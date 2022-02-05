High school wrestling: Burlington takes Southern Lakes Conference crown

Burlington High School played host to the Southern Lakes Conference Wrestling Championships on Saturday afternoon.

And the hosts ran roughshod against the competition.

The Demons, fueled by weight-class titles by Austin Skrundz, Grant Otter and Zeke Tiedt, won the SLC title comfortably over county rivals Union Grove and Waterford.

Burlington totaled 228 points to win the tournament. Union Grove narrowly finished second (167.5) ahead of Waterford (163.5).

The Demons also won the dual meet portion of the SLC season, going 7-0, and won the outright SLC title. The Wolverines (6-1) and Broncos (5-2) tied for second overall.

"We were getting after it today," Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. "It was an exciting event. It's a great thing for the kids to play an event like this as host."

Burlington set the table early and did so with their one of their team captains, Skrundz, running through the 145-pound bracket.

Skrundz, ranked 12th in Division 1 at 145 in the most recent Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll, opened with a bye and then defeated Union Grove’s Tyler Cook with a technical fall (15-0) in four minutes. In the final, Skrundz matched his previous efforts with a technical fall (15-0) win against Westosha Central’s Marcus Gillmore in 5:14 to win the bracket.

"All day, a complement to (Skrundz), he was a hammer on top," Gribble said. "He was turning people left and right. It's not always his style but he has put in the time to get better."

Burlington flexed their muscles in the higher weight divisions with Otter and Tiedt continuing their stellar runs this season.

Otter, ranked ninth in Division 1 at 285, opened his bracket by pinning Waterford’s Matthew Craine (2:39). Otter followed with a pin (1:30) over Elkhorn’s Nathaniel Langdon to advance to the final. And the dominance kept going for Otter as he pinned Westosha Central’s Mason McNeill in 1:26.

"(Otter) outwrestled (McNeill)," Gribble said. "Instead of going toe-to-toe, strength-for-strength, he reversed him and got him to his back."

Tiedt, ranked fourth in Division 1 at 220, opened his bracket with a bye and then pinned Delavan-Darien’s Alejandro Echeverria in 32 seconds. That set the stage for the 220 final in which Tiedt won a decision (6-3) over Westosha Central’s Christopher Christensen.

"(Christensen) was a short and stocky guy and kind of a match-up problem for (Tiedt)," Gribble said. "(Tiedt) likes to get his underhooks going but he stayed disciplined. He didn't try to force anything."

Burlington had three second-place results on Saturday. Brody Toledo made the final at 126 but lost a decision (5-1) to Wilmot’s Logan Defillipo. Nolan Myszkewicz, at 138, won a major decision (13-5) over Elkhorn’s Mason Markham and pinned Delavan Darien’s Jacob Dutton (3:05) to advance to the final. Myszkewicz was pinned in the final by Wilmot’s Joel Sullivan (1:21). At 152, Austin Reesman lost in the final on a 16-3 major decision to Waterford's Hunter Rudzinski.

Burlington had three third-place finishers. At 195, Dane Loppnow pinned Delavan-Darien’s Dylan Beighton (2:00); at 170, Lee Gauger won a decision over Elkhorn’s Douglas Woyak (3-2); and at 160, Andrew Karnes won by a forfeit against Badger's Santino Butitta.

Burlington’s Ben Guerra (120) and Ted Lightfield (106) each finished fourth.

"We won the dual season and competed well here," Gribble said. "We have a lot of quality kids that will battle for six minutes."

Union Grove and Waterford matched Burlington with three titles.

Union Grove freshman Cole Dummer won the 113 title with a pair of pins following an opening-round bye. Dummer, ranked eighth in Division 1 at 113, pinned Westosha Central’s David Mauer (1:12) and then pinned Wilmot’s Michael Grundman (2:33) in the final.

“(Dummer) has been wrestling real well,” Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. “He is really seeing the reward of all of the hard work he has put in. And we get three more years together.”

Cooper Willis, ranked third in Division 1 at 160, pushed the pace in his bracket. After an opening bye, he pinned Burlington’s Andrew Karnes (0:53) in the semifinal and in the final, Willis was dominant, beating Delavan-Darien’s Owen Chelminiak, ranked third in Division 2, on a technical fall (16-0).

“(Willis) has been scoring points all over the place,” Weis said. “He is tough on his feet, but has been dominant all over his matches.”

Travis Moore, an honorable mention in Division 1 at 170, earned the Broncos' third title. After a bye, Moore won on a technical fall over Elkhorn’s Douglas Woyak (18-2). Moore polished off his day in the final with a pin of Delavan-Darien’s Nate Huff (1:42).

Caleb Cozad made it to the 195 final for the Broncos and finished second. Cozad secured back to back pins of Waterford’s Garrett Dreger (1:11) and Burlington’s Dane Loppnow (5:23) to reach the final. Cozad lost to Elkhorn’s Braden Zoellner on a pin in three minutes.

The Broncos had a pair of third and fourth place finishes.

