High school wrestling: Burlington wins Badger State Invitational

The Burlington High School wrestling team proved Saturday that you don’t need an individual champion at a big invitational to be the meet champion.

The Demons had nine placewinners among their 11 wrestlers at the Badger State Invitational, using their depth to win the championship of the 25-team tournament at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

Three wrestlers finished second for Burlington, which totaled 191.5 points to finish well ahead of runner-up Darlington (170), third-place Sugar River (169) and fourth-place Stoughton (164). St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central Co-op had three wrestlers and finished 23rd with 29 points.

Evan Gill was second at 106 pounds, Patrick Skrundz was second at 120 and Grant Otter was second at 220 to lead the Demons. Ben Guerra (126) finished third and four others finished fifth.

“I’m happy with how we wrestled,” Demons coach Jade Gribble said. “We won a team championship without any individual championships and that’s kind of our team right now — we have a lot of solid kids and they’re fun to coach.”

Gill (16-3) and Skrundz (16-3) both had strong runs to reach their respective championship matches, but lost to unbeaten opponents in the finals.

Gill had a pin in the quarterfinals and won a 9-0 major decision over Jaren Grimsled of North Crawford in the semifinals, then lost to Logan Clausen of Lake Geneva Badger (16-0) on a 13-1 major decision. Clausen was a WIAA State Tournament qualifier last year.

Skrundz had two pins leading up to the final, in 51 seconds in the quarterfinals and pin of Michael Grundman of Wilmot in 2:32 in the semifinals. In the title match, Skrundz was pinned by Reid Spurley of Dodgeville (15-0) in 2:25. Spurley went 44-0 and won the state 113-pound title in Division 2 last year as a freshman.

Otter (15-4) pinned his first two opponents, including a pin in 1:23 in the quarterfinals and a pin in 2:30 against Michael Upson of Random Lake in the semifinals. In the final, against Beckett Spilde of Stoughton (15-1), Gribble said Otter was leading the match, but made a move and Spilde countered it and pinned Otter in 3:57.

Ben Guerra (17-2) finished third for the Demons, beating Ashlin Mihlbauer of Sugar River 4-2 in the third-place match.

Taking fifth for Burlington were Brody Toledo (10-4 at 132), Kade Boyd (15-4 at 152), Austin Skrundz (16-3 at 160) and Lee Gauger (15-4 at 182).

Gribble commended Guerra, Boyd and Austin Skrundz for their performances.

Elijah LaFountain (13-2) took third place at 195 pounds for St. Catherine’s Co-op, pinning Sawyer Swiggum of North Crawford (9-5) in 1:00.

UNION GROVE: Sophomore Cole Dummer and senior Travis Moore each were dominant as they won weight-class championships for the Broncos Saturday at the Wickersham Memorial Christmas Classic at Beaver Dam.

Moore, at 182 pounds, remained undefeated for the season at 18-0 with three victories by technical fall, reaching the championship match by beating Andy Johnson of West Salem/Bangor 15-0 in 4:30.

The title match was a battle of unbeatens, with Moore winning a 7-2 decision over Jaden Walker of Markesan (11-1).

“Travis did an outstanding job and it was really awesome to see,” Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. “He met a Division 3 state qualifier in the final and was in control.

“He really has had a dominating season and I hope it continues.”

Dummer had an even stronger run at 138 pounds with two technical falls and a pin of Caden Anderson of West Salem/Bangor in 3:57 in the semifinals.

In his title match, Dummer beat Rory Dutton of Kenosha Tremper (9-3) on an 11-1 major decision.

“Cole had quite a day,” Weis said. “He was getting bonus points all day long. He totally dominated the entire match (against Dutton) — he got a late takedown in the first period and continued to apply pressure. It really was an awesome performance."

The only other Union Grove wrestler to finish in the top five was junior Martin Mausing (11-8), who finished fifth at 120. He ended his day with a pin of Garrett Semenuk of Kimberly (10-8) in 49 seconds.

“Martin really had a solid day and he’s finding his own groove in the middle of season,” Weis said.

The Broncos finished sixth in the 15-team meet with 253.5 points. West Salem/Bangor won the team title with 372.5 and Kimberly was second at 345.

WATERFORD: Hudson Halter finished third at 126 pounds for the Wolverines’ best finish Saturday at the E.H. Stech Invitational at West Allis Central.

Halter (12-2) battled his way through the consolation bracket to take third after losing an 11-7 decision in the second round of the championship bracket.

Halter won five straight consolation bracket matches, three of the first four on pins, then winning the consolation semifinal on a medical forfeit over John Nowak of Coleman.

In the third-place match, Halter made quick work of Amadi Cameron of West Allis Central (10-4), pinning him in 40 seconds.

The only other Waterford wrestler to place was Bryce Konwent (12-3), who finished fourth at 152 pounds. He won his first two matches, then was pinned in the championship semifinals. He pinned Wyatt Newman of Mukwonago in the consolation semifinals, then lost a 14-5 major decision to Micah Kuchta of Coleman in the third-place match.

The Wolverines, who had just six wrestlers competing, finished 16th in the 22-team meet with 51 points.