting better and better for us.”
Edwards considered his team's performance as a success.
“Our team wrestled pretty well for how young we are," he said. "We aren’t making as many mistakes as we used to and it’s really nice to see how much we’ve been improving over the past few weeks.”
Horlick's best finish was McCray, who finished second after his loss to Mendoza.
Placing third for the Rebels were Lorenzo Paez at 138 pounds and Daniel Feest at 170.
METRO CLASSIC/MIDWEST CLASSIC CONFERENCE: St. Catherine's/Racine Lutheran/Prairie had three champions and placed second in the eighth-team Metro Classic/Midwest Classic at Somers Shoreland Lutheran.
The St. Catherine's Co-op scored 165 points. Kenosha Christian Life was first with 242.5.
Winning championships for the St. Catherine's Co-op were Serenity Ford at 113 pounds, Tarykiese Gillentine at 220 and Alex Mulder at 285.
Ford pinned Jason Weinke of Shoreland Lutheran in 3:12 to win his championship. Gillentine pinned LaSawn Wesler-Carter of Greendale Martin Luther in 3:25 and Mulder pinned Caleb Ryherd of Christian Life in 1:44.
Finished second were Angel Aranda at 126 pounds, Ethan LaFountain (170) and Abel Mulder (182).