Riley Storm-Voltz finished third at 138 after winning a major decision (8-0) over Delavan-Darien’s Jacob Dutton. Gianni Scacco finished third at 182 after winning a decision (7-5) over Elkhorn’s Jacob Kleist, Tyler Cook (145) and Noah Petrick (152) each finished fourth.

“The team performed real well,” Weis said. “We’re just so close (to the competition). We’re a better tournament team.”

Hudson Halter, Hunter Rudzinski and Evan Danowski won their brackets for Waterford.

Halter, ranked fifth in Division 1 at 120, stormed through his bracket with a pin over Union Grove’s Martin Mausing (0:18), a technical fall in 4:34 over Wilmot’s Jack Johnson (18-3) and winning the final over Elkhorn’s Trayton Torres on a major decision (13-1).

“That kid has moves,” Waterford co-coach Nate Gill said of Halter. “He is extremely explosive and has faced great competition all year.”

Rudzinski, ranked 12th in Division 1 at 152, started his bracket with technical fall over Union Grove’s Petrick (25-10) in 3:50. Rudzinski met Burlington’s Austin Reesman in the 152 final and won the showdown with a major decision (16-3).

Danowski, ranked third in Division 1 at 182, displayed a strong run en route to a grueling final. Danowski pinned (1:06) Burlington’s Jordan Moldenhauer and won a technical fall (21-6) in 5:23 over Union Grove’s Scacco.

Danowski’s 182 final against Delavan-Darien’s Cole Hanson, ranked third in Division 2 at 182, was an endurance. The match required double overtime and ended with Danowski winning a 5-4 tiebreaker to win the bracket.

“That was an exciting match,” Gill said of the final. “(Danowski) was on the attack the entire time.”

Evan Gill made it to the 106 final for Waterford but lost a major decision (16-2) to Badgers’ Logan Clausen. Seth Bjorge finished third for Waterford at 220 after securing a pin (0:38) over Delavan-Darien’s Echeverria. And Jason Keeler finished fourth at 132 after being pinned (3:44) by Badgers’ Mason Smith.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE: Gavin Gutman finished second for Case at 182 pounds during Saturday's Southeast Conference Championships at Kenosha Indian Trail.

Gutman opened the 220 bracket winning a technical fall (16-1) over Kenosha Tremper’s Aidan Gontscharow in 4:07. Gutman secured a pin over Kenosha Indian Trail’s Mitchell Banaszak (1:54) in the semifinal. In final, Oak Creek’s Will Haeger pinned Gutman in 3:07.

Case had three third place finishers Saturday.

Carter Leiber, at 126, pinned Kenosha Bradford’s Emilio Jaimes (0:51) in the third-place match. Cody Diener, at 145, won a decision (10-6) in the third-place match against Kenosha Tremper’s Ryson Nelson. And at 170 Mateo Fuentes won his third-place match by major decision (12-2) over Franklin’s Evan Haskey.

Isaiah Giron (120) and Gilberto Altamirano (132) finished fourth.

“It has been a rough year for Racine wrestling teams,” Case coach David Edwards said. “Numbers are down after COVID-19. We have some inexperience. But I am proud of this whole team.”

Horlick only featured two wrestlers during Saturday’s tournament. But Alex Jordan proved to be a handful at 182.

Jordan opened his bracket losing to Oak Creek’s Jack Galezewski after a pin (5:01). He received a bye in the opening consolation bracket and then defeated Case’s Joey Rothen on a major decision (11-2). In the third-place match, he squared off against Galezewski for a second time and this time pinned Galezewski in 1:39 to take third.

Oak Creek won with 229.5 points. Case finished sixth (99.5) ahead of Horlick (23).

METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE: St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central picked up three titles at the Metro Classic Conference Championships on Saturday at Shoreland Lutheran in Somers.

Henry Amborn, ranked seventh in Division 1 at 152, blitzed through his bracket and did so with four pins on his path to the final. Amborn pinned Greendale Martin Luther’s Salvader Espinosa (1:11), Shoreland Lutheran’s Gabe Bixby (3:15), Martin Luther’s Hunter Burr (3:32) and Martin Luther’s Solomon Stoddord (2:33).

In the final, Amborn paired up against Lake Country Lutheran’s Jacob Waltersdorf and won with a 17-4 major decision.

Elijah LaFountain started at 195 by getting pinned (3:29) by Martin Luther’s Armani Johnson. From there, LaFountain surged forward and went unbeaten the rest of the way. LaFountain pinned St. John’s Northwestern Academy’s Aidan Richards (2:25) and Shoreland Lutheran’s James Bratz (0:21) to reach the final, where he pinned Kenosha St. Joseph’s Marco Matteucci (4:21) to win the bracket.

Abel Mulder swept the 285 bracket with pins. Mulder pinned Greendale Martin Luther’s Aiden O`Brien (0:49) and Juancarlos Dominguez (1:48). Mulder then pinned St. John’s Northwestern Academy’s Colin Bonaccorsi (1:26) and Kenosha Christian Life’s Jack Helzer (1:14). In the final, the trend continued and Mulder won his bracket with a pin in 1:26 over St. Joseph’s Tyson Jones.

Martin Luther won with 207 points. St. Catherine’s Co-op finished third (143.5).